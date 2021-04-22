Register for the program here.

Keith J. Krach

A two-time recipient of the Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Keith Krach draws upon his extensive business acumen and leadership experience in his role as Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment. As America’s preeminent economic diplomat, Keith Krach is responsible for leading economic statecraft initiatives to expedite economic growth, improve energy security, and protect the environment. He was unanimously confirmed to the position by the U.S. Senate on June 20, 2019.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Krach was selected for the position after a 42-year private sector career in which he spearheaded transformations at companies in the engineering, technology, and business-to-business commerce fields, as well as at academic institutions. Krach most recently served as chairman, CEO, and president of DocuSign, which became the industry leader in electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions under his leadership. He earned one of his two EY Awards with this company.

As Former Chairman, CEO & President of DocuSign, Krach spearheaded its transformation from a startup to the category leader and global powerhouse it is today. Under his leadership, DocuSign became a verb, went public and was awarded Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work. Krach co-founded Ariba and as Chairman & CEO took Ariba public, ultimately achieving a market capitalization of $40 billion. In recognition of creating the category of B2B e-Commerce, Ernst & Young named Krach the 2000 National Entrepreneur of the Year and the World Economic Forum honored him with the Technology Pioneer Award.

Krach served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Purdue University, Chairman of Angie’s List, International President of Sigma Chi Fraternity and was the youngest Vice President in General Motors’ history. Krach’s alma mater, Purdue University, has honored him with an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering, and the Harvard Business School Alumni Association has named him Business Leader of the Year. Additionally, Krach and his wife, Metta, were recognized with the distinguished City Year 2018 Citizen Leadership Award for their service, dedication and impact to philanthropic causes. Krach is dedicated to paying it forward—by mentoring a new generation of transformational leaders in the public, private and social sectors.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Keith Krach and his wife, Metta Krach [medium.com] (B.A. UCLA; J.D. Georgetown), have 5 children [youtube.com] between the ages of 32 and 6, and reside in San Francisco.

Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal

A retired four-star general, Stanley McChrystal is the former commander of US and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) Afghanistan and the former commander of the nation’s premier military counter-terrorism force, Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). He is best known for developing and implementing a comprehensive counterinsurgency strategy in Afghanistan, and for creating a cohesive counter-terrorism organization that revolutionized the interagency operating culture.

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout his military career, Stan commanded a number of elite organizations, including the 75th Ranger Regiment. After 9/11 until his retirement in 2010, he spent more than 6 years deployed to combat in a variety of leadership positions. In June 2009, the President of the United States and the Secretary General of NATO appointed him to be the Commander of US Forces Afghanistan and NATO ISAF. His command included more than 150,000 troops from 45 allied countries. On August 1, 2010 he retired from the US Army.

Advertisement

Stan is a senior fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, where he teaches a course on Leadership. He also sits on the boards of Navistar International Corporation, Siemens Government Technology, and JetBlue Airways. He is a sought-after speaker, giving speeches on leadership to organizations around the country. In 2013, Stan published his memoir, My Share of the Task, which was a New York Times bestseller; and is an author of Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World, which was a New York Times bestseller in 2015. Stan also co-authored Leaders: Myth and Reality, a Wall Street Journal Bestseller based on the epochal Parallel Lives by Plutarch.

A passionate advocate for national service and veterans’ issues, Stan is the Chair of the Board of Service Year Alliance. In this capacity, he advocates for a future in which a year of full-time service—a service year—is a common expectation and opportunity for all young Americans.