First, I want to thank Keith and Stan for joining us.

MR. KRACH: Thanks so much for having us, David. We really appreciate it.

GEN. McCHRYSTAL: It's my pleasure.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, let me begin with the news. Today, President Biden is hosting several dozen nations in a worldwide climate change summit, held on Earth Day. It's the president's biggest outreach yet to other foreign leaders.

I want to ask you, starting with Keith, what you make of this and of the commitments the president is seeking from other countries. The Trump administration, which you served, pulled back from the Paris Climate Accords. Do you think that President Biden is wise to be moving back into a global climate alliance, and what do you see happening in the future?

MR. KRACH: Sure. Well, David, we all want to take action on climate change.

You know, in my role in the State Department, my objective was to optimize economic growth, energy, security, and the health of the planet, and that was for the sake of maximizing our national security, and I think, as you know, wars are started and lost because of energy. So, I think focusing on this area is big, and it is a national security issue.

Now, the inconvenient truth of the inconvenient truth, though, in terms of clean energy--and I really think clean energy is the answer; it's technology--is that China pretty much has a monopoly on particularly solar energy, and industry experts say that by 2050, 50 to 70 percent of the world's energy will be by solar. And so, this is going to be one of the biggest industries in the world. I mean, it will rival computers, software, automobiles, and that also means a lot of jobs, a lot of GDP.

The other, I think, really inconvenient part of this is that the vast majority of solar cells and also the raw materials like polysilicon that go into this is made in Xinjiang. So, this is where the United States has said that punishable genocide is going on, and why do they do that? Well, they have super low labor cost because they use the forced labor from the Uyghurs, and everything that, you know, has been written about it in Washington Post as well as elsewhere. But also, it's an extremely energy-intensive process.

The amount of energy that a solar cell puts out, it takes three years to kind of pay back what goes in, making it in that manufacturing process, and the reason why they do it in Xinjiang is that's where their biggest coal mines are, and they have huge coal-fired plants.

So, this is, I think, not only a national security issue but also a principal issue for the United States.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, a lot going on in your answer. Let me just unpack a piece of it, which is how the U.S. should deal with China on climate issues.

Former secretary of state John Kerry just got back from a trip to China in which he got a general commitment from the Chinese to work with the U.S. to reduce carbon emissions. Do you think that's a good idea? Should we be talking with China and trying to work with China towards that mutual goal, or are you so concerned about China that you think we should stay away?

MR. KRACH: Oh, I don't think there's any doubt we should be talking with them. As you know, they're the world's largest and fastest increase in terms of carbon emissions. So, of course, we should be working with them, but I think really my point is that we've got to develop our clean energy business.

They just announced, for example, green bonds today. This is where the United States is financing their energy business, which is financing what's going on in Xinjiang in terms of genocide. So, you know, I think the strategy has got to keep all of this in mind. There's just no doubt about it that we've got to start cranking up in this area, and I also think that we're all--you know, we're free traders, but when somebody comes in the market and doesn't play by the rules, the market is no longer free. Obviously, they've subsidized their business and have done all kinds of things. It's classic. It's what they've done in many of the other high-tech sectors.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Stan, let me ask you to look at today's big news, President Biden meeting with global leaders to talk about climate, and ask you whether you think there's a national security benefit for the United States in rejoining this global effort to try to do something about climate change.

GEN. McCHRYSTAL: Yeah. Thanks, David. I think there is on two levels.

I think on the first level, I believe that climate change is very real and a very real threat to the planet and, therefore, to everybody's continued existence, and there are people who argue about parts of that, but I think it's a problem that must be solved.

The other part, which in the near term may be more important, is President Biden's willingness to step back into a leadership role. The United States and the presidency of the United States need to be seen as being responsible, willing to take on tough issues, and not take them on as a sole country but as part of the international order. I think this is an important step, even beyond just this particular issue, that the president is stepping back into a role that I believe is necessary.

MR. IGNATIUS: And, Stan, let me ask you whether you think these efforts by the U.S. are seen as credible. The world has watched the United States pull back pretty radically over the last four years. Do you think that there is enough trust out there that the United States will be a reliable partner for the kind of initiative Biden has undertaken today to really work?

GEN. McCHRYSTAL: David, I think it's been damaged. I do believe when people look at the United States and they see some of the statements by corporate leaders recently, which I think are going in a good, responsible direction toward the health of the planet and fellow citizens, I think that the American government is making the right noises now, but I think there's ground to be made up. I think that people believe that if we are not genuine about our commitments or we don't follow through on them in the long term that they are natural if they start to hedge their bets with us.

So, what we've got to do over time is show consistency on key issues and the resolve to make tough choices, sometimes which cost us in the short run, but they help strengthen our position in the world in the long run.

MR. IGNATIUS: Keith, before we leave this issue, I'd be interested in your response. Do you think that the United States suffered some damage by separating itself from international consensus on some of these issues?

MR. KRACH: Well, I think it is so important for the United States to lead on so many of these issues, and I think you hit on, actually, what I think is the most important thing, the most important word in any language, and that is trust. It's the basis of every relationship, business, personal, or otherwise. You partner with people you trust. You do business with people you trust, and these trust principles that make up our democratic values are key. And these are things like integrity, reciprocity, transparency, respect for rule of law, respect for property, respect for sovereignty, respect for the planet, respect for human rights, and this is always what the United States has stood for. And you know, that is the basis of our alliances, which is just such an important strength for the United States.

When I was asked by the Senate what would be my strategy, what would be my focus with regard to the China challenge, what I said was harness the three biggest areas of competitive advantage for the United States, and that is further strengthen our relationship with our allies and our friends, leverage the innovation and resources of the private sector, and amplify the moral high ground of democratic values. And that's something we were able to do with the Clean Network.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, let's turn, Keith, to the Clean Network and the larger issue of how we protect our technology in a period of rapid Chinese challenge. This, it seems to me, is one idea where there's some continuity, although people haven't said much about it, between Trump administration policies and your Clean Network and the Biden administration's desire to get democracies together on the same playing field on technology.

So, let me just ask you to lay out what's your idea during the Trump administration was on clean networks and how you think that effort is working.

MR. KRACH: Sure. When I came into government, my charge was to develop and operationalize a global economic security strategy that would drive economic growth, maximize national security, and also combat economic aggression, and so what we did is we developed a model, and basically, that's the Clean Network model.

The first issue that we addressed, which was really the beachhead, was 5G, and so the Clean Network is an alliance of democracies, and it is comprised of countries, companies, and civil society that operate by a set of trust principles for all these areas.

About exactly a year ago, Huawei announced 91 5G deals around the world, 47 in Europe. It looked like they were unstoppable. They were going to run the table. Up to that point, the United States was literally going around the world and pounding on the table and saying, don't buy Huawei.

When we got the authorities for that, I said, "Hey, why don't we just treat the countries that we're trying to work with and the companies, let's treat them like a customer and have a real value proposition"? and it was very successful. At the end of the day, we defeated the CCP's master plan to control 5G communications.

We also exposed their biggest weakness, and that was trust. David, in my first, like, 60 bilateral meetings with my foreign counterparts, with their economic ministers, finance ministers, or their deputies. I'd have a bilateral with them, and I'd go, "How's your relationship with China?" "Well, they're pretty important. They're one of our top trading partners," and then they looked in both directions. They leaned in and they go, "But we don't trust them." All's I know--you know, and especially come from DocuSign where you have people's most important documents, trust is everything. So, we made that our strategic position so that when we would talk to countries and companies, we would just ask them a question, and that is, "Would you trust the Chinese Communist Party with your citizens' personal data, with your corporation's intellectual property, with your government's most important information?" And it really got them thinking.

So, at the end of the day, we got 60 like-minded countries on the Clean Network representing two-thirds of the world's global GDP, 200 telcos, and a host of industry-leading companies on that Clean Network. And this is really in alignment with what President Biden has been talking about, and that is the power of our alliances.

I remember seeing a speech by Secretary Blinken in July, right when we were in the middle of it, and he was talking about, look, when we work with our allies and our partners, that could represent 50 to 60 percent of the GDP. So, that actually happened.

And so, our first objective was to defeat their master plan. The second was to create a duplicatable, repeatable model, and indeed, that did happen. By the way, we also announced for clean cloud, clean apps, clean underwater cable, and it also foreshadowed clean drones, clean Internet of Things, clean AI, clean cars, clean currency.

I think this is really the magic formula, and it goes back to that Senate confirmation meeting in terms of harnessing the power of our allies and our private sector and amplifying democratic values.

And you know, I think this is--the great thing is I believe we gave the Biden administration a real head start on this because--my last two companies, DocuSign, we built the DocuSign Global Trust Network with a billion users, and before that, we invented B2B E-Commerce, and the Ariba Network now is $3 trillion worth of transactions that goes through it on an annual basis. The toughest part about starting a network is getting that thing going.

So, I really hope this will be really taken advantage of, and I'm actually here this week in D.C.--I'm meeting with a lot of officials from the Biden administration about this.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, as I mentioned earlier, I do think there is a lot of continuity between your initiative on this alliance of democracies and what the Biden administration speaks of as a similar effort to gather the techno-democracies, most looking for points of continuity and shared policy, and this--I think you're right, Keith, that this is one.

Stan, I want to ask you from a hard national security standpoint, what you think is the danger of a world where the telecommunications 5G infrastructure around the world is dominated by China. What kind of world would that be from a national security perspective?

GEN. McCHRYSTAL: David, it would be problematic. If we think of anytime when any nation, or block of nations, controlled part of international commerce, for example, controlled the seas, or controlled certain natural resources like natural gas or oil, you make dependencies of people who otherwise would like to be capable of independent action. And so, once you're dependent, you don't have the ability really to push back very much, the ability first to make people do what you want them to do, other nations do what you want them to do by turning the spigot on and off, or in the case of something like information technology, potentially leveraging the power of that information technology, for misinformation or other activities. Really, it goes as far as your imagination can go. When you talk about the absolute loss of sovereignty, it comes from the loss of control of things like that.

MR. IGNATIUS: I know for me, looking at this issue of Huawei and 5G, the public, open-source reporting by Britain's communications intelligence agency, GCHK, was a real eye-opener.

Keith, I want to ask you about alternative technologies down the road. The funny thing about Huawei and its version of 5G is that there are a lot of people who think it's kind of the Ma Bell of 5G, about to be disrupted by new technologies, in particular, one called Open Radio Access Networks, or O-RAN, that worries about the transition the next few years before O-RAN is really ready. Share with our viewers your sense of how this telecommunications picture is likely to unfold and whether there is an alternative technology that would just basically knock Huawei out of the box.

MR. KRACH: Sure. First, I'd kind of like to pick up a little bit on Stan's point, I mean, the importance of control for the CCP, if they controlled the communications.

Look, I was sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party. You know, for an old Ohio boy like me who grew up, you know, welding in his dad's five-person machine shop, who had a chance to live the American dream, this is the highest form of flattery. I'd have never imagined the General Secretary would sanction a guy like me, and what that means is that that showed what an effect and how important it was for them, because by the time we were done, those 91 5G contracts went down to probably less than a couple dozen.

And so, one of the big reasons, David, for doing this was to raise the pricing umbrella that was created by Huawei. Because of all these subsidies and being able to lower their cost, because of all their intellectual property theft, you didn't see the big Microsofts, Dells, Ciscos of the world jumping in this space. You didn't see the innovators coming in. The objective was to neutralize and to lift the pricing umbrella so that new technologies can come in, and indeed, that's happening. Cowan just put out a report last week about that.

And so, what we see happening in that--you know, let's call it the "sixth generation"--is the opening up in terms of interoperability, and the analogy that I would draw would be just like the PC business. So, when Steve Jobs invented the Mac, everything was integrated: the hardware, the operating system, the applications. But then IBM--and actually, it was Microsoft came in with the operating system, and it created interoperability. So, all of a sudden, you've got IBM, Compaq, HP, all these guys making computers, and then you've got all these applications on top of it. What it did is it drove down the cost for that next generation and allowed companies to focus and to innovate, and indeed, that's what we see happening out there in the future for 5G. But that pricing umbrella needed to be lifted, and Huawei needed to be neutralized.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, thank you for that and for this picture of a telecommunications space that's evolving.

Stan, I know our viewers would want me to ask America's former commander in Kabul what you think about President Biden's announcement that he is going to be withdrawing all U.S. troops, all the remaining 2,500 troops, before September 11.

We had General McKenzie, the CENTCOM commander, on the Hill this week delivering some pretty stern warnings about the potential dangers that could result from that troop withdrawal.

You know this landscape as well as anybody, and I'd be very interested in your evaluation about the withdrawal plan and the dangers that come with it.

GEN. McCHRYSTAL: Great. Thanks for asking, David.

I'll start. Like most people who served in Afghanistan, there's an emotional component to my thinking about Afghanistan, and I can't deny that. I grew to love the Afghan people and the country.

So, while the decision that President Biden made was difficult, I respect it. I would not have wanted to have to make that decision, but what I think we need to do now is say, what do we have to do to implement the reality that he has laid out as best as possible going forward, and I think that's going to require certain things.

I think the first thing it requires us to do is say what are our interests in the region, what influence do we want to retain, what do we want to be able to prevent in terms of things like al-Qaeda's reemergence or other activities, and what do we don't think raises to a threshold that warrants American involvement directly, even in small numbers. I think we need to do a really hard look at that.

We need to communicate that to our allies and to the people who might be opposed to us in the region in a way that demonstrates exactly what you mentioned earlier in the conversation about consistency and resolve, because if we state a policy but people don't believe that we actually have the intention to carry that out, over time, across multiple presidential administrations, potentially different parties, then it starts to lose credibility.

And then, the larger picture--and I've done a lot of thinking about this, and I think other veterans as well--what are the lessons to be learned from the Afghan experience, and if we extrapolate back towards Vietnam and other engagements that the nation has, there is a temptation to say that there was some strange reason why it didn't come out like we wanted it to and it's not our fault. I don't think that's correct.

When I say "our fault," I say that I don't buy into the idea that Afghanistan was an unachievable objective, but I think that we made a number of mistakes in terms of lacking a clear strategy and a narrative that supports that. I think we made a number of mistakes in implementation in terms of whether we could align the different parts of our effort together, and I bring these up because we are going to have the choice to get involved around the world in other cases. And so, what it asked us to do is go to school and say what did we get wrong last time that we can't afford to get wrong again, because if we don't do that, then we'll be probably doomed to the same kind of frustration that many of us feel now.

MR. IGNATIUS: That's helpful.

I want to ask Keith. This withdrawal effort really began as a proposal by President Trump, negotiated by his special envoy, Zal Khalilzad, in the administration that you served. Do you support President Biden's decision to get out? It's a little later than the May 1 deadline that Trump had set, but do you think it's a good idea?

MR. KRACH: Well, by the way, the first thing I want to do is thank Stan for all his service. He's one of the most courageous persons I've had a chance to know and such a great friend.

And you know, it's one of the things that I learned coming in the government where--I had never been in the government before, and what I learned is that the north star is national security and democracy is an unnatural act. It's just an experiment for 200 years. It goes against all the laws of physics. The natural laws are the bad king, the dictator, the emperor, and we have to fight every day to preserve that democracy. And without the United States--I don't know--50 to 100 countries would be under that bad king and would be under that repression, and that's why I have so much respect.

What I tell my friends back in Silicon Valley, just like when you see a military, somebody who served in the military, and when you see a civil servant or a career foreign officer, you thank them for their service because it is all about national security.

You know, when it comes to questions on the military, I'm going to defer to Stan, David, if you don't mind.

MR. IGNATIUS: Well, fair enough. This was a policy that President Trump and his state department began, and so, again, what we're seeing is some continuity.

I want to close--we have only a couple minutes left--with a broad question I'd like to put to both of you all. I'll start with Stan and then ask Keith to close up.

President Biden has really put a stress in his speeches, talks with a company, on bipartisanship, on somehow trying to restore some unity in a country that has been badly divided, and I want to ask each of you, starting with Stan, how you think he's doing. Stan, how is that effort to put the country back together going?

GEN. McCHRYSTAL: David, I think it's essential, and I think that the steps being made are appropriate so far.

I don't see it working yet. I think there's a certain recalcitrance on both sides. As you know, people who have been arguing and fighting are sometimes very difficult to get them to let down their guard to interact, but the criticality of the effort is so great if, in a democracy, if the basic function of governments, the ability to reach compromised solutions doesn't work, you don't have a functioning democracy. When you don't have that, you have a weakened nation. Of all the priorities that the president has to pursue, to me, this is number one.

MR. IGNATIUS: Keith, what do you hear from your Republican friends? Here in Washington, we see a very polarized Congress on just about every issue, but I'm curious whether out in the country there's any more coalescence of view behind this president but even more behind the idea that somehow, we've got to become more unified.

MR. KRACH: Well, I just had a number of congressmen over my place here in Georgetown last night, and I could tell you the biggest unifying bipartisan issue of our time is that biggest existential threat represented by General Secretary Xi, how he stepped up his aggression. I think what the administration has done so far is--I mean, they're on it, and we haven't seen him stepping back from some of the groundwork we were able to lay.

This last fall, as we were--some in the Clean Network--I went to about 40 countries, and what I saw is an awakening. I saw citizens of the world waking up to the Chinese Communist Party's three-pronged doctrine of concealment, co-option, and coercion, and you could see citizens of the world understanding that the pandemic is a result of the concealment of the virus. You could see that people understood that the co-option of Hong Kong resulted in the evisceration of its citizens' freedoms, and they also heard about the coercion in Xinjiang and how it's grown into punishable genocide, and they don't like it.

One of the things as I'd be over there and talk with them is that I said, "Look, this whole China issue, this is a unified bipartisan issue." This means a lot to our allies because it means continuity of policy, and it terrifies the Chinese Communist Party that we're unified on that. So, on that, I give them high marks.

MR. IGNATIUS: So that's a good way to end our conversation. I appreciate both of you talking about a range of issues. Keith Krach and General Stan McChrystal, thanks for joining us on Washington Post Live. Good to have you.

GEN. McCHRYSTAL: Thanks.

MR. KRACH: Thank you, David.

Thanks for joining us on Washington Post Live, and we'll see you later.