MR. CAPEHART: All right. You've been all over police reform and the Derek Chauvin trial, but we're going to start with police reform.

Philonise--well, first, family attorney Ben Crump cast the verdict as a critical moment in America's troubled history of race, policing, and criminal justice. Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, wrote in an op-ed in The Post this week calling on the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, quote, "to begin the work of transforming policing in the United States."

Has the Chauvin trial and the verdict given the bill needed momentum to get through the Senate?

MR. OLORUNNIPA: Well, that's a very important question. It has given the bill some momentum. Whether it is enough momentum to actually get the bill through the Senate into Joe Biden's desk is a completely different question. We will have to wait and see, but there is definitely clear momentum behind getting Republicans and Democrats behind some sort of compromise bill to reform policing, to include some of the elements of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which, as of this moment, includes things like banning chokeholds and banning no-knock warrants, and making it harder for police to use qualified immunity to escape civil responsibility when they use force.

So, it is clear that some of those elements have bipartisan support; some of them have much less support when it comes to working across the aisle. And whether or not Republicans and Democrats are going to be able to come to some sort of agreement remains to be seen. We live in a very polarized age, and it has been difficult for Republicans and Democrats to even agree on the day of the week. So, if they are able to come together [audio distortion] major policing overhaul, it will be a significant development. And we know President Biden is looking forward to trying to sign a bill that will change the way policing is done in America.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, Tolu, let's talk about--I mean, there does seem to be a little more optimism today than this time last week about the prospects of the bill getting through the Senate, particularly because of the conversations that are happening between Congresswoman Karen Bass of California from the House--it's passed the House, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. But her conversations with Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, the only African-American Republican in the Senate. How pivotal is the role of Senator Scott in all this?

MR. OLORUNNIPA: He is a key figure in the Republican Party at this moment. He was just announced as the person who's going to be giving the response to President Joe Biden's joint address to Congress next week. And he is, in some ways, a rising star in the party. And he is also, in some ways, one of the only Republicans who is focused on this issue and who could potentially bring other Republicans on board. Obviously, he's the only Black Republican in the Senate, and he does have, you know, some history with working on these issues. He has personal history with interactions with the police. He's talked about getting pulled over in what he feels is an unjust way over and over again, and being stopped because of the color of his skin. And he has called for changes to policing for quite a long time. And when he speaks, he does speak with authority and there are other Republicans that listen to him that don't listen to, you know, similar messages that come from Democrats.

So, he is someone who has a very large amount of sway within the Republican Party. He is well-regarded by the Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell. And if he puts his political muscle behind this bill, there is a chance that he can get enough Republicans on board to get a bipartisan bill to overcome the filibuster. But it just remains to be seen what is actually in the package, because he does not support everything in the House bill. So, there are things that he personally does not support and it's going to have to be a negotiation to figure out how they're going to come to some sort of agreement on what they can all accept in order to get this bill through the Senate.

MR. CAPEHART: Right. And Senator Scott has also talked about the fact that he's been stopped by Capitol Police--a sitting member of the U.S. Senate stopped by the Capitol Police because, for some reason, they don't recognize who he is.

One of the things in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act that has been the major sticking point has been elimination of qualified immunity, and that is the provision that makes it difficult for civilians or people to sue police departments and, more specifically, sue individual police officers from the litigants' perspective to hold police accountable.

Senator Scott, I believe it was yesterday, floated--or at least it was reported that there is a compromise that he has put out there, and that is to make it possible to sue police departments and not individual police officers. Do you have any reporting on how that compromise idea has been received by Republicans--I mean, sorry, by Democrats?

MR. OLORUNNIPA: Yeah, this is a huge sticking point. This is an area the Democrats have not wanted to give a lot of room on, because they feel very strongly that police individually should be held responsible for their actions, if they take actions to harm or to kill an American citizen and that action is unjust, that they should not be given immunity. No other kind of American gets immunity from civil lawsuits in those kinds of circumstances.

So, there is a very strong feeling among Democrats that that's something they should hold firm on. Now, they also want a bill to get passed. So, there are some moderate Democrats who are open to the idea of compromising on this issue. There are also some moderate Democrats that don't think individual police officers should be targeted in lawsuits, because they think that would open the floodgates to civil lawsuits against individual police officers who normally aren't very wealthy. And you know, it could sort of put a chill on the practice of policing, because people may worry that they may get a lawsuit if they use any kind of force, even if it's justified.

So, this is a debate and this is a negotiation that is going to be ongoing. It is interesting that Senator Scott is interested in a compromise and this is something that he and several Republicans also feel strongly about. They feel that, you know, they don't want police officers to be sued and they don't want, you know, lawyers to take advantage of whatever loopholes that may be found in this bill. So, it's going to be a very tough strategy and a tough process to put together a compromise that both sides can agree to. But the fact that they're talking, the fact that Senator Scott feels like they may have a compromise, that is important. That's an important step. I think if this hurdle is able to be overcome, then the rest of the package is much more likely to be passed, because this is one of the biggest sticking points--one of the biggest points of disagreement between the two parties.

MR. CAPEHART: I don't know. Call me naïve or perpetually optimistic, but I think that the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act actually has a better chance of passing as I sit here right now than at any time up until now.

But it's Washington, anything can happen. In the last couple of minutes that we have left, Tolu, I want you to, if you at all possibly can, to take off your reporter's hat, and we're just two Black men sitting here talking. You have been covering the Derek Chauvin trial. You've been covering what's been happening in Minneapolis almost from the very beginning. And I would just love to know your personal--personal--perspective on this week, your reactions to what we saw in terms of the verdict.

MR. OLORUNNIPA: Well, the entire trial was incredibly gripping and fascinating and emotional. You saw people crying on the stand. You saw, over and over again, the video of George Floyd taking his last breaths and, before that, crying out for mercy, crying out for his final breaths and for not getting that mercy from the police. And that was emotional. That was gripping to watch. And to see the verdict, I did think that the evidence was overwhelming in this case. There was so much evidence. There were so many videos that had come out. There were so much expert testimony about exactly how George Floyd died. I think that made it almost expected that this verdict would come down, but you can never expect a verdict like this when it comes to a case that involves a White police officer and a Black victim or Black suspect, because it almost always goes in favor of the police officer. We've seen case after case after case.

So, for this verdict to come down as guilty on all charges, it was a highly emotional moment. I talked to members of George Floyd's family. They were hugging; they were crying; they just did not expect this to happen because they felt like justice had been stripped from people like George Floyd for so many years, for so many decades. And to have this glimmer of justice in this one case definitely sent a message that things may be changing.

And now, no one is saying that this is enough or that this is going to change things more broadly. They are pushing for further change. That's why they're pushing for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and other changes so that this glimmer of justice will be able to be spread to other Americans and, hopefully, will not even be needed, as there will be fewer instances of police violence and deaths at the hands of police in instances like this.

MR. CAPEHART: I hope folks who are watching noticed what happened.

I asked Tolu to give a personal reaction to the news of the week, and he would not go there. Anyone who thinks that news-side reporters are somehow subjective or don't take their role to be objective observers of the news that they report, that they don't take that job, that role, seriously, you just saw what happens when a reporter is--a news-side reporter is put in that position. And that is why I am very proud of my news-side colleagues, and especially proud of Tolu Olorunnipa. Thank you very much for coming to First Look. Have a good weekend.

MR. OLORUNNIPA: You, too. Thank you so much.

MR. CAPEHART: Now, let's go to the opinion side of The Washington Post, where we will find Washington Post columnists Donna Edwards and Hugh Hewitt.

Donna, Hugh, welcome back to First Look.

MR. HEWITT: Good to see you, Jonathan.

MS. EDWARDS: Hi.

MR. CAPEHART: Donna, I'm going to start with you. You tweeted, after the Chauvin verdict was announced, "Even a just verdict in one case is justice for #GeorgeFloyd and his family. It may or not change policing. That's our job. There won't be a camera at every incident, but Gianna's daddy did change the world."

I'm going to give you the floor. What needs to happen, next?

MS. EDWARDS: Well, I mean, I think there are multiple things. I mean, we've already seen the Department of Justice step in and announce that they are going to be doing a pattern and practice review of the Minnesota Police Department, that needs to happen in many places all across the country.

We've also seen that Congress, as you just discussed with Tolu, that there is some movement in Congress. We'll have to see where that goes. But the fact is that even in the midst of the George Floyd--of the trial against Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd that there were additional police shootings.

And even last night I think I read a report that down in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, there was another police shooting of a 32-year-old Black man. So, we have a lot of work to do in small departments, in large departments, in training. This is systemic and you don't cure a systemic problem overnight. And one trial, as just as that may have been for George Floyd--and frankly, real justice for George Floyd would be that he'd be alive today. That would be real justice. And so, we have a lot of work to do.

MR. CAPEHART: Hugh, I'm sure you were listening to my conversation with Tolu about the prospects of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and the role of Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina in helping to shepherd it through the process and hopefully getting a vote in the Senate.

Do you think Senator Scott and the Democrats will come to an agreement, particularly on qualified immunity, which would make it possible for that bill to pass?

MR. HEWITT: I don't know about qualified immunity, Jonathan. I think a bill will pass.

Last summer, in June of 2020, Senator Scott authored the Justice Act, which received 55 votes. It was filibustered by the Democrats. I can't say "the Democrats," because Joe Manchin voted for it, then-Senator Doug Jones voted for it. Independent Angus King voted for it. It received 55 votes. It was authored by Senator Scott last year. It should have passed last year. They should have gone to a conference with the House and maybe qualified immunity in some form would have been amended.

I'm not a crim pro expert. I teach con law, not crim pro. So, I don't know what the arguments are about qualified immunity and I hesitate to make a sweeping statement, but given that there were 55 Senators in June and that it was stopped by Democrats for political reasons from going to a conference committee and emerging, I'm very optimistic that, this time around, not because of anything new by Senator Scott--he's been urging police reform, as have the Republican Party for more than a year. I believe that you'll see something come out of the Senate since the political incentives to blockade it and filibuster, which the Democrats did last year are now gone since Joe Biden has been elected president.

MR. CAPEHART: Donna, on the question of qualified immunity, one of the things that--well, the compromise that Senator Scott apparently is talking to Democrats about is reforming qualified immunity so that people could sue police departments but not individual police officers.

What do you think about that, as a former Democratic member of the House from Maryland? But also, do you think that that is a worthwhile compromise to get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed?

MS. EDWARDS: I'm not really sure that that cuts it. I mean, if you look at reports about the millions of dollars that are already paid out by cities, by jurisdictions for police misconduct. I mean, I think in one year, I mean, it's topping, you know, $300- or $400 million that's paid out, and that is paid by cities for police misconduct. So, I don't know that merely suing departments where taxpayers will still be on the hook for paying out that money really does anything to change individual police behavior. And so, I am not really sure that that is a compromise that, for some Democrats, will actually work to solve the problem and put the onus on individual police officers for their own behavior personally, in addition to the behavior of departments.

I mean, we could be talking about two different things, both sort of training and other things dealing with police departments, for which they should be liable; but also, the individual behavior of police officers and a way to begin to curb that, because the officers themselves feel that they need to curb their own behavior.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's talk about--changing subjects, next week--I think it's a week from today, will be President Biden's 100th day in office. This is a question for both of you, but I'm going to start with you, Hugh.

Yesterday, I interviewed former Vice President Al Gore who told me that Joe Biden has had the best start of any American president since FDR. Do you agree?

MR. HEWITT: I'm shocked [audio distortion]--

MR. CAPEHART: --could have said no.

MR. HEWITT: Yesterday, I spent a long time talking to former President George W. Bush who said President Biden needs time to get his feet on the ground on things like immigration and other big issues.

He has spent a lot of money, and I think it's great that he's spent a lot of money and you can roll through reconciliation and do that. You can spend a lot of money. He spent 2 trillion on top of 4 trillion spent the year before. So, in terms of money spent, he spent more than FDR spent, so maybe that's the Al Gore metric.

In terms of legislative achievement requiring supermajority--the filibuster proves he's achieved nothing. He has put forward a good slate of judicial nominees. They're progressives; they're all qualified; they will be terrific judges, including one who I believe is going to go on the D.C. Circuit, and you'll see soon when I predict Stephen Breyer retires in June, I think she will be put forward.

And I do think he's had a very good--I give him a C+. Great rhetoric on unity. Hardball politics, brass knuckle politics on the legislative side, and he spent a whole bunch of money, so everyone should get some money. So, I give him hat off for that, but I give him a C. No, I don't think he--FDR passed laws. He had a supermajority. President Biden has only passed appropriations.

MR. CAPEHART: Wait, Hugh--wait a minute, you--at first said you gave him a C+. Did you just downgrade it in your answer in real time to a C?

MR. HEWITT: It's a gentleman's C, which sometimes is a C+; sometimes it's a C. It depends on whether we have grade inflation. But a C is a C+. I mean, it's just--it's a middling performance for a president.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. So, Donna, I need to get your grade of President Biden's first 100 days, I'm sure it's going to be higher than a C+. But is it fair to slam President Biden for, quote, "spending a lot of money," given the amount of money spent by President Trump? Your view on President Biden's first 100 days.

MS. EDWARDS: Well, first of all, President Biden took office at a time of great crisis with now almost 600,000 people dead. Still, we're traveling at about 60,000 new cases of coronavirus a day. And the president came in with a plan, he got it through the Congress. Yes, he spent money. He spent money to keep people from dying, Hugh. I think that should get you a really high mark.

And I think he has gone a long way toward trying to at least project in his presidency the fact that he wants to heal the nation and bring the nation together. And you know what, even if the Congress hasn't--Republicans in Congress haven't been completely with him, you look at his approval numbers and they're off the charts for a new president in a divided nation.

And so, I was never really great at passing out grades; I always liked getting good ones. And so, I'm going to give the--I'm going to give President Biden right now an A-minus, with room for improvement. I think that's what good teachers do. And I think that in the next 100 days we're going to see that improvement as we move toward passing--and I believe that the president will get passed an infrastructure package that is going to be broad, comprehensive, and meeting the challenge of creating new jobs in the 21st century.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, Donna, I'm glad you brought up the infrastructure package, because Republicans revealed or unveiled their counter-infrastructure bill this week. And so, President Biden's infrastructure plan, or American jobs plan, was 2.3 trillion--is $2.3 trillion. The plan presented yesterday by Senator Capito of West Virginia, is $568 billion.

What do you make of that, from 2.3 trillion to 568 billion? And is it fair to say that actually maybe that's the plan, since it--the plan that should be passed since it focuses on traditional infrastructure: roads, bridges, airports, ports, et cetera?

I'll start with you, Donna, and then go to Hugh.

MS. EDWARDS: Yeah, I actually think we're in an environment where we really do have to think more comprehensively about what infrastructure means in the coming decades.

And I do believe that it is both human infrastructure and hard infrastructure. I used to be in the sciences and so I believe in hardware and the software put together is actually what creates a working machine, and we have that in the $2.3 trillion package that the president has put together. He said that he is not fixated on that. He's fixated on getting the right package, and a compromise package would be acceptable. But $578 billion does not even begin to meet the moment, especially when you look at the great needs, not just in the hard infrastructure, but in all of the--what it takes to get people to work, to get them trained, to make sure that they're not worried about their children and family--and ill family members so that they can go to work and be productive citizens.

And so, Republicans are really going to have to come to the table with a real negotiation. It reminds me of what they did and what they presented when the president presented the COVID relief package. That's not a real negotiation.

MR. CAPEHART: Hugh.

MR. HEWITT: Well, I have a story. When my youngest son was 10 and my wife was not around, I got he and six of his buddies together at a big supermarket in California and I gave them three minutes to buy whatever they wanted for a sleepover. And they acted like Democrats: They stayed together and they went to the candy section and they bought all candy. And then, they were out of time and all they had was candy. They didn't have any soft drinks; they didn't have any chips. They just completely bought the wrong stuff, but it was great fun. I recommend it to any parent because it's a wonderful experiment--only three minutes, though, before they become Republicans and figure out how to strategically go and buy the right stuff.

Tell me what you want to buy with the infrastructure bill, and I'll tell you whether I support it. In yesterday's competitor, The Wall Street Journal, there was an op-ed by Captain Jerry Hendrix on how we could spend actually hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure that is necessary to defend us from the Chinese Communist Party, People Liberation Army and Navy, by redoing the shipyards in Philadelphia, Mare Island, California, Mississippi--blue state, red state. There are only four naval shipyards. There are only 20 commercial shipyards in the United States. The People's Republic of China has 1,200 shipyards. They produce 24 ships a year; we do 6 to 8. If you go buy ships with this stuff, stuff for the United States Navy, and maintain them, I'll spend as much as Donna and you want to spend combined. If you go and blow it on public employee unions that are underfunded pension liabilities, I'll say don't vote for anything.

So, tell me what you want to buy, and I'll tell you where I sit. I think Senator Capito's bill is a good start, and there's a middle ground somewhere. Just tell me what's on the list because I don't want to buy all candy for the sleepover.

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs] That's a great story, Hugh, but--

MR. HEWITT: It is [audio distortion]--

MR. CAPEHART: But Donna, is it--I don't want to--you know what? I do want to go down this road: Donna, is it fair to compare Hugh's sons and his friends going to the candy aisle to Democrats? Is that what your party is all about?

MS. EDWARDS: No, we've all grown up and we don't just go to the store and buy candy. But here's what we do want to buy: We want to buy quality, affordable housing, which needs to be constructed so that it meets our obligations not to suck up energy. We want to buy school construction because we still have children going to schools that were built in the '50s and '60s that don't even have laboratories that allow them to do experiments that will prepare them for the workforce.

We want to buy roads and bridges and broadband and make sure that we have electric charging stations so that when we buy all those electric vehicles that are going to be produced, we have someplace to stop and charge them so that we can get not just a little bit down the road, but across the country.

And so, I think that what President Biden has proposed is a way to meet the moment and not just do the bare minimum that we need to do now so that we'll have to come back to the table in another couple of years and say, "Well, we need to fix those same roads and bridges and lay some broadband."

So, you know, yes, there is a compromise to be had, but there's a lot of water between 578 and 2.3 trillion.

MR. CAPEHART: Right. And it's $568 billion--

MS. EDWARDS: Oh, 568; there you go.

MR. CAPEHART: It's an even bigger gap, an even bigger gap.

Hugh, in the time that we have left, you mentioned that you interviewed President George W. Bush. And so, what do you make of the fact that the former president is emerging, coming out, being much more vocal than he's ever been in his post-presidency; and also, former Speaker John Boehner, with his book and his interviews being very critical of the current state of the Republican Party? What does it say about the party today that two leaders within the Republican Party are being so outspoken against the tenor and tone of the party as it is today?

MR. HEWITT: Well, I'm glad you asked me that, Jonathan. The "Dean Martin Republicans" whom John Boehner represents are a dying breed and they're gone. And his book isn't doing well because there aren't many Dean Martin Republicans left, with a cigarette and a glass of wine and that whole schtick. It's old, it's boring, and it's no good.

George W. Bush is a leader. George W. Bush has got a plan on immigration that I wholeheartedly endorse. We spent a lot of time talking about immigration. His brand-new book, "Out of Many, One" is one of the most moving and I think persuasive books on why we have to be open and accepting of people coming to this country under the refugee program; why we have to legalize the 14- to 20 million people who are here who are not, in any way, accounted to violence. We have to allow for a systematic change and upgrade to a meritocracy while securing the border. George W. Bush leads with a great deal of wisdom and, in fact, he wanted to make a point, and he did on my show, yesterday--and people can go to my podcast to hear him make it.

But he didn't want to be understood as criticizing the Republican Party. There's a fringe element in my party; there's a fringe element in Donna's party, and I don't know if you have a party, Jonathan, so I'm going to leave you in that independent area. There are fringes on both sides: open-border fanatics and deportation fanatics. There's a center ground on immigration where 80 percent of Americans agree, which is border security plus regularization. And we ought to get there by getting the normal people in this country together from both parties and hammering it out.

MR. CAPEHART: I just got a new phrase, here, "Dean Martin Republicans." I'd never heard that before.

MR. HEWITT: I'm [audio distortion] talking about John Boehner.

MR. CAPEHART: In the less than a minute that we have left, Donna, as a former member of Congress, and on the other side of the aisle, what do you make of former President Bush and former Speaker Boehner coming out and being as vocal as they are about the Republican Party?

MS. EDWARDS: Well, you know, I mean, I think it's important, just as I think Liz Cheney's voice in the Republican Party is an important one. Whether those are the voices that are going to win out in the end, or at least in the short term, I'm not really certain.

And I'll tell you, what--and I'm going to listen to the podcast, Hugh, because what you just laid out around immigration that I always thought the former President Bush's ideas and policies and thoughtfulness around immigration were important ones that strike that middle ground. But it shows that we could actually have a party that is willing to work with Democrats; they just don't happen to be the prevailing voice right now in the Republican Party.

MR. CAPEHART: And with that, we're going to leave it there.

Hugh Hewitt, Donna Edwards, as always, thank you for coming to First Look.

MR. HEWITT: [Audio distortion].

MR. CAPEHART: Have a great weekend.

MS. EDWARDS: Thanks, Jonathan.

MR. HEWITT: You, too.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post--with a frog in his throat--thank you for watching First Look on Washington Post Live.