By redefining competition, by redefining the space, I went back to the investor community and said, "I want to focus on that opportunity, and that requires me to invest in technology, innovation, expansion of acceptance, expansion of issuing, greater relationships with merchants, greater opportunities of data, cybersecurity, AI, and the like, and how would I do that if I'm harvesting the opportunity of the company as compared to plowing investment bank? I'm not going to give you a quarterly target of anything. I'm not going to give you even an annual perspective. I'm going to give you a three-year average growth rate of revenue and EPS, and I will reassure you that I will grow my margin along the way. I'm not going to make this a less-profitable company, but I'm not going to give you targets for margin. I'm going to give you targets for revenue and EPS and grow them, and I'm going to grow them systematically over the three years as compared to every quarter." The investor community will make its projections for quarterly numbers. I used to beat them more times than not, but I didn't sometimes, and so longer term, we've tried to do the right thing. As you said at the beginning, we've been blessed with great investor support and with great reaction to our market capitalization.