Cindy McCain worked alongside her husband, the late Republican Sen. John McCain, during his nearly 40 years in public service. The senator died of brain cancer in 2018, and she details their journey together in a new memoir called, "Stronger: Courage, Hope & Humor in My Life with John McCain.” At the McCain Institute for International Leadership, she focuses on combating human trafficking and violent extremism, protecting human rights and fostering character-driven leadership around the world. McCain caused a stir within the Republican Party when she endorsed longtime family friend Joe Biden for president, and was even censured by the Arizona GOP for doing so. Washington Post opinions columnist Karen Tumulty will talk one-on-one with McCain about her debut memoir and new role as political power player. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, April 29 at 1:00pm ET.

Register for the program here.

Cindy McCain

Cindy McCain is the chairman of the board of the McCain Institute for International Leadership. Married to Senator John McCain for nearly four decades, Cindy became well known for her support of military families and for her speech at the 2008 Republican National Convention that nominated John as the party’s presidential candidate. She is chairman of her family business, Hensley Beverage Company, and her extensive philanthropic and humanitarian work has won her many awards. Cindy and John raised four children together: Meghan, Jack, Jimmy, and Bridget. Cindy now travels extensively to raise awareness of human trafficking around the world, but her home base remains in Phoenix, Arizona.