Cindy McCain is the chairman of the board of the McCain Institute for International Leadership. Married to Senator John McCain for nearly four decades, Cindy became well known for her support of military families and for her speech at the 2008 Republican National Convention that nominated John as the party’s presidential candidate. She is chairman of her family business, Hensley Beverage Company, and her extensive philanthropic and humanitarian work has won her many awards. Cindy and John raised four children together: Meghan, Jack, Jimmy, and Bridget. Cindy now travels extensively to raise awareness of human trafficking around the world, but her home base remains in Phoenix, Arizona.