So, when the pandemic first started, we did a number of firsts and a number of things. We were the first to form this partnership, as you talked about it--we call it "CleanPlus"--with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic. Look, I was blessed to be able to get on the phone with the CEOs of both of those organizations whenever I wanted to and just talk through things, because if we remember back a year or 13 months ago, there was so much uncertainty, and just being able to talk through things--and no one knew the right or wrong answers a lot of times, but being able to talk through it helped and led us to take a lot of steps. We were the first airline to require masks. Once it became clear this was aerosolized, we required masks, and for what it's worth got some blowback from that for a few weeks. But a few weeks after we had done it, at least most of the country and mostly across the board was requiring masks and it was normal. But we led on that.