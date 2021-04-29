So, once again, a warm welcome to each of you to "What's Next: Retail," and I thank you for joining us.
MS. GIVHAN: Hi, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I'm Robin Givhan, senior critic-at-large, and it's my pleasure to welcome today's guest, Philip Krim, co-founder and CEO of Casper. Nice to see you.
MR. KRIM: Nice to see you, Robin. Thank you for having me.
MS. GIVHAN: It's a pleasure.
Let's jump right in. Everybody was buying mattresses. What do you attribute the incredible uptick in sales in 2020 to?
MR. KRIM: You know, it's a question that I think points to a few different trends coming together, and I would say at the top of that list is really an emphasis around health and wellness.
We've always believed at Casper that sleep is a critical part of the overall wellness equation, and the way we talk about it at Casper is that sleep is becoming the third pillar of wellness. People know they need to eat healthy and know the quality and source of their foods. People know they need to exercise and be active, and I think sleep has become a lot more in focus with an emphasis around health. With the pandemic putting health front and center for everyone and at the top of every doctor's list on how to stay healthy and if, God forbid, you get the coronavirus, how to combat it, sleep was at the top of that list.
And so, we believe that sleep is becoming a more front-of-mind consideration for consumers, and when it comes time to optimizing sleep, people look to their bedroom. They took to their mattress, their pillows, their sheets, their bedding, things that they can do during the day to help improve their sleep, and with Casper, our vision since the beginning of starting the company was really to build the world's first sleep company.
We're seven years into that journey, and that's what we're excited to continue to do, and we think that Casper can become the preeminent brand and go-to shopping destination for people seeking a better night of sleep.
The other trend I would emphasize that is also good for the mattress industry is just housing overall. People are moving homes. That's always a good catalyst to think about how to upgrade your sleep and upgrade your bedroom, and the housing market continues to be very robust, and so I think that's another good tailwind for the mattress market.
MS. GIVHAN: Can you talk a little bit about some of the things that left you in a good position to respond to increased consumer demand? Because I would think that, one, buying a mattress is a big purchase, and it's something that people typically want to test out. And it's also something that really it takes a lot of logistics to just get it into their home. So, how were you as a company prepared for all the issues that came up during the shutdown with supply chains, people not working and perhaps wanting a mattress but not really being able to afford one?
MR. KRIM: Yeah. It's an interesting question, Robin, because you're hearing every retailer now talk about omnichannel and how they've built the infrastructure for omnichannel, and that's certainly the case for Casper.
But what's unique to Casper versus really almost everyone else in the retail industry is that we were built digitally native. We started with a direct-to-consumer foundation, and that's where our roots continue to lie, which means that we're very data informed. We used technology to enhance the consumer experience, and we've built that omnichannel foundation on a digital platform, which is different than other retailers who have brought the digital side of things into focus lately.
And I think all of that is necessary in today's retail backdrop because consumers are changing the way they're shopping. They were forced to through the pandemic with retail shutting down, and consumers are embracing digital--or, in our case, as you mentioned, it's a high-consideration purchase--so the hybrid of digital and physical as part of their shopping journey. And so, we believe that Casper is best positioned to offer that omnichannel approach for consumers, but really, it's that being able to traverse the physical world and the digital world while shopping for a really important purchase like your mattress that's critical, and that's how we envisioned Casper from the beginning.
And that's what we built, and I think that's what allows us to offer a best-in-class shopping experience for our customers in a category where it makes a big difference on your life. And so, you want to get it right. You want to be well informed, and so you're doing your research online. More consumers today are buying online, but many consumers, most consumers actually in this industry, still value and include a physical part of their shopping experience, and that's where Casper has 70 owned and operated retail stores live, and we have great partnerships throughout the country. And so that omnichannel approach and that focus on distribution, both digitally and physically, is really important for us and something we're proud of the progress we've made but still have a long way to go to build out.
MS. GIVHAN: You are among those companies that really is considered sort of a disrupter in their field, and that usually means existing in the digital space. But it always seems like the companies that are disrupters and digital eventually always end up having a brick-and-mortar presence. Whether it's eyeglasses or rental clothing, there always seems to be this need for a physical space. What does that say about the mindset of consumers?
MR. KRIM: We acknowledge the label of "disrupter," but I would say we didn't, as founders, start this business to go disrupt. It was really we started the business to focus on providing a better consumer experience for customers and consumers that wanted a better night of sleep, and so we started the business with a direct-to-consumer business model that we continued to run and scale, and then we complemented that with a retail partnership channel for us.
But what that means is, at the core, that we're listening to customers. We're talking to customers. We're following the customer data. We're understanding how consumers shop for these products, what's important to them. We're doing tons of consumer feedback. We get feedback from our customers day in and day out because of our reliance and focus on that data side of things, and what that means is that we listen to our customers. And we want to go where our customers are, and when our customers ask for the opportunity to try our products, we listened, and we tested into that.
When we were first starting Casper, as I mentioned, six, seven years ago, we turned our first office space, which was a second-story walk-up in New York, a small office space--we converted our only conference room into a trial room, a mock bedroom, so that consumers can come in and try the product. So, we knew that physical was going to be really important to us and to our brand from the beginning, but we said let's follow what the consumers are telling us. And that's led us to the Casper retail expression today which is "Fun, Educational, a Great Destination." Consumers of all ages love to come into the Casper stores to hear what the latest and greatest is with sleep, and the people working our stores, we call them "sleep experts" because they're trained in sleep.
So, again, when you think about our vision to become the go-to sleep destination for everyone, that means we want to be there physically, we want to be there digitally, we want to connect with consumers wherever they might be. And we're going to follow our customers. That's what led us to launch additional mattress products, additional sleep products. It's all through consumer insights and looking at the data, listening to the customer, and being able to deliver what they want in real time because of our DTC heritage and our foundation of technology and data.
MS. GIVHAN: So, the message that you were really communicating to consumers was that you weren't selling a product as much as you were selling an experience, the experience of a good night's sleep.
MR. KRIM: An experience and a solution. When consumers are thinking about mattress buying, very often it's just to solve getting a better night of sleep. Maybe it's waking up with backaches, maybe it's waking up hot, maybe it's waking up after sleeping too short, and so consumers want a solution.
That's also why Casper has always envisioned ourselves as a sleep destination, not a mattress destination, not a pillow destination. We're really proud of our pillows. We're really proud of our mattresses, but it's that holistic approach to providing consumers a better sleep solution that I think separates Casper from really any other brand or destination out there. And I think part of that solution and part of that education should come through a great experience, and that's why if you go casper.com or if you go into one of our Casper stores, I think you really get an experience that's unmatched, even outside of our category, really across retail overall.
And that's part of our thesis with retail broadly is that for retail to be a big part of your business, you have to offer consumers something more than just a place to go shop and buy. You want to offer them an experience, something that provides education and fun and really elevates the overall experience when it's shopping for this product, and that's what we envision with Casper stores, and that's hopefully what consumers see has been brought to life when they come into one of our stores.
MS. GIVHAN: I'm curious. When the pandemic first really became a reality, what went through your mind as a business owner? What were the first things that made your heart stop?
MR. KRIM: Well, panic set in at first and took a step back and just thought the world was ending. I was of the mind that things were going to get very bad, very bad for consumers, very bad for retail, very bad for Casper's business.
Fortunately, I was wrong, and fortunately, we have great advisors and investors and a great board around the table and a great management team, and we all took a step back and we said, "Let's look at the data. Let's see what's going on."
What turned out happened was very different than the initial panic that set in for me. We saw a strong consumer spending environment in 2020. We saw a lot of emphasis around the mattress category because of the trends we talked about like sleep and the home, and we saw really strong demand for our business and our brand and our products. It was one where we were really worried about what the world might look like when the pandemic set in, and fortunately, consumers kept spending, and the demand for mattresses stayed strong. We actually ended 2020 having a really strong year and set up for a lot of success in '21, and I think that was something we were able to capitalize on.
Because we did have that digital DNA, we were able to double down on our e-commerce efforts. Shutting down our stores was obviously painful and something that hopefully we never have to experience again, but because we had that principle--
MS. GIVHAN: Particularly--sorry. I was just going to ask, particularly in Europe, you had to really cut back. Is there something particularly distinctive about Europe versus working within the U.S.?
MR. KRIM: We looked at every geography that we were operating in when the pandemic set in, and under the lens of this could get really bad, we said where are the areas that we want to make sure we can live to see another day and what are the areas of our business that we might need to exit, and so Europe was an area that we said we were newer in the geographies in Europe. They obviously came online after the U.S. and Canada. They were markets that were more nascent. We really only had a digital footprint, not a physical footprint, and so we said let's exit our European operations during the height of the pandemic, back in Q2 of last year, so that we can make sure that we can fight to build a great business in North America.
Again, Europe would have, I think, performed better than we had feared, but we wanted to make sure we were really focused on the areas of our business that are key to building Casper long term. And so, we have stayed focused on our North American business growth, been there throughout 2020, and we are excited to have the foundation that we have to continue to double down on our North American presence.
MS. GIVHAN: How do you prepare for the next phase as more people return to work, as the home becomes a little less of the central focus, now that everyone has a new mattress? How do you see your business moving forward?
MR. KRIM: Fortunately, being in the mattress business, not everyone has a new mattress. I wish that were the case.
[Laughter]
MR. KRIM: There's still lots and lots of people that need to upgrade their mattress and improve their sleep.
Housing continues to be very robust. You see a lot of housing momentum with people moving out of urban centers, but even as trends reverse and people move back into urban centers, all of that turnover in housing will be good for the mattress industry.
One thing that hasn't changed pre and post pandemic will be the emphasis on sleep as part of the health equation and people investing, and people investing to upgrade their quality of sleep and choosing the best quality brands like Casper to do that. We think it's a very robust backdrop for Casper for years to come. We think low interest rates will be key to driving a robust housing environment, and we think sleep as a key area of focus for wellness will only continue to come more and more into focus for consumers.
It’s been a great time to be in the mattress industry, and maybe 20 million-ish folks upgraded their mattress in 2020 in the U.S. We think more will even do so this year, and so the industry is going to continue to grow. More and more people will continue to replace their mattress, and we’ll be there to support them, whether they want to shop digitally as casper.com or in one of our own stores or one of our retail partner stores.
MS. GIVHAN: Well, we only have a couple minutes, and I do want to get to at least one audience question, and it is, what permanent changes in retail do you see as a result of the pandemic?
MR. KRIM: You know, I think there was a lot of talk about retail being overextended in the U.S. for years, frankly, and I think the pandemic has forced every retailer to look at what their physical footprint is and make sure that's right-sized to the size of their market and the size of their business.
So, with Casper, we slowed down the pace of expansion within our retail stores, and we're going to let the data on how consumers want to shop for our products dictate how we open up stores.
I'm still very bullish and excited about the physical retail presence within retail overall, and Casper's footprint will continue to grow. But we're going to let the data inform it. Right now, it's a very interesting consumer picture throughout the U.S., and you're seeing very different consumer behavior in different regions.
States like Texas and Florida have reopened, and consumer trends are very different than places like New York and California. And so, it's one where it's very difficult to paint a broad brush on what the future of retail looks like or what the future playbook is for specific retailers, and I think you really have to take a very specific view on who your customer is and what their consumer behavior will look like over the next one, two, three years in order to see what retail looks like across the country.
MS. GIVHAN: And does your customer tend to be a younger consumer, one that's just more digitally savvy?
MR. KRIM: You know, at this point, we really see customer profiles across the full spectrum. We have a great young consumer business that's really focused on the original mattress that we sell, the original Casper. That's about a $1,000 price point, and it's our most popular selling item. And we really see a ton of emphasis on that product line with younger consumers, but we also see older consumers that are less price-sensitive and really want to invest in the quality of sleep, looking at our products, including products that we just launched like the Wave Hybrid Snow, the Nova Hybrid Snow. Those products are in market, and we're seeing a lot of resonance with older consumers across our higher price points.
We really think that Casper will become the go-to destination for consumers at all ages and all price points, and that's why we've expanded our selection of products to make sure that we are the go-to destination for anyone looking for a better night of sleep.
MS. GIVHAN: So, it's not all about the millennials?
MR. KRIM: It's not all about the millennials. Millennials deserve a great night of sleep, and we're certainly there for you. But everyone does, and we really think of Casper as a much broader brand than just a millennial brand.
MS. GIVHAN: Well, with that, before I insult millennials any more, we will have to leave it there. Thank you so much for being with us.
MR. KRIM: It was great to be with you, Robin. Thank you so much for having me. I really appreciate it.
MS. GIVHAN: And please stay with us because I will be back with Jenni Britton Bauer after this short video.
MS. GIVHAN: Welcome back. My next guest is Jeni Britton Bauer. She is the founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.
Welcome to Washington Post Live.
MS. BRITTON BAUER: Hey, Robin. It's nice to be with you.
MS. GIVHAN: It's very nice to have you, and I have to say that your product is one that is after my own heart. I am more than happy to eat ice cream for breakfast.
MS. BRITTON BAUER: Well, we are fast friends, then, because I'm breakfast, lunch, dinner, all of it. Yes.
MS. GIVHAN: I feel like your product, your company is sort of the company that so many people sort of dream about creating, and you started in Ohio. I'm wondering if from the beginning, you sort of saw this as a company that could grow and be national, or did you sort of see yourself as the corner ice cream shop?
MS. BRITTON BAUER: I had this idea that ice cream could be better and more interesting, and particularly people like me, sort of more sort of adventuresome--and I came from the art world--and if so, that the opportunity was really big.
I saw Ben & Jerry's in grocery stores, and honestly, I was like if they can do it, I can do it in my own way.
So, yeah, I mean, it was start small and build. I did not have the resources--I like to say that I'm a start-small-and-build entrepreneur--or the knowhow, and it turned out to be a very good thing, really, my superhero power. I just started, and so I was able to challenge a lot of the sort of traditional engrained thinking in ice cream and do things over time, like take stabilizers out of ice cream and multipliers out of ice cream, because people really weren't thinking this way in ice cream, but I was because I wasn't coming from the inside.
And the same is true in how we structured our business. Just by going very slowly, we were able to create a business that actually is what I think of as a company. The word "company" means you're not alone. It is about community, and so I actually think it ended up being this superhero skill or power for our company, that we started really small in a farmer's market and grew really slowly over many years with our customers and our community.
MS. GIVHAN: And it feels like the brand still has a very close connection to those roots, and it sort of makes me think of the idea of a lot of European food companies where there's a real emphasis on sort of the starting point of a particular product, the ground in which certain ingredients are grown. Does being a Midwestern-born brand figure into just the way that you think about the product and the way perhaps that people relate to it?
MS. BRITTON BAUER: It is so much. Being part of the Midwest or being from the Midwest--and I'm actually from Peoria, Illinois, so deeper Midwest--is a part of just who we are to our core. I probably couldn't even identify all of the ways in which that Midwestern sensibility infuses literally everything we do. I mean building a company as a community, starting in a farmer's market, being about hard work, putting your name on it, which is what I say. That's one of our values at Jeni's, like when you do something, put your name on it. Do it right.
Quality. I mean, I grew up with artists in the Midwest. There is very much a sense of, in the Midwest, this, like, creative--absolute creative freedom. We're not burdened by the sort of cultures that are so heavy, I've learned, in other areas, too. So much from the Midwest is really a part of who we are, and then, of course, service. Service is a part of everything we do also in such a Midwestern--and other places too but definitely Midwestern thing.
MS. GIVHAN: You mentioned your background in the art world a couple of times, and I'm curious. How has that informed you as a business person?
MS. BRITTON BAUER: Well, it's interesting. I still like to come from that perspective of art, but I had to learn early on. I started my first ice cream business in a farmer's market in 1996. I walked out of art class, and I had a lot to learn. And one of the things that I had to learn is that artists can kind of sort of see the world from their viewpoint and create from that perspective, but building a company is really a shared creation and a shared-after creation with your team, your customers, your community, and all the stakeholders.
Until I got that lens that it was I had a role to play here, but there were other people, that it's really a fellowship of people, and I actually get fellowship from Tolkien too. It's sort of the idea that we're all coming in with our skills and our awesomeness, and then together we make something greater than the sum of its parts. But everyone here is important, and everyone here is about--has a role in shaping this organization.
Once I learned that, then I was kind of off and running, and that was really after my first business closed and I got to start again back in the North Market, which is our public market here in Columbus, you know, start back, putting one foot in front of the other.
MS. GIVHAN: If we could just sort of pivot to a year--well, more than a year ago, March. What went through your mind as the pandemic became a reality and you started thinking about your business, about the community of employees? How did you react?
MS. BRITTON BAUER: Well, first of all, we were a little panic stricken in the first moments, and what we've learned when we find ourselves in moments like that is to pause, take a breath, and face the challenge. And so, our leaders came together immediately, and we created a whole bunch of potential scenarios that we could be, like, leaning into. From there, we were able to create a plan.
One of the things that we did that I think was really impactful is that we actually kind of addended our mission. We believe that the mission, our mission statement, isn't just sort of a brand thing, but it's actually the marching orders of everyone in the company, that we need to be working from our mission every day, all the time, and so we kind of addended the mission temporarily, which I know is kind of an odd thing to do for a company. But it enabled us to do things a little bit differently than quicker, and so we went from this idea of making better ice creams and bring people together, which is our sort of standard mission, which will never change--we'll always have that--to really having this idea of keep people safe, period, and bring people back to work, aka survive this year. So those two things became our absolute marching orders, and then that was, from there, we were able to really make a plan.
But going back to that moment, you think, like, you have to be--you know, one of the strengths or one of the sort of things that you do as leaders in your business is try to project what the future is going to be like, and it's pretty easy when times are good. But when things like this happens, when the bottom drops out, you lose your ability to predict the future, and that was what was so hard.
We were having to make decisions that may have contradicted some of our other experts--or maybe not the experts in the country but what other people were saying in the country. We didn't believe we were going to be back to normal by July, for instance.
We decided to take the risk, which is a pretty significant risk for a company our size, to switch from scooping in our stores, which means bucket production--we're filling ice cream in buckets that we can scoop from--to pint production, because we saw we were going to shift to a home delivery, and we took that enormous risk actually. If we had been all back by July, that would have been a tough thing for us to manage, but it was the right decision. And so many other things throughout the company were like that, and anybody who's in a company knows that it was everything. The back-end stuff, the supply stuff became the really, really challenging things.
So, we just committed to meeting people where they were, making decisions quicky, being able to communicate that out, and of course, number one, keeping everyone safe.
MS. GIVHAN: I'm curious. When you are trying to make that decision about shifting to the pint production and you're laying out the pros and cons and you're trying to see into the future and the experts are telling you one thing and your gut is telling you something else, can you talk a little bit about that process? How do you find your way through that as a businessperson?
MS. BRITTON BAUER: Well, first of all, you're not one person. I was one small part of a really awesome team of 12 people. We assembled sort of a special council in our team of people who didn't really overlap in their expertise at the table, whether it was a communications or operations person or HR. Everybody had a very important role at the table, and we'd worked together for a long time, so we had a real camaraderie, I think, in trust for each other. And that is something that was a massive advantage, I think, when it comes to these kinds of things because when somebody puts something out, we all listen, and that was how we did it.
I mean, this team had this idea. We were going to figure out how to survive. We went away. We came back, each of us, with ideas. We put together, I think, four or maybe even by the time it was all said and done maybe six scenarios, potential scenarios, and then we were able to find that sort of overlap and where we could make it--where we could act and get the company to continue to move forward under this--you know, extreme circumstances.
MS. GIVHAN: Another part of the year was, of course, the social justice protest and just the greater awareness of inequality and the need for diversity, and your company is very outspoken in that regard. You put your values out there. How does a company go about debating whether or not this is something that it should weigh in on or it's something that it should simply keep quiet about and focus on product?
MS. BRITTON BAUER: I don't know how often we've come together to debate about these kinds of things. I think that--well, that's not true.
I think when it comes to people and human beings and freedom and justice and fairness, those are issues that are near and dear to us because we have always been a company that is close to our community, that believes that we're all in this together, that celebrates what we think of--I mean flavor, the idea that, you know, when you look up the word "flavor" in the dictionary, it actually means the essential character of something--or I always add someone. And so, this idea that we're all unique and we're all a gift to the world and we all deserve fairness and justice and equality and freedom and all of those wonderful things that America affords us or is meant to afford us, I mean, that's just something that we have always kind of had in our hearts. And this year, we realized that even with that, we had made--you know, we weren't perfect. I mean at all, that we still had a lot of learning to do. So, we committed very deeply to that work.
And anyway, I just go back to it's our values. If you don't act on your values, they're not your values, and so we can't ask anyone to trust us. And it starts with us, our company, because our own team, if they don't trust us, then no one else will either, unless we actually act on our values.
That doesn't mean that we have to be out there on the front line of every political issue at all, but when it really is near and dear to us like in the way--you know, like in community and fairness and equality, then, yes, we do need to stand up and put ourselves out there because otherwise I don't think our customers, our team will continue to trust us that we care.
MS. GIVHAN: Increasingly, it does seem that consumers, particularly younger consumers, really do want to put their money where they feel their values are being supported. Do you get that feedback from your customers? And I'm wondering if you've ever gotten negative feedback.
MS. BRITTON BAUER: We almost always get positive feedback about all of this. I mean, of course, sometimes when you have an opinion about something that you make known, other people who don't share that opinion are going to make it--or if you, you know--these are all nuanced, and so every once in a while, you have a conversation with somebody. But for the most part, it is extraordinarily positive, and that's--yes, people are looking for companies where--you know, our biggest power maybe is where we spend our dollars in our country. People are looking for where exactly how they can use their dollars to do the most good.
But we didn't start this. This didn't start just now. This has been building for many decades. I mean, when you look at companies like Patagonia and also Ben & Jerry's and so many of the other companies, this is something that has been building for decades, and that is, in many ways, engrained in American entrepreneurship and American business. And I think that maybe the pendulum kind of went to one side, but we need to get it back, and some of us are willing to go even a little further in terms of just really living to our values and making them very known and being accountable to those.
MS. GIVHAN: To that end, I do want to talk about the ice cream flavor that broke the internet practically, which was the collaboration with Dolly Parton. Can you talk about these special flavors? And there was also a White House flavor for your number one fan, President Biden. How do those work, and what does it mean to you to be able to speak through ice cream?
MS. BRITTON BAUER: Well, thank you for giving me the opportunity to say that creativity--well, first of all, creativity lives everywhere, but when we're talking about things like this, we're talking about the kind of creativity that impacts, like, flavor and voice and communication and how we make people feel in the world.
I do think that creativity and the sort of acts of creativity haven't gotten their due yet this year when it comes to how we survive as business in the crisis of 2020, the multiple crises of 2020.
Jeni's is a creative-led, community-spirited company. That's kind of how I like to say it. We're always trying to make something new from this viewpoint of make people feel loved, and that's just so important for us.
So, yes, we've done so many flavors this year that we just kind of felt were--you could sort of say meeting people where they are this year. We wanted to spread joy and love this year and speak a common language, something that we can all kind of share and recognize, and we did that with many flavors.
We had one called Sunshine last year that was gray in color, in May last year, so it was right as this was all hitting. It was gray in color, but it tasted like sunshine, and the message was the sun will rise again and will shine again.
Of course, the White House flavor went nuts this year. That was another flavor that we did that kind of went viral for us.
Everything Bagel is another one that just--it's still going strongly, and people loved it so much, believe it or not.
And then, of course, our collaboration with maybe the most amazing human being on earth right now, Dolly Parton. I mean, she's just incredible. It was obviously her--we had been working on it for a year, but it hit at just the right moment when she's doing so much amazing things. She's just such a beautiful spirit here that we are lucky to have, and the flavor was Strawberry Pretzel Pie. It's something that I grew up with that I love very much, and I knew she would love it. And she did.
So, yeah, you could say it broke the internet, and I don't know that anybody has ever ate that much ice cream that quickly. I think we sold 5,000 pints in three minutes and then another 7,500 in another four minutes, and we did it in two stages. So, it was intense, and that kind of love that just kept pouring in was--
MS. GIVHAN: Will it make a reappearance anytime soon?
MS. BRITTON BAUER: You know, when we do these, they're kind of over when they're over. You'll have to wait. I think--
MS. GIVHAN: Oh, that's brutal, Jeni. That's brutal.
[Laughter]
MS. BRITTON BAUER: But we've always got something amazing coming down the pike because we are a creative-led company and community-spirited, so we're here to make you feel loved, to make you have that little bit of joy in your life, to give you something to talk about, a reason to come together.
MS. GIVHAN: With that, I am going to just leave it there on that spirit of optimism and say thank you very much for joining us this afternoon.
MS. BRITTON BAUER: Well, thank you very much for this conversation. What a wonderful conversation!
MS. GIVHAN: And please stay with us. We will be right back with my final interview, and that's with District of Clothing founder, Dionna Dorsey.
MS. GIVHAN: Welcome back to Washington Post Live. If you're just joining us, I'm Robin Givhan, senior critic-at-large.
My final guest is the founder of District of Clothing, which is based here in D.C. It's my pleasure to welcome Dionna Dorsey. Hello.
MS. DORSEY: Hi, Robin. Thanks so much for having me.
MS. GIVHAN: Thank you very much for being here.
It's funny because I have asked other guests sort of what they were thinking back in March of 2020 when so much changed, and you essentially built an entire company in that moment. It was, to some degree, a hobby. Can you talk a little bit about the birth of District of Clothing?
MS. DORSEY: Yeah. I would actually call it the "rebirth" of District of Clothing or the "continued birth" of District of Clothing.
2020 happened to be our fifth year. When March came around, I never imagined that we would be entering our fifth year with a pandemic, and I knew very quickly that I needed to pivot to not only remain at peace and productive but also to be a healthy contributor to my home.
As we continued moving forward throughout the year, some really awful things continued to happen, but I think our messaging of encouraging progression, inspiring action, and supporting self-love really sort of met the moment.
MS. GIVHAN: I mean, it had been described as a "side hustle," but you had always worked in fashion, and you had a long career--well, a long career in fashion. What was it that you sort of brought with you from your training in Milan, from working at Oscar de la Renta and at other companies into your own brand? I mean, I think that's a leap that a lot of designers envision themselves making. What things did you learn that helped you build a company?
MS. DORSEY: I think the most important thing that I learned was how to be effective and efficient and to be mindful of my budget and mostly also to be mindful of my consumers, my community. Through my training, I learned really the focus needed to be on my community that I wanted to serve, and through District of Clothing, which started off because my prime client had went on a spending freeze, I knew very quickly that I needed to do something that would allow me to support myself during the rough months.
The focus has really just been on our community and the folks that we wanted to serve, the apparel that would help them continue to do the things that they were doing already every day.
MS. GIVHAN: You've talked a little bit about what it was like to see some of the pieces from your selection being worn by protesters as the marched for racial justice, to see some of your pieces being worn as people have raised their voices for voting rights, all these very, sort of big political, social issues. Do you find that your clothing is inextricably linked to sort of politics and social change?
MS. DORSEY: Yes, I'd say so. You know, even when I was being introduced here and I saw that video, it gives me pause. It really has me quite emotional when I see it and when I think about it to know that people are not just spending their hard-earned money on District of Clothing items, but they're also choosing to bring them along with them during moments of progression, moments of change, and during times when they want their voices to be heard. It's an absolute honor. It reminds me that I'm doing the right thing at this time and helps me to continue moving forward.
We really just wanted to, like I said, inspire action, encourage progression, and support self-love. So, I think in serving our community and creating these items that do that, we are 100 percent connected to the changemakers making change. I think it's very much the linchpin to District of Clothing, our existence.
MS. GIVHAN: That is a heavy lift for a shirt or a cap, but I think it speaks to certainly the power and the resonance of fashion. Can you talk a little bit about the role that you think that fashion plays in the broader culture?
MS. DORSEY: Yeah. I think it is really important that fashion and just art as a whole reflects the mood of the country. I think it's important that we as artists and creatives our using our platforms and our work to help reflect the truths, especially truths that we know to be true that maybe other people haven't yet quite seen or experienced, and I think it is imperative that when you have a platform that you use it to inspire some sort of good and to share some sort of good.
What is best for business is really best for humanity and the planet, and that's essentially what allows District of Clothing to continue working alongside. I don't believe that T-shirts and hats and sweatshirts are activists by any means. It's maybe an arm of activism, but we say, you know, our clothes won't change the world, but the people who wear them are. And we want to continue to be a part of that, of that growth and change.
MS. GIVHAN: In order to keep supplying your customers, I know that at one point, you had made a video thanking them for their patience because of delivery issues. What were some of the hurdles that just logistically as a businessperson you had to grapple with as everything was in upheaval?
MS. DORSEY: So many hurdles, right.
[Laughter]
MS. DORSEY: If you can remember--
MS. GIVHAN: Your top three.
MS. DORSEY: Top three. I think remembering that I needed to pivot quickly and to adapt quickly, remembering that it didn't have to be perfect, but it did have to be timely, and just keeping humanity at the center of everything we were doing. So, it was very important that I remained honest and vulnerable and clear and transparent and with every step of the way in 2020 and even now in 2021, that sort of thing, the plan and the goal.
MS. GIVHAN: The last thing that you said about sort of the role of humanity in a business, I think about even more broadly the role of humanity within the fashion industry. Do you see the fashion industry changing and recognizing a need to be a more humane and welcoming place over the last--as things have come into the spotlight over the last year?
MS. DORSEY: I hope so. I think things are starting to change, but I do believe there's lots of change that needs to continue to happen. But I do think that we are starting to make progress in the fashion industry between high fashion and fast fashion and small business fashion. The focus really is sort of on a sustainability. The focus is on, again, the human factor and then on making sure that we are not appropriating various, different cultures.
We still have quite a ways to go, but I think having these discussions is starting to allow more people to be aware of where they're spending their dollars and how they're spending their dollars and the items in which they're choosing to wear.
MS. GIVHAN: To that end, what has been the role of social media for you with your business and just increasing the awareness of it?
MS. DORSEY: Yeah. We probably started at the beginning of the pandemic with maybe 7,500 followers. Probably half of those were active followers, and over the course of the last year, we've grown exponentially to--I think maybe we're at a little over 18,000 followers. Initially, if you can go back to March remembering that the hashtags for "flatten the curve" and the hashtags for "wash your hands," that was sort of the initial pivot. We just wanted to be a resource of correct information, and so we were sharing everything that we could from a meme perspective or tweets, various tweets, repurposing tweets, and also videos that would reflect the things that we needed to do to help flatten the curve at that time.
Fast-forward maybe a couple of weeks later, it was more interesting--or I shouldn't say interesting. It was more important that we were not trying to just show beautiful clothes and T-shirts and so forth, and so we wanted to really talk about what was happening.
I know here at my house, there's four of us here. We had laundry for maybe 5,000 people, and it didn't make sense. So, we used it as a way to also kind of break up the monotony of the fear and the sadness and the chaos and really just sort of use it again to kind of focus on humanity and go back to what was really happening that people were truly experiencing during quarantine.
MS. GIVHAN: As we start to see some light at the end of the tunnel and you look at retail from the perspective of a small business owner, what do you expect the future to look like, or what do you hope the future to look like?
MS. DORSEY: I think lots of changes are probably starting sooner than we expect. I think there will probably be less brick-and-mortar stores, but there will be better brick-and-mortar stores. There will probably be a combination of lots of small businesses sort of joining together to make things more cohesive and accessible for folks. I think small businesses will probably also--excuse me. I think also small businesses will also join their resources together to help them--let me just put it up--to help them access more people and then also to share resources. So, as rents will continue to rise, you'll see lots more small businesses kind of coming together to create cohesive experiences and maybe not even cohesive experiences but also to employ local folks with local delivery and so forth.
I think also probably drone delivery is a lot sooner, on the horizon, than we may be thinking, and then, of course, anything and everything sustainable that's possible.
MS. GIVHAN: When you say coming together, do you mean small businesses collaborating or just sort of working together in order to take advantage of that combined size?
MS. DORSEY: Yes, definitely working together. I do believe that external partnerships will be really very important over the next few years, but also sort of banding together to share access to customers and communities as well as resources.
MS. GIVHAN: And are you of a mind that people will continue to move towards a much more informal, relaxed way of dressing, of presenting themselves in public, or if we will shift back to something a little bit more formal? You need to look into your crystal ball.
MS. DORSEY: My crystal ball here.
I think there will be much more of a hybrid. You know, it is very comfortable to wear T-shirts and sweatshirts and hoodies and so forth, but I think we, as we kind of head into this new Roaring Twenties, people will want to get dressed up again. I know I miss getting dressed up. That's for sure.
MS. GIVHAN: Well, I so very much appreciate your taking the time to be with us today. I'm going to have to leave it there. It's been an absolute pleasure.
MS. DORSEY: Thank you so much. It's an honor to speak with you, Robin. Thank you.
