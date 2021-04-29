I think when it comes to people and human beings and freedom and justice and fairness, those are issues that are near and dear to us because we have always been a company that is close to our community, that believes that we're all in this together, that celebrates what we think of--I mean flavor, the idea that, you know, when you look up the word "flavor" in the dictionary, it actually means the essential character of something--or I always add someone. And so, this idea that we're all unique and we're all a gift to the world and we all deserve fairness and justice and equality and freedom and all of those wonderful things that America affords us or is meant to afford us, I mean, that's just something that we have always kind of had in our hearts. And this year, we realized that even with that, we had made--you know, we weren't perfect. I mean at all, that we still had a lot of learning to do. So, we committed very deeply to that work.