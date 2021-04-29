Register for the program here.

Guests

Jeni Britton Bauer

Jeni Britton Bauer is an American ice cream maker and entrepreneur. A pioneer of the artisan ice cream movement, she introduced a modern, ingredient-driven style of ice cream making that has been widely emulated across the world but never duplicated. Jeni opened her first ice cream shop, Scream, in 1996, then founded Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in 2002. Her first cookbook, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at Home, is a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller and won a coveted James Beard Award in 2012. It quickly became the de facto bible for anybody making their own ice cream or thinking about opening a new-style ice cream shop. Her second cookbook, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Desserts (2014), took ice cream to the next level with an array of incredible plated, layered, and piled-high ice cream-centric desserts. As Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Jeni remains the beating heart of the company and is in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it. Jeni is a 2017 Henry Crown Fellow and has been recognized by Fast Companyas one of the most creative people in business today.

Dionna Dorsey

Dionna’s love for design began as a young child with a coloring book and has since grown into an entrepreneurial passion. She uses culture, empathy, purpose, intention, simplicity, consistency, and inspiring design to support clients in their brand development. Her compassionate nature allows her to empathize with her clients–as well as their audiences–and the result has been her unique ability to create, develop, and nurture ‘the’ message to best align purpose and passion for brands.She’s also the founder of DISTRICT of CLOTHING [districtofclothing.com], a lifestyle brand encouraging progression, inspiring action and supporting self-love. With apparel and accessory items for the sideline rejectors who awake with passion for progress and desire to make their dreams reality, District of Clothing is worn by the change makers making change happen.Dionna attended Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania and Istituto Marangoni in Milan, Italy. She has been featured in Adweek [adweek.com], Forbes [forbes.com], People [people.com], The Washington Informer[washingtoninformer.com], was named a Washingtonian Style Setter, and currently resides in Washington, DC.

Philip Krim