Jane Harman
Congresswoman Jane Harman is the author of the forthcoming book Insanity Defense: Why Our Failure to Confront Hard National Security Problems Makes Us Less Safe. She served nine terms in Congress, including four years after 9/11 as ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, and recently completed a decade at the non-partisan Wilson Center as its first female president and CEO. She sat on advisory boards for the CIA, Director of National Intelligence and the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, and State. Harman is currently a member of the Aspen Strategy Group, the Advisory Board of the Munich Security Conference, and co-chairs the Homeland Security Experts Group with former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff.