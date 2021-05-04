On Tuesday, May 4 at 12:00pm ET, medical experts will explore the state of diabetes care in America, the little-understood link between the COVID-19 virus and diabetes, the high cost of insulin, and the most promising solutions for getting diabetes treatment to all those who need it.

Guests

Rita Rastogi Kalyani, MD, MHS

Dr. Rita Kalyani is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Core Faculty at the Johns Hopkins Center on Aging and Health, and Associate Faculty at the Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology, and Clinical Research. She graduated with an undergraduate degree from Harvard College and completed her medical degree, residency, and fellowship at Johns Hopkins. She also obtained a Masters in Health Science degree in Clinical Investigation from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Dr. Kalyani is an active clinician and sees patients regularly in the Johns Hopkins Comprehensive Diabetes Center as well as attends on the general endocrine consultation service. She directs the Diabetes Management Service for Johns Hopkins’ Total Pancreatectomy Islet Auto Transplant Program. A recipient of NIH grant funding, Dr. Kalyani's research focuses on diabetes and aging and investigates accelerated muscle loss, disability, and frailty in older adults with diabetes. Other research interests include sex differences in diabetes and heart disease and physical functioning in other endocrine and metabolic diseases. She is past Chair of the American Diabetes Association's Professional Practice Committee, which is responsible for the ADA's annual position statement: "Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes".

Dr. Kalyani is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and served on a national steering committee called “ACP Quality Connect: Diabetes” to improve the quality of diabetes care. She is the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Johns Hopkins Diabetes Guide for healthcare professionals available both as a book and electronically as a mobile application, now with close to 200 topics.

Tracey D. Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the American Diabetes Association

Tracey D. Brown is Chief Executive Officer of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the nation’s largest voluntary health organization and a global authority on diabetes.Tracey joined the ADA in June 2018 after her tenure as senior vice president of operations and chief experience officer at Sam's Club, a division of Walmart, Inc., where she was responsible for creating meaningful member experiences, directing member strategy, marketing and branding, go-to-market execution, data and analytics and membership operations.

Tracey brings more than 25 years of experience in driving global business growth, leveraging data to connect consumers with brands and creating omni-channel experiences to escalate customer loyalty. Prior to joining Sam’s Club, Tracey was chief executive officer and managing director of RAPP Dallas, a data-driven integrated marketing agency. Before RAPP, she served as chief operating officer for direct marketing agency Direct Impact, where she coordinated strategic, tactical and overall company operations.

Previously, Tracey was director of worldwide consumer marketing for Advanced Micro Devices, where she drove global marketing and demand generation activity around the world, including China, India, Russia, France, Spain, Italy and Japan. Early in her career, she served in leadership positions at American Express, Proctor & Gamble and Exxon Mobil.

Tracey earned a master of business administration degree from Columbia Business School in New York and a bachelor of chemical engineering degree from the University of Delaware.

Tracey, who lives with type 2 diabetes, recently served as a volunteer and fundraiser for the ADA in her local community. She joined the ADA’s National Board of Directors in January 2018, before transitioning to her new role as CEO. She and her family resides in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Jared Watkin, Senior Vice President, Diabetes Care at Abbott

Jared Watkin is Abbott’s Senior Vice President, Diabetes Care.

Prior to assuming this role in June 2015, he served as Divisional Vice President, Technical Operations.

Jared joined our company in 1996, when Abbott acquired Medisense, Inc. Since then, he’s held a number of key positions in Abbott Diabetes Care, including Senior R&D Director and Divisional Vice President, Research and Development.

In what he describes as his "proudest Abbott moment," Jared led the team that developed our innovative Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System; and as he looks to the future, he's committed to "keeping Abbott Diabetes Care at the forefront of innovation, allowing us to provide better health, and a fuller life, to people with diabetes."

Jared earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth, United Kingdom.

Moderated by Jeanne Meserve, Journalist, CTV News

Jeanne Meserve is a homeland security expert and analyst, moderator, and award-winning journalist. She is currently a Security Expert for Canada’s CTV News and co-host of the SpyTalk podcast. While a correspondent and anchor at CNN and ABC Jeanne earned her profession’s highest honors, including two Emmys and an Edward R. Murrow Award. She also contributed to two CNN Peabody Awards.

Jeanne is a member of the Homeland Security Experts Group and the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity, and serves on the board of the non-profit Space Foundation.

She moderates discussions on topics ranging from technology and security, to medicine and the environment. Her clients include AtlanticLIVE, Washington Post Live, the Munich Security Conference, the Halifax International Security Forum, and the global conferences of the International Women’s Forum.

