SEN. HAWLEY: Well, listen, I did what I said I was going to do on January the 6th, which is to voice my constituents' concerns about election integrity, and this is something, by the way, the process that I used to do that, the Democrats have used in three of the last presidential elections. In fact, every time a Republican president has been elected since the year 2000, Democrats have objected to 11 different states over those three presidential elections, and the law provides for that. The law and statues of the United States as well as the rules of the House and the Senate provide during the electoral certification process for objections and then debate, if there's enough objection--one senator and one representative at least for every state--debate and then a vote, which is what I did and joined by a number of my colleagues.