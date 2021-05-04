And we know that patients are not getting the same access to healthy foods. They've reported this in the same questionnaire, about one in four report that they don't have same access to healthy foods during the pandemic as they did before, largely due to financial hardship. And many of them are substituting food for medication, like we talked about, given limited resources. And so, we are seeing far-ranging effects of the pandemic, both in those who develop COVID-19 and have diabetes, but also those that have diabetes and don't have the infection but may not be having the same preventive care or access to care for multiple reasons. And I know we'll be talking about telehealth in the next segment, but this has forced us to think a little bit more about our care models and how we can best reach our patients with diabetes during the pandemic to get them the care that they need.