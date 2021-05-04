Welcome to Washington Post Live, Dr. Kalyani.
DR. KALYANI: Thanks so much, Paige. I'm glad to be here.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: I'm looking forward to our conversation because, of course, this is a hugely important topic. You know, every time we talk about chronic health conditions, massive health spending in the U.S., diabetes is a central part of this.
But to just kind of lay things out for our audience, first, when we talk about diabetes, the vast majority have Type 2 diabetes, and then a small subset have Type 1. Can you just kind of briefly lay out the two types and what the differences are between them?
DR. KALYANI: Sure. So, as you mentioned, Type 2 diabetes accounts for 90 to 95 percent of the diabetes both worldwide and in the United States. Type 1 diabetes accounts for about 3 to 5 percent, and then there are other [audio distortion] types and special subtypes of diabetes, as well, including [audio distortion] diabetes that round out the number.
So, when we talk about diabetes in America, the vast majority, if not almost all have Type 2, but also, Type 1 diabetes is particularly important [audio distortion], as well.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, and we know that Type 2 is typically found in adults, and Type 1 typically diagnosed in children; although, sometimes Type 1 is found in adults. I'm actually one of them. I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes about five years ago, around the age of 30.
Can you talk a little bit about how common Type 1 is in adults and do we know what causes it?
DR. KALYANI: Yeah, that's a really great question. So, as you noted, Type 2 diabetes used to be called adult onset diabetes, and it was more commonly noted in adults. And now, as we see the rise of pediatric obesity, particularly in adolescents and ethnic minorities, in particular, we're seeing Type 2 diabetes in our younger population, as well.
Conversely, Type 1 diabetes, which used to be called juvenile-onset diabetes, was more commonly seen in children, but we are seeing diabetes in adulthood, as you shared, as well, your story. And it's not as common, but we're increasingly recognizing that some people who had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes may in fact have Type 1 diabetes as we do further testing.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, and I know, of course, one of the biggest differences between Type 2 and Type 1 is that Type 2s typically don't require insulin; although, I know some do use it. Type 1s always require insulin. And I know there's been a growing awareness in recent years over the high cost of insulin, some patients even rationing it. Do you see that among your own patients, and how big of a concern is the cost of insulin to you?
DR. KALYANI: The cost of insulin is a big concern. And as you mentioned, Type 1 diabetes, usually patients have to be on insulin from the get-go. This is a disease where there is autoimmune destruction of the cells in the pancreas, the beta cells that produce insulin.
And so, usually people with Type 1 diabetes require insulin from diagnosis; whereas, patients with Type 2 diabetes where the underlying physiology is what we call insulin resistance. The body doesn't respond to the insulin that the pancreas produces as well as it should. And therefore, insulin is not as effective at lowering blood glucose. Usually, we can start off with oral medications or pills, or even some non-insulin injectable medications, too. But about a third of patients, throughout the course of their disease, will require insulin, and this is different for each patient.
Given that high numbers of people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes that use insulin, clearly insulin cost is a big focus. And over the past decade, we've seen a tremendous rise in the cost of insulin that far outpaces inflation, almost 300 percent for some of the synthetic or analog insulins, if you look at their current list price, compared to where they were ten years ago. And especially during the pandemic, these increasing costs, burdened with the economic hardships that many people in the United States are facing, makes it increasingly difficult to afford and to use insulin as prescribed.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Do you ever personally experience this, where a patient comes to you and says, "Hey, I'm having trouble affording my insulin. What do I do?" And as a doctor, if you hear that from a patient, what's your response to that? What can you do?
DR. KALYANI: It's really difficult to hear when you have a patient in your clinic and you really want to do the best you can for them, prescribe them medications based on the latest evidence, prescribe them medications that you know will reduce their complications from diabetes in the long term, and then not have the financial resources to afford it.
And these social determinants of health, these other factors are just as important to address, because we can only prescribe the medications, but if the patients can't afford them, that's really where we need to be focusing our efforts. And yes, I definitely have had patients in my clinic come and say that, at times, they've had to delay the refill of their insulin because they're waiting for their next paycheck. And this is particularly disturbing when we're trying to reduce the burden of this widely prevalent disease and its complications.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: So, let's focus on Type 2 for a minute because, as we noted, millions and millions of Americans with Type 2. As a health policy reporter, I tend to think about this disease a lot just from a cost perspective. One dollar out of every four dollars spent on health care in the U.S. goes to diabetes care. Can you talk a little bit about the impact if we found a way to dramatically reduce the number of Type 2 cases in this country?
DR. KALYANI: That's an interesting question. You know, what we've seen demographically is that the number of cases of diabetes, if anything, has increased. And currently, we have more than 30 million people in the United States with diabetes; another 88 million with pre-diabetes who, if they don't get the appropriate interventions, which is usually lifestyle and weight loss, may progress to diabetes.
So, we are anticipating or projecting that the number of people with diabetes will continue to grow, particularly as the population ages and people are living with diabetes longer. We have new treatments and people are maintaining a longer lifespan. So, if we could reduce the number of cases of diabetes through preventive efforts to address pre-diabetes earlier on through weight loss, through weight loss, through education, through dietary changes, through healthier neighborhoods, this would dramatically impact not only the societal and personal burden of this disease, but the economic burden, as well. And that would be fantastic to focus our efforts on ways that we can reduce diabetes in particular, and then reduce the cost of the disease.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Who's most at risk at developing Type 2? And then, out of those who do develop Type 2, what types of patients are at most risk for developing long-term complications from the disease?
DR. KALYANI: So, those who are most at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes are people who are overweight or obese. And when we say overweight or obese, we usually use a metric called a body mass index, which is a ratio of the weight to height. And usually, a BMI greater than 25 is considered overweight for the general population; and greater than 30 is considered obese.
Now, in Asians, those cutoffs are a little bit different, because we know with the same body weight, Asians carry more percentage body fat than other ethnicities. And so, in Asians, overweight is considered a body mass index of 23; and obese is considered a body mass index of 27.5.
And so, clearly, overweight and obese are two factors that are main drivers and main risk factors for Type 2 diabetes, and perhaps not surprising, what we use to screen, when we're screening for people with diabetes.
Other major risk factors include age. Age over 35, 40, 45, older age in general is a risk factor for diabetes, type 2, in particular because the body becomes more resistant to insulin as part of the process of aging in general. We also know that ethnic minorities are at a high risk of Type 2 diabetes. This includes Hispanics, African Americans, Asians, and Pacific Islanders, as well. We additionally know that women with a history of gestational diabetes have a 50 percent lifetime risk of developing diabetes, and they also need to be carefully monitored. And then, other risk factors include having a known diagnosis of pre-diabetes, a history of heart disease, high blood pressure, cholesterol and, in women, a history of polycystic ovarian syndrome.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, and of course, as we all know, if diabetes, whether Type 1 or Type 2, isn't managed well, it can lead to a whole host of extremely scary outcomes and very serious conditions. Can you talk a little bit about those consequences?
And then, what are some medical advancements that you think have helped reduce the risk of those complications?
DR. KALYANI: Yeah, Paige, that's a great question. So, we think of compilations from diabetes really in two major categories: What we call the microvascular complications and the macrovascular complications.
All of the complications from diabetes that we traditionally describe are due to damage of the blood vessels in the body. Microvascular complications are due to damage in the small blood vessels of the body, and this includes damage to the eyes, what we call retinopathy; damage to blood vessels in the kidneys, what we call nephropathy; and damage to blood vessels in the nerve, what we call neuropathy.
And then, macrovascular complications are damage to the larger blood vessels in the bodies, those that are in the brain that can lead to stroke; those that are in the heart that can lead to heart disease or heart attack; and those that are in the legs that can lead to peripheral vascular disease.
And so, based on results of large trials that were done in the 1990s, specifically the United Kingdom Prospective Diabetes Study in Type 2 diabetes, and the Diabetes Control and Complication Trial in Type 1 diabetes, both those hallmark trials demonstrated, by lowering blood glucose, as measured by A1C, which reflects average blood glucose over three months--by lowering A1C to below 7 percent, people with diabetes, Type 1 or 2, the results were consistent in both of these trials, could reduce the risk of microvascular complications over time. And these studies were done over ten years, and then people were observed for an additional ten years after the trial was over.
The evidence for macrovascular reductions, or reduction in heart disease, has been a little bit more difficult to demonstrate. In both these trials, benefits for reducing heart disease and stroke were only seen in the long-term follow-up and not in the initial trial period. And so, we've sought other ways to reduce cardiovascular disease through modification of cardiovascular risk factors and the use of some of the newer glucose therapies that we have, as well.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: I want to turn to the coronavirus and talk a little bit about the link between diabetes and COVID-19. And of course, you know, diabetics have been disproportionately represented among those hospitalized and who have died from COVID-19. But I think sometimes it's easy to get sort of tangled up in what the actual causes--you know, whether it's correlation or causation. When you're thinking about this risk, the risk for serious COVID-19 illness, do you think it's more related to diabetes or is it more related to obesity often being a factor in these cases? Can you kind of untangle that for us a little bit?
DR. KALYANI: Yeah, that's also a really great question. So, there's been multiple hypotheses proposed for why people who have COVID-19 are more likely to develop diabetes. In fact, in one meta-analysis which synthesized results from multiple studies that was done last year, it was reported that up to 14 percent of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 had new onset diabetes.
And so, we know that when people undergo a stress response or a tremendous inflammatory response as occurs with COVID-19, this can put the body under stress and, in those who may already have risk factors for diabetes, push them over the edge to rising blood glucose, particularly in the setting of steroid use, which is often used pretty early on with COVID-19--severe COVID-19 infection, and to the development of diabetes, as well.
And so, whether this is related to a direct effect on the cells that produce insulin, the beta cells--and there have been some theories proposed that COVID-19 may bind to receptors on the beta cells, and then enter the beta cells and disrupt insulin production, or whether it's due to inflammation in the pancreas, the organ where the beta cells live that then disrupts the insulin production, as well. It's not clear. But we know that people with diabetes are at greater risk of severe complications from COVID-19.
And as you mentioned, obesity is also an important coexisting illness for many of our patients with Type 2 diabetes, and that further exacerbates the risk of severe complications.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: It's been an interesting question to me because I've had lots of people come to me and say, "Aren't you at greater risk for complications, because you're Type 1?" And I'm never quite sure what to say because, as you know, Type 1 and Type 2 are such different diseases and sort of get lumped together.
Do you have any thoughts on that? Are Type 1s also at higher risk, as well as Type 2s?
DR. KALYANI: Yeah, you know, it's interesting, when the high-risk conditions were first listed by the CDC, it only listed Type 2 initially and not Type 1. And that really was primarily due to not having enough information at that time. And now, we have Type 1 and Type 2 both listed under those high-risk conditions to consider at high risk for complication.
So, yes, you know, and whether it's related to the greater risk of hyperglycemia, having higher blood glucose during COVID-19 infection that can then predispose to complications. That's likely the unifying mechanism by which any type of diabetes really can put an individual at increased risk for complications from COVID-19.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, and you referred to that really, really interesting finding that 14 percent of patients with severe or rare cases had developed some sort of diabetes. And I know we had a story in The Post in that. Do we know whether these cases are temporary or permanent, of these patients who've developed it seemingly as a result of COVID-19?
DR. KALYANI: That's another great question, and I think we're learning more as more people are recovering from COVID-19 and we're following them long term. There is an ongoing registry of patients who have developed diabetes during COVID-19 infection that is in the process of gathering this information. And I think this will give us further insights into whether this was a temporary condition that occurred or whether this is something that is more long term and people live with this disease after COVID-19 for many years. And that will be something interesting to see in the months to come.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: What do you think the overall impact of the pandemic has been on diabetes in the U.S.? I know I've read a lot of stories about how we've all been gaining weight during lockdown, maybe less active. And I know, overall, it has seemed to have a negative effect on people's health. Are you concerned that this is kind of feeding into this increase in cases, or what has the effect been?
DR. KALYANI: There have been far-ranging effects, I think all the way from--as we've already talked about, the hospitalization and severity of complications to even for those who have not developed COVID-19 a fear, a fear of [audio distortion] seeing their health provider and we know from surveys that are done, in patients with diabetes up to half of them report that they are reluctant to seek their routine preventive care during the pandemic.
And as an endocrinologist and a clinician that [audio distortion] for patients with diabetes, this is concerning, because we rely on routine preventive care to detect complications early, to manage the complications [audio distortion] before they become severe. And what's happening is, as patients are coming back into the clinic, we're finding that they may have had complications that could have been detected much earlier on.
And we know that patients are not getting the same access to healthy foods. They've reported this in the same questionnaire, about one in four report that they don't have same access to healthy foods during the pandemic as they did before, largely due to financial hardship. And many of them are substituting food for medication, like we talked about, given limited resources. And so, we are seeing far-ranging effects of the pandemic, both in those who develop COVID-19 and have diabetes, but also those that have diabetes and don't have the infection but may not be having the same preventive care or access to care for multiple reasons. And I know we'll be talking about telehealth in the next segment, but this has forced us to think a little bit more about our care models and how we can best reach our patients with diabetes during the pandemic to get them the care that they need.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, and we're almost out of time, but want to throw one more question at you. Even if we take COVID out of the equation, we're still seeing cases of diabetes go up. What are the top things you think we need to be doing in the U.S. to really take this seriously and try to counter it?
DR. KALYANI: So, clearly, prevention is a big theme. As we talked about earlier, if we can prevent diabetes, if we can target those with pre-diabetes or other risk factors early, this can lower the societal and economic burden of the disease.
I think we need to better understand our unique populations that may be more vulnerable to complications, such as the elderly, which will represent a greater proportion of the population with diabetes in the future. Women, gestational diabetes, this is a high-risk population, as well, where we need to have increasing efforts for education and follow-up. And then, pediatric obesity and diabetes is a big area, as well.
And then, clearly, the cost of insulin, this has been at the forefront, but we really need concrete efforts to address this going forward.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, we're out of time, so we'll have to leave things there, but thank you so much for joining me, Dr. Rita Kalyani. Thank you, it was a great conversation and I appreciate it.
DR. KALYANI: Thanks so much, Paige.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, please stay with us. I'll be back in a few minutes with Doctors Jennifer Raymond and Aaron Neinstein in just a few minutes.
MS. MESERVE: Hello, I'm Jeanne Meserve. About 10 percent of Americans have diabetes; however, African Americans are far more likely to develop the disease. Here to talk about that disparity and what to do about it, we have Jared Watkin, who is Senior Vice President of Diabetes Care at Abbott;
Also, Tracey Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the American Diabetes Association.
Tracey, let me start with you. Can you talk about some of the obstacles, some of the barriers that people in underserved communities have to get treatment and care for this disease?
MS. BROWN: Yes. I mean, and as you have said, Jeanne, diabetes is one of the most pervasive chronic diseases out there, with one out of two people in this country living with diabetes or pre-diabetes. When you actually start to put that lens over top of people of color, what you learn is that people of color are 50 percent more likely to actually have diabetes. And believe it or not, African Americans are about 2.3 times as likely to die from diabetes.
And so, you have to ask yourself, what is really going on, if you think about the fact that medicine has improved, science has improved, technology has improved; yet, diabetes has not improved at all, here. And so, you ask yourself, are people of color genetically sicker? Well, of course not. What is happening here is this has to do with the inequity that exists. This has to do with the lack of access, affordability, and quality care that exists.
When you think about people who are in these underserved communities, the incidence of diabetes goes up when you are living in either a food desert or a food swamp. When you look across America, a large portion of communities of color are in these, you know, food deserts or food swamps. So, it's really a pervasive issue.
MS. MESERVE: Jared, is Abbott helping to address these issues?
MR. WATKIN: Yes, Jeanne. So, Abbott develops products and solutions to address some of the world's largest health challenges. And as part of that focus, we recently published a 2030 sustainability plan that is centered around design and access and affordability into our life-changing products.
And our goal is to be improving the lives of three billion people globally by the end of the decade. In the area of diabetes itself, like the ADA, we believe access to breakthrough technologies should not be out of the reach of people who can benefit from it the most.
So, take for instance our FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitor. It really is a revolutionary technology that removes many of the burdens of glucose monitoring and gives people the information they need to manage their diabetes and live healthier lives.
But to us, that sort of innovation without access is, frankly, meaningless, which is we took a unique approach from the start with FreeStyle Libre and designed to be both simple to use but also, critically, affordable.
And when we introduced FreeStyle Libre to the market, it was priced at a fraction of the cost of other CGM systems, and we have introduced next-generation versions such as freestyle libre 2 in the U.S. recently with additional features, such as optional real-time alarms and enhanced accuracy, but we've continued to maintain that same initial low price to maximize access and affordability.
MS. MESERVE: I understand that Abbott is partnering with ADA. Tell us a little about that.
MR. WATKINS: So, I think critically, Jeanne, Abbott and ADA share the same vision, that all people living with diabetes should have the opportunity to lead healthy, full lives. To help address the current health and economic disparities that we see, Abbott has made a three million--sorry, five million, three-year commitment to support the ADA's Health Equity Now platform. And this will help support their advocacy and community initiatives, championing the right for all people no matter what their income level, race, or background to have access to the latest medical technology.
Our FreeStyle Libre technology has already transformed the lives of more three million people globally, but with more than 450 million people with diabetes worldwide, you can see we've only scratched the surface at this point, which is why partnering with such leading organizations like the ADA is so important.
MS. MESERVE: Tracey, COVID has really put a spotlight on diabetes. What have we learned?
MS. BROWN: Jeanne, we've learned quite a bit. As you say, you know, diabetes in this country was a health crisis and epidemic before the pandemic. And what COVID has shown us, some startling facts.
40 percent of the people who have died from COVID-19, Jeanne, have been people living with diabetes. What we've learned during this COVID time is that 50 percent of low-income Americans have lost some or all of their income and when that happens it makes it very, very difficult for you to manage your diabetes and condition. One out of five people during this COVID-19 time have actually had to choose between buying food and their diabetes medicines and supplies. And 43 percent of people living with diabetes have delayed routine care.
You know, I believe that everyone has the right to thrive while living with diabetes. I am someone who has been thriving and living with diabetes for 17 years. Having access to great health care and having great help, I believe, is a human right.
And so, everyone should have the opportunity to the latest and greatest advances in technology. For me, technology has been a game-changer. I myself wear a CGM, and it has actually changed my life if you can see that. My blood sugars are right where people who don't have diabetes, that's what I'm living right now and it's come through access, affordable access to quality care.
MS. MESERVE: Tracey Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the American Diabetes Association; and Jared Watkin, Senior Vice President of Diabetes Care at Abbott, thank you both for joining us today.
And now, I'm going to hand it back to The Washington Post.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Welcome back. If you're just joining us, I'm Paige Winfield Cunningham, and my next guests are Dr. Jennifer Raymond, Division Chief for the Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at Children's Hospital, Los Angeles;
And Dr. Aaron Neinstein, professor of medicine and Director of the Center for Digital Health Innovation at the University of California, San Francisco.
Welcome to both of you.
DR. NEINSTEIN: Hi, great to be here.
DR. RAYMOND: Thank you. Thank you for having us.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Let's start out with technology, because we've seen massive advancements in the devices and tools available for those with diabetes. And of course, chief among them is the CGM. I've got mine here right on the back of my arm, and I can testify that this device is a complete game-changer when trying to deal with blood sugars.
Dr. Neinstein, let's start with you. What is a CGM device and how does it work? Can you explain this to our audience?
DR. NEINSTEIN: Yeah. So, amazingly, as far as they've come over the last two decades, continuous glucose monitors, or CGMs, still work in the very same way that they did when they were first out on the market around the year 2000.
And so, whereas with traditional finger stick, you poke your finger, you get a drop of blood, and you put the drop of blood on a test strip and it reads what your blood sugar is in that moment. With a CGM, you're inserting a small wire sensor underneath your skin, and that sensor stays there with the current devices anywhere between 7 days and 14 days. And it actually--there's a chemical reaction that happens on the sensor, it creates an electrical signal, and that signal is converted into what your glucose level is in your subcutaneous fluid. And so, it's not directly measuring your blood. The wire, the sensor is not sitting in your blood; it is sitting in the tissue just below your skin.
But the advantage is that, rather than getting a single point in time, like you do with a finger stick blood sugar, you're actually seeing the ups and downs and the undulations of your blood sugar throughout the day. And the accuracy of these devices have gotten to the point where the FDA has now said that you can use them--they're accurate enough to be used for insulin dosing decisions. And so, the accuracy is nearly equivalent to the accuracy with finger stick blood sugars. And so, you're just getting an immense more information through the CGM because you can see what your blood sugar has been doing throughout the course of the day and watch it change through the day.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, and it's been compared to, like, driving. Without the CGM, you're kind of driving blind. You're seeing your blood sugar at those points in time. But then, with the CGM, you can really see it all day long and try to stay between those two points on the road.
But I know that very few people with diabetes actually wear CGMs at this point. I think it's even a pretty small minority of Type 1s. Dr. Neinstein, why is that the case? Why aren't more people wearing CGMs?
DR. NEINSTEIN: So, the good news is that, in the last ten years, use of CGM in people with Type 1 in particular has gone up dramatically. So, at the start of the last decade, about 5 to 10 percent of people with Type 1 diabetes were using continuous glucose monitors. And now, estimates are at close to 50 percent of people with Type 1 diabetes have continuous glucose monitors.
Of course, that means that half of people with Type 1 diabetes do not have continuous glucose monitors, and that is a really unfortunate shame, because it is considered standard of care today for people with Type 1 diabetes. And everyone with Type 1 diabetes should at least be offered a continuous glucose monitor. Some people may choose, for personal reasons, that they don't want to wear one, but everyone should at least have the opportunity to have one.
I think, in the case of Type 1 diabetes, while it is standard of care, we know that in the medical community that guidelines and standard of care take a long time to sort of seep out into the community. Many people in the United States who have Type 1 diabetes are not cared for by the specialists who take care of diabetes--our field, Dr. Raymond and myself, in endocrinology. And so, many primary care physicians may not feel comfortable prescribing or managing patients who use continuous glucose monitors. And there are still some issues at times with insurance coverage.
And one of the things that is a common misunderstanding is that while many insurance plans cover continuous glucose monitors, they do put a lot of barriers in front of us between the prescription of the CGM device and the patient actually getting the device. And so, oftentimes, even if an individual has insurance coverage, there's a lot of paperwork and bureaucratic barriers, such as the need to have a doctor's note every three months to certify that you still have diabetes and therefore qualify. So, there are a lot of systemic issues that are standing in between people getting the CGM device that they need today.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Dr. Raymond, I want to go to you, because I know CGM had a huge impact on kids that are Type 1. Can you talk a little bit about that and now other technological advancements have really helped parents and children with Type 1.
DR. RAYMOND: Yeah. So, thank you for that question. I really appreciate it. So, I'm a pediatric endocrinologist and care for children as young as, you know, one year, up to 25 years of age. And I think prior to continuous glucose monitors being available, families, or parents, specifically of the younger children, were not able to know kind of as you and Dr. Neinstein both have shared--see that full picture of what glucose levels could look like during the day.
And so, there was very appropriate fear for their children, and specifically our youngest kids are not able to tell us when their blood sugars might be off or--and specifically lows, or lower blood sugars, that we're concerned of.
So, with the continuous glucose monitor, we're getting data every five minutes. There are types of glucose monitors that also send information to others. So, in a share type of app, so a child could be wearing a continuous glucose monitor and their parents and their teachers, babysitters or whomever, can also have access to their blood sugars.
So, it allows for, one, someone kind of always able to give the information that those caring for someone with diabetes would need; two is the ability to have alerts if there is a low, specifically overnight. We know previously and I still think now once a child is diagnosed with diabetes, they will often move into their family's room, or their family will move into their room so they can sleep with them overnight to make certain that they're safe and not having low blood sugars.
So, this has allowed families to have more comfort and confidence overnight. And then, conversely, it's allowed children to be able to spend more time doing the things that they normally do without needing to stop and check their blood sugar. It's allowed kids to be more active, whether it be in sports or spending time with friends, with that safety in mind. And then, thinking of our adolescents and young adults who are driving and spending more time on their own, it allows for kind of monitoring of their blood sugars during that time to ensure that they're safe.
The other piece that I think is an incredible move for technology within our field is that continuous glucose monitors are now working with insulin delivery devices, such as insulin pumps and, eventually, insulin pods. And the continuous glucose monitors actually change the insulin dosing in response to the blood sugar, which is just a huge step in our field and an opportunity to allow even more safe management of all of our individuals with Type 1 diabetes.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, and I'm glad you mentioned the closed-loop system, because I am, of course, very interested in that, and we're seeing more and more opportunities arise for people to use these systems.
Dr. Raymond, when you're talking to parents and kids about trying to convince them to adopt some of these new technologies, what are their fears, what are their concerns, what are the barriers to really getting patients to kind of embrace this?
DR. RAYMOND: Yeah, I love that question, and I appreciate you asking it. As someone--so, at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, I care for a population that's predominantly publicly insured, and from disadvantaged backgrounds. And so, there--the insurance actually has some stipulations which Dr. Neinstein said related to being able to move to these technologies.
So, sometimes for patients and families, the concern is whether or not insurance will cover it, and then how much needs to go into that, kind of as we were even discussing earlier, the expense related to diabetes care. And so, there are definitely concerns around that.
And then, as somebody who specifically works with adolescents and young adults, one of the things that I think can be a concern about any device is having something on your body that identifies you as having something different from your peers. So, having devices, whether it be a continuous glucose monitor or an insulin pod or an insulin pump and seeing that tubing that may result in people asking questions, as well as if you haven't disclosed that you are living with diabetes to others. That can be a concerning conversation for a young person to have.
So, I think the biggest barriers or concerns are related to--I think providers are concerned about insurance. I think we also know that providers may actually make assumptions related to what a patient and family may want without actually talking to them. There's data on that. But for patients and families, it's really wearing the device can be of concern, and then accuracy of the device, when you're familiar with another system there's always a concern with changing.
So, I do think now we have the opportunity to allow patients and families to see different devices, maybe even wear a different device for a short time period, which can really help address some of those concerns, and then, really starting with working with young people on how do they share about their diabetes or talk to others about it so they can feel comfortable with wearing something that might identify their diabetes.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, I can certainly resonate with that. I remember when I first started wearing these devices, it felt really strange. And I can imagine, if I had been a teenager, it would have been that much more difficult.
But we've been talking about technology for Type 1. Let's talk about Type 2 a little bit. And Dr. Neinstein, if you could answer this: What are the medical innovations available for Type 2 diabetes? And that's a question from Dick Fleming of Missouri.
And I would add to that, do you see Type 2s using CGMs, and is that something you recommend?
DR. RAYMOND: Great question.
DR. NEINSTEIN: Yeah, so, absolutely, this is a really fantastic question. And I think it's also important to recognize that when we think about Type 2 diabetes, there are different categories of people.
And as we think about what technologies and treatment opportunities are available, there are categories of people who are earlier in the phase of diabetes and we call those people--we say that they have pre-diabetes. There are people who have Type 2 diabetes who are not using insulin at all. There are people who have Type 2 diabetes who take basal insulin or one long-acting injection of insulin per day. And then, there are people with Type 2 diabetes who, similar to people with Type 1 diabetes, take multiple daily injections of insulin per day.
It is considered standard of care now to be using continuous glucose monitoring for the latter group of people, for those who are on multiple injections of insulin per day. Where there is still a lot of questions and even controversy is around the use of continuous glucose monitoring in some of those other populations.
Now, we know that one of the most important ways that we can deliver therapy to people with Type 2 diabetes is on lifestyle, education, and coaching and helping people eat healthy, exercise more, sleep better, reduce stress. And a big part of that is around coaching, about behavior change for people who are living with the condition.
We know that today the tests and measurements that we use, the hemoglobin A1C and finger stick blood glucoses are not effective--there is evidence to show they're not effective for helping guide people towards behavioral change. And what we're hoping will happen with continuous glucose monitoring, as Dr. Raymond was talking about, it's really giving people much more information in real time about, "I just went for a walk around the block and here's what happened with my blood sugar," or, "I just ate a slice of pizza," versus "I just ate a salad." And here's the difference: I can see the curve in my blood sugar and I can see what happened and what the differences are.
And so, there is definitely research that still needs to be done to help understand how often people should wear continuous glucose monitoring, which of those different types of people with Type 2 diabetes will benefit, whether use of continuous glucose monitoring by itself will be beneficial or whether it needs to be paired with a coach or a service that's helping guide people and give them feedback and information while they're using the continuous glucose monitoring. All of those questions still remain, but I have a strong belief that we're going to see the use of continuous glucose monitoring really increase in people with Type 2 diabetes, and that we'll see many benefits come from there.
The other thing that's really important in terms of innovation in Type 2 diabetes is from a medication standpoint in the last decade. We have several new classes of medications where traditionally the focus was really on preventing the microvascular complications, complications with your eyes, your kidney, your feet. With treatments for Type 2 diabetes by lowering blood sugar, we finally have classes of medication that are increasingly being shown to help us prevent cardiovascular disease, or the macrovascular complications of Type 2 diabetes.
And so, it's very important--you know, people think of innovation and technology and they think of the devices that we're putting on people's bodies, but perhaps the greatest innovation in Type 2 diabetes in the last decade have been this innovation in the pharmacology and the therapeutic agents that we have. And so, if you have Type 2 diabetes and you've been on the same medications for 20 or 30 years, it's really important to talk to your doctor and ask them about the newer medications that have come along over the last ten years, and whether those might be appropriate for you, because they now are available not just helping prevent cardiovascular disease, but also potentially reducing the amount of insulin you need, helping people lose weight. So, they really are offering a totally different way of approaching Type 2 diabetes than we had in the past.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Dr. Raymond, virtual care has become--really risen and become more of the norm during the pandemic. What's your experience with telehealth in treating diabetes? I know that a lot of times you don't necessarily have to sit with the doctor physically. We do have to get labs done as diabetics, but what's your experience there, and do you hope that telehealth will continue, even after the pandemic is over?
DR. RAYMOND: Yeah, I love this question and I have to tell you, Dr. Neinstein and I are huge proponents of virtual care. So, I'm grateful for the opportunity to talk about it.
I've actually done research in telehealth or virtual care for about seven years prior to the COVID transition in March of 2020, which was incredibly wonderful for our team and our patients and families here, because we actually used that research model to transition to almost full virtual care during that time in March, and then have continued that. What I can say or what I had learned prior to COVID and with our research is that, even with young adults, who are a population that really do have challenges, sometimes with managing their diabetes and even coming to regular appointments. Telehealth allowed them to be able to come--to attend appointments more frequently.
And I think it's really a process that respects the competing demands that they have, but also all people living with diabetes. So, we saw an increased attendance in visits. We also saw a decrease in diabetes distress, which is very significant for those living with diabetes. And we saw improvements in their self-efficacy or ability to manage their diabetes, as well as their communication skills.
And so, we used that model again to expand our care model within Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and so, we moved to about 90 percent of our visits in March 2020 being telemedicine visit or a virtual care visit. And then, over that time, we've just continued telehealth. Right now, we have about 1,800 or 1,900 total visits in our division per month, and 600 to 700 of those are virtual visits. So, we're doing about a third to 40 percent of our visits by virtual care.
I feel very strongly in continuing this for all people living with diabetes. I also have to say that I think we need to do our due diligence with thinking about the model and paying very close attention to disparities and inequities that may arise from the use of virtual care. And I think many of the previous speakers and experts had shared this concern, too, and I think COVID just highlighted disparities that we see in people living with diabetes. And I think virtual care can be an amazing tool for us to address those inequities. And I want to make certain, with next steps, as far as for the future of telehealth, that we pay close attention to patients and families and those living with diabetes. So, we can design something that really does help meet their needs and also allows them to be able to continue with their other daily activities.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, we've talked a lot about these great tools at the disposal of people with diabetes, but of course what we really want, I think, is a cure for diabetes, and specifically for Type 1. Of course, right now, it's incurable [audio distortion], you're kind of stuck with it for the rest of your life.
But the experimental drug, Teplizumab, has been generating a lot of buzz in the Type 1 community. Dr. Neinstein, can you explain what this drug does and the promise that it holds?
DR. NEINSTEIN: Yeah, happy to. Before talking about Teplizumab, I also want to just sort of double-click on the point Dr. Raymond made, because as we're talking about continuous glucose monitoring and new medications in Type 2 diabetes, it is absolutely true that the future of diabetes care is here, but it's unevenly distributed. And we have lots of evidence to suggest that across closed-loop therapy for people with Type 1 diabetes, continuous glucose monitoring, and these newer agents, such as GLP1 agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors for Type 2 diabetes, that people of color and those populations are not getting equal access to those medications for a variety of reasons, some of them related to insurance coverage, and some of them actually due to likely prescribing doctor bias. There are studies showing that prescribing doctors are less likely to prescribe both these technologies and medications to people of color.
Going back to Teplizumab, so, Teplizumab is an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody agent, which more or less means that it interferes with your immune system. So, in Type 1 diabetes, we believe that the insult is an autoimmune attack where your body's own immune system attacking the insulin-producing cells that live in your pancreas. And so, Teplizumab interferes with that immune response that your body is inappropriately creating.
And it was a very exciting study published in New England Journal of Medicine in 2019 that was the first time that any agent had been shown to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes. So, this was in children and adolescents. It delayed the onset by about two years of people who were thought to be at risk for Type 1 diabetes. The people who received the placebo versus the people who received Teplizumab, there was about a two-year delay in the onset of Type 1 diabetes.
Actually, just published in March this year, March 2021, was an extension of that study and showing that the effects continue to live on and that Teplizumab continues to delay onset of Type 1 diabetes. I don't have the exact percentage memorized at the moment, but it is continuing to delay onset of Type 1 diabetes by a very impressive amount. And so, it's a very exciting moment, because this is the first therapeutic that might become available for this purpose.
It is of course still not a cure. We're talking about delaying the onset of Type 1 diabetes. Once people's insulin-producing cells, the islet cells of the pancreas, are destroyed we do not currently have a way to regrow them, other than in some rare cases where we do use islet cell transplants.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, unfortunately, we're out of time, so we'll have to leave things there, but thank you so much for joining me, Jennifer Raymond and Aaron Neinstein. It was such an interesting and insightful conversation.
DR. RAYMOND: Thank you for having us.
DR. NEINSTEIN: Thank you.
