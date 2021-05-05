As an advocate of equal opportunity, Congressman Hoyer guided the historic Americans with Disabilities Act to passage in 1990, as well as the ADA Amendments Act in 2008 that strengthened the law. He was a lead sponsor of the Help America Vote Act in 2002, which was hailed as the most important voting rights legislation since the 1960s. Over the past few years, as several state legislatures have imposed new and discriminatory barriers to ballot access, Congressman Hoyer has helped lead the effort to protect every American’s right to vote and have those votes counted accurately. Furthermore, in 2010, he was a leader in successfully ending the outdated and discriminatory policy of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” which weakened our military by depriving it of the service of thousands of brave Americans willing to risk their lives for their country. In June 2020, Leader Hoyer brought to the Floor the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to address the disproportionate killing of African-Americans during police encounters, and he continues to work closely with the Congressional Black Caucus to address racial bias and to secure equal opportunity and justice for all.