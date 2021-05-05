This conversation is in partnership with PowerToFly, part of Diversity Reboot 2021. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, May 5 at 12:00pm ET.
Ann Cairns
Ann Cairns is the Global Vice Chair of Mastercard, and the Global Chair of the 30% Club, a campaign group of business chairpersons and CEOs taking action to increase gender diversity on boards and senior management teams. The club’s global mission is to reach at least 30% representation of women on all boards and C-suites globally. Most recently, the 30% Club has announced new research with LSE to explore why black women are the least likely to be among the UK’s top earners compared to any other racial or gender group and offer solution as to why this disparity is most prominent in the banking, finance and insurance sectors.
Ann has also just been appointed by the Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng as Lead Director at The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), where Ann will lead the department’s board as BEIS tackles key issues facing the UK, including the economic recovery from coronavirus, efforts to combat climate change and promoting research and innovation, whilst ensuring the UK is a great place to work and to grow a business.