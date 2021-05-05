REP. HOYER: Well, of course, as I've said, Karen, a number of times now, the legislation we have passed has the support of the American people. Joe Biden, I don't think fits any of those definitions. Yes, he's eastern, Delaware and Scranton, PA, but he's a down-to-earth guy that gets it. I thought his speech to the Congress and the United States showed exactly the kind of movement and investment and priorities that the American people have, and he showed a great empathy for the plight of working people in this country. And he wants to make sure that they--and this is my agenda--make it an America agenda. They want to make it. They want to feel that they can support themselves and their family and their kids can get to school and they can stay healthy. Joe Biden has reflected the empathy of understanding their fears and their aspirations and the challenges that they face, and I think in that context, frankly, I think the Democratic Party is going to do very well.