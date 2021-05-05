And in the 30% Club context, we have just launched a chapter looking at this, you know, what is happening to people of color and what about the intersectionality of women of color. That's actually led by Sophie Chandauka, who works in her day job with Morgan Stanley kind of half in New York and half in London because she has a global job. And she was talking yesterday to a bunch of headhunters together with me about the lived experience of it. She was saying when she went to get positions on boards, her credentials were being really examined and questioned as if, you know, she was different from other people, that they just didn't stand by themselves. And I think this is the thing that we often forget, that men forget. It's very different for them from women, and that White women like me forget about, you know, how people look at women of color and start questioning, well, how good are you really, and did you really sort of achieve this. I mean, she's been a lawyer in her time and is now kind of head of operations. Yeah, so I think we need to be listening now, and then again, not fixing the women--they don't need fixing--not fixing the minorities but saying how can you ask--be asking different questions at an interview. We need to fix the way that we interview people, you know, the questions that we ask in interview and the way that we think about it.