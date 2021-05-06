Register for the program here.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) ran for president as a champion for working families and the middle class and pushes corporations and politicians alike on progressive issues. Warren joins Washington Post Live to discuss her memoir, “Persist,” as well as her top legislative priorities following President Biden’s joint session speech. Join "Power Up” author Jacqueline Alemany on Thursday, May 6 at 9:30am ET.

Elizabeth Warren, the widely admired former presidential candidate and longtime champion of working families and the middle class, is the senior senator from Massachusetts. A former Harvard Law School professor, she is the author of twelve books, including A Fighting Chance and This Fight Is Our Fight, both of which were national bestsellers. The mother of two and grandmother of three, she lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with her husband, Bruce Mann, and their golden retriever, Bailey.