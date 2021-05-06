Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
Elizabeth Warren, the widely admired former presidential candidate and longtime champion of working families and the middle class, is the senior senator from Massachusetts. A former Harvard Law School professor, she is the author of twelve books, including A Fighting Chance and This Fight Is Our Fight, both of which were national bestsellers. The mother of two and grandmother of three, she lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with her husband, Bruce Mann, and their golden retriever, Bailey.