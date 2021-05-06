By registering before Friday, April 30 at 12:00pm ET, you can receive exclusive early access to watch an advance screening of HBO’s “The Crime of the Century.”
Guests
Alex Gibney
Director Alex Gibney called “the most important documentarian of our time” by Esquire Magazine has a signature cinematic style that lends itself to penetrating, gripping, and deeply insightful documentaries. His work has been the recipient of an Academy Award, multiple Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, several Peabody Awards, the DuPont-Columbia Award, The Independent Spirit Award and The Writers Guild Awards. In 2013, Alex was honored with the International Documentary Association’s (IDA) Career Achievement Award, in 2015 the inaugural Christopher Hitchens Prize, the Robert J. Flaherty Award in 2019 and Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Career Achievement Award in 2020.
Some of Gibney’s notable films include the triple Emmy and Peabody award-winning Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, the most-watched non-music HBO documentary; the Academy Award winning Taxi to The Dark Side, the Oscar nominated Enron The Smartest Guys in the Room, the multiple Emmy Award-winning Mea Maxima Culpa; the Peabody award-winning Zero Days; No Stone Unturned which was nominated for WGA Award for Best Documentary Screenplay and an Emmy award for Outstanding Investigative Documentary; Sinatra: All or Nothing at All, a two-part special on legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra, and Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge, co-directed by Blair Foster. He executive produced, and directed the first episode of The Looming Tower, a popular Hulu drama series based on Lawrence Wright’s book of the same name. His film The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley was nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Documentary and won the WGA Award for Best Documentary Screenplay and Citizen K world premiered at 76th Venice International Film Festival in 2019 and was released theatrically this year. His recent films include: the well-received Crazy, Not Insane, at the recent Venice Film Festival which will air on HBO in November, Agents of Chaos, a two-part documentary about Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections (HBO, 23rd & 24th September), and Totally Under Control, a searing look at the administration’s failure to contain the COVID 19 pandemic releasing in October.
Scott Higham
Scott Higham is a Pulitzer Prize-winning member of the investigations unit of The Washington Post. Since joining The Post in 2000, he has examined the deaths of foster children, waste and fraud in Homeland Security contracts, the treatment of detainees at Guantanamo Bay and Abu Ghraib prisons, and conflicts of interest on Capitol Hill. He has also investigated the offshore banking industry; allegations of misconduct against Bill Cosby, Brian Williams and Roger Ailes; and fraudulent and wasteful spending in Iraq and Afghanistan by a Washington-based nonprofit. In addition, he examined fatal police shootings and the civil consequences for families and municipalities, the hunt for missing Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, Marco Rubio and his family connection to a cocaine kingpin, the rise of the Islamic State and its use of U.S. social media, the murder of Chandra Levy and the causes behind the opioid epidemic, among many other projects.Before joining The Post, Higham worked for the Allentown Morning Call, the Baltimore Sun and the Miami Herald, where he handled local government beats, criminal courts and investigative assignments. In a previous life, he worked in an electronics factory on Long Island, wiring and soldering circuit boards for F-15 fighter jets. He left the assembly line to attend Suffolk Community College, Stony Brook University and the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism before heading off to the Leigh Valley of Pennsylvania to begin his reporting career.
Sari Horwitz
Sari Horwitz covers the Justice Department for The Washington Post, where she has been a reporter for 36 years. Horwitz has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize four times. In 2002, she shared the Pulitzer for investigative reporting for a series exposing the District of Columbia’s role in the neglect and deaths of 229 children placed in protective care. The series prompted an overhaul of the child welfare system and a new wing of D.C. Superior Court for children and families. Horwitz also co-wrote an investigation of D.C. police shootings that revealed that D.C. police officers shot and killed more people per resident in the 1990s than any other large American city police force. The series won the 1999 Pulitzer for public service and the 1999 Selden Ring Award for investigative reporting. It led to a Justice Department investigation of all D.C. police shootings in the 1990s and new training of all officers. In 2008, she was part of a team awarded the Pulitzer for breaking news coverage of the shooting rampage at Virginia Tech. In 2018, she was on the team of national reporters who won the Pulitzer for coverage of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Her reporting has also won numerous other awards. At The Washington Post, Horwitz has reported on crime, police, legal issues, education and social services for The Post’s Investigative unit and the local and national staffs. She previously worked at Congressional Quarterly.