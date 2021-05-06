When President Biden came in, he also cancelled--continued that and continued to cancel the interest on all the outstanding student loan debt. The power is clearly there. We've got three presidents now who have used the power to cancel student loan debts. What Leader Schumer and I are asking for is pick up that same power that Congress already granted to the president decades ago, pick up that power, and use it in a way that will have a big effect on tens of millions of people, on young people who are just getting a start, and I should add, all the way to some seniors who, today, are having their Social Security checks garnished in order to pay student loan debt. President Biden can help a lot of families get back on their feet. $50,000 of student loan debt, it is the number that helps us close the Black/White wealth gap for those with student loan debt; it helps all those folks who have student loan debt but don't have a college diploma. And even for those who have more debt, it puts them in range of being able to pay that debt off.