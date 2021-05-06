MAYOR BOWSER: Yep. Well, we know that we went through a period where the vaccine was scarce, and the vaccine-eager were really fighting to get in line and get the vaccine. In a matter of weeks, Jonathan, that changed. All of the folks who were eager to get it have gotten it, and now we need to work on making sure that people who need more information are getting information, people who have access issues, whether it's to the internet or to a ride are getting that access as well, and we are also encouraged by the news that we could have a vaccine for younger children from the age of 12 and up. And we have to make sure that all the systems are a go so that families know how to take advantage of the vaccine for their kids as well, but this is the real work of public health and communication from public officials to get people to get out and get vaccinated.