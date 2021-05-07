MS. HOROWITZ: So as Scott and I started to do our investigation, at the same time there was a massive lawsuit being filed in Cleveland, in Ohio. And this really--this speaks to Alex’s point about the collateral damage. Thousands of cities, towns, counties, Native American tribes were suing the major players in the opioid drug industry for the collateral damage, for what had happened to their communities. And as part of this lawsuit, they were given access, the parties involved in this lawsuit were given access to a confidential DEA government database that is called ARCOS, and it tracked every prescription pain killer from the manufacturer to the distributor to the pharmacy. So, it showed where all these pills were going. And of course, we wanted that databased. And we tried to get it, but had been, unfortunately, unable to get it. And we thought it would be a blueprint for us in our reporting that that database would show kind of unprecedented insight into what the companies knew about which pills, how many pills were going into which community. And so, The Washington Post decided to sue to get that lawsuit, because it was--the parties involved in the lawsuit had it, but it was not made public, and they did not want to make it public.