MS. ALEMANY: Hey, good morning, Jonathan. Thanks for having me.
MR. CAPEHART: All right, Jackie. You've been talking to Republican aides on the Hill and operatives for your newsletter. Do they think Congresswoman Liz Cheney has a future in the Republican Party?
MS. ALEMANY: It has certainly been a chaotic week in the GOP House Conference. At this point, Congresswoman Cheney, the number three in the leadership, her fate is all but sealed, and she's not trying to keep her position. That, though, is going to be formalized next week. We still don't know which congressperson is going to actually be the one to step forward to file a motion to remove her formally from her leadership position, but tensions have completely boiled over, spilled into public view.
And you have Elise Stefanik essentially serving as the acting number three right now, going on Steve Bannon's show yesterday and cementing her status as really running for this position and also coming out as a Trump acolyte, you know, calling for her peers to follow the MAGA agenda, and continuing to peddle the false conspiracy theories about election fraud that the former president has propagated himself, which is the reason for this entire split to begin with because Liz Cheney refused to repeat those falsehoods in the first place.
MR. CAPEHART: Right. And we're going to get to a whole bunch of the things you had there in that answer, but first, you've reported that backlash against Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene may have helped Congresswoman Cheney from losing her leadership position earlier this year. What was going on behind the scenes with that?
MS. ALEMANY: Yeah. It's really telling, this anecdote and these parallels, that lawmakers made to me of where the party is right now and just how far that they've drifted from the establishment GOP that I think many people were used to, at least four years ago before President Trump assumed office.
But, basically, at the time of when Liz Cheney was first--when her peers were first trying to oust her from her leadership position for her impeachment vote against President Trump, she was one of ten who voted to impeach the president, a very small group in the Conference, but that caused a lot of her peers to say that she wasn't fit to be the leader because she's in charge of messaging, and the message shouldn't be that we should impeach President Trump. That is--you know, it was the start of the civil war that we've seen right now.
At the same time, concurrently, we saw Marjorie Taylor Greene, a lot of her conspiracy theories and the political violence that she was advocating for on social media. We saw a renewed scrutiny of that by House Democrats who then called for her to be stripped of her committee assignments.
Republicans in turn sort of defensively said, "Whoa, whoa, whoa. That's not your job. That would be our job," put up a defense against Marjorie Taylor Greene immediately. So, at the same time, there were these two votes going on internally in the GOP House Conference, and when Kevin McCarthy basically decided we're going to protect Marjorie Taylor Greene from Democrats, he really had no choice but to also protect Liz Cheney.
There was a consensus that optically this would be a toxic move for Republicans. They would get excoriated, crucified by the more establishment Republicans along with Democrats and the press, and there was a feeling, okay, "If we save Cheney this time around, maybe she'll stop trashing Trump. She'll go along with the message. She'll help with party unity." So, essentially, there were a number of lawmakers who equated Taylor Greene's situation to Liz Cheney, saying that they were dramatically different in terms of what they were going through, but that their overall situation was very similar, which was a startling comparison to hear.
MR. CAPEHART: Right. I mean, it's interesting that Congresswoman Cheney as GOP Conference chair was supposed to be in charge of messaging, and her message all along has been Donald Trump is--talk about toxic--Donald Trump is a danger to the party, the big lie is bad for the party, and the Republican Party needs to move on, right up until earlier this week when Congresswoman Cheney wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post reiterating her position.
You said in your first answer--you talked about Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York. She, as you said, is basically acting as the number three in the Republican Conference. From that, I take it that it's pretty much a done deal that she is going to succeed Congresswoman Cheney.
That being said, why is it that Stefanik is in this position when she has a lower conservative rating than Congresswoman Cheney? What's going on with that?
MS. ALEMANY: Right. And I think that's a really important point that you make, Jonathan, and it speaks to this entire fracas at hand that this isn't about who is more conservative. This is about who is sufficiently pro Trump, and Liz Cheney did not tick off those boxes. Liz Cheney voted with Trump 99 percent of the time, I believe, according to the Club for Growth, but that doesn't matter. So long as Liz Cheney is out there and calling to purge Trump, the party of Trump, and calling him out on these conspiracy theories that are really driving a lot of the policy that you're seeing play out in state legislatures, you're going to see the entire Trump apparatus call for her scalp, along with anyone else who continues to follow Cheney's path.
Stefanik, on the other hand, has played the game. We have seen her political evolution, and it's been pretty remarkable in the course of her career. She started as a Paul Ryan admirer, P.K., our colleague, Paul Kane, wrote in his column this week, worked for the Bush White House, was Josh Bolten's executive assistant, and ran for office, supported Mitt Romney, and then all of a sudden went from being sort of critical of President Trump to being full-fledged MAGA and defender of this president.
She has played the game right. She knew exactly what she was doing yesterday when she went on Bannon's show to cement her status, and let's be clear. Liz Cheney is not fighting for the leadership position anymore. I think as she explicitly stated in the op-ed, if being the messenger for the party requires lying, she's not going to be good at it, and she's not going to lie.
MR. CAPEHART: Last question for you and real fast, being principled and being ambitious are not mutually exclusive, but are they when it comes to Congresswoman Stefanik? And I raise this question because a House Republican aide said, quote, "Elise is for Elise." How do you answer that question? Principled? Ambitious? Both? One? The other?
MS. ALEMANY: There's certainly been a lot of grumbling in the background about Stefanik's ambitions, that she's been vying and plotting for this spot for a year and a half now, badmouthing Cheney behind her back and positioning herself for this, been very calculated and deliberate, but I think at the end of the day, how she is going to be judged is how Republicans do in 2022, whether or not they can win back the House majority.
There is a feeling here that people like Liz Cheney are right because propagating election fraud actually suppresses voter turnout. We saw that play out in Georgia, and a lot of people, even Republicans who are pro-Trump now, blame Trump for losing those two seats in Georgia that gave the Senate majority back to Democrats.
If Stefanik is leading the charge when that happens, if that happens, I think regardless of whether or not people think she's principled and ambitious, it's going to hurt her and I think really hurt GOP leadership in general, and what we've seen so far under President Trump, he lost the House, the Senate, and then the White House.
It remains to be seen whether this strategy continues to be a losing one.
MR. CAPEHART: To put a finer point on it, the GOP aide who was quoted as saying "Elise is for Elise" said that to you, Jackie Alemany, at the Power Up newsletter.
Thank you very much. We are out of time. Actually, we've overtime. Thank you very much for coming to "First Look."
MS. ALEMANY: Thanks, Jonathan.
MR. CAPEHART: Have a great weekend.
Now, let's go to the opinion side of The Washington Post where we will find contributing columnists, former congresswoman from Maryland Donna Edwards and national radio host Hugh Hewitt. Welcome back to you both. Thanks for being here.
Hugh, I have to start with you, got to talk about Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Do Republicans have to lie about the 2020 elections in order to keep their jobs, particularly in leadership? Is that what the Liz Cheney, the Congresswoman Cheney is all about?
MR. HEWITT: No.
MR. CAPEHART: Wait. What? Hugh, that's all you got? You usually are--
MR. HEWITT: Well, no. You're asking me do I have lie. You're asking me do I have to lie. The answer is no.
MR. CAPEHART: Okay. Well, then--
MR. HEWITT: And if you want me to comment on the controversy, don't set it up into either/or choices. It's just no. They don't have to lie.
Liz Cheney is--
MR. CAPEHART: Okay.
MR. HEWITT: I've known her for a long time. The vice president is my friend. I worked for Mrs. Cheney when she was the National Endowment for the Humanities chairman, and Mary Cheney--I'm the only person who's probably had all four Cheneys on my show multiple times, and so I regret that she is leaving. But at least Stefanik does not have to lie, and no one has to lie. I'm shocked, shocked. There's politics going on here, Jonathan, and people disagree.
But if you ask me a loaded question, I'm going to give you a one-word answer. It's not very fair to a host, but you can't ask me a loaded question. Do they have to lie? No.
MR. CAPEHART: Okay. Then why is Congresswoman Cheney in trouble for telling the truth?
MR. HEWITT: She's not in trouble. What she has done is the Conference--and I had on yesterday, on the record, Jim Banks, who is the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, which is the largest Republican caucus in the House, not named "the Conference." Jim Banks on the record said, "Liz is my friend. I'm going to vote for Elise Stefanik because when you go into leadership, you have to abandon certain privileges of a member." You have to advance the interest of the Conference as opposed to your own beliefs, and sometimes they separate. Liz is very sincere. She is adamant. She is not going to change her mind about her vote on impeachment. She is not going to say good things about President Trump. She is not going to try and move on, and I believe Elise Stefanik is not a liar. I believe she's very truth-telling, and I think she's ambitious, and that's where we are. She's going to be the new Conference chair. That's going to happen.
MR. CAPEHART: But, Hugh--I'm coming to you, Donna, but, Hugh--but the beliefs of the Conference, the beliefs of the Republican Conference now, given your answer, is based on a lie. I really am trying to square this circle, Hugh.
MR. HEWITT: All right. Here's what you do to square the circle.
Yesterday I talked to Josh Hawley for 70 minutes for my podcast, the interview. Josh Hawley explained while he filed an objection to the Pennsylvania results but that he agreed that Vice President Pence had no constitutional authority to return. Bad reporting--it's Gresham's law. Bad reporting leads to bad opinions.
The good reporting on what Republicans believe is that the election of 2020 was marred but not fraudulent by the result of ad hoc improvisations, which are now being cured in various places like Florida and Texas and Georgia, and that that is very different from the left-wing narrative. And, Jonathan, I'm just not going to buy the left-wing narrative.
MR. CAPEHART: Hugh, it is not a left-wing narrative. There are people who are questioning the legitimacy of President Biden based on the big lie, which is perpetuated by Donald Trump, who is now not even just a titular head of the Republican Party but is now the Republican Party.
Donna, the floor is yours.
MS. EDWARDS: Well, I mean, talk about an alternative universe filled with alternative facts, that's it. The Republican Party today, I think that Elise Stefanik as Conference chair will be fully representative of a Republican Party that has grounded itself in the cult of Donald Trump, and I think it's fair that you have a Conference chair who carries the will of the party. And so, you know, Liz Cheney is going to be dumped.
But, you know, if you look from Arizona to Florida to Texas, the basis of the ridiculousness that's going on in terms of auditing, election results, and proposing legislation that would suppress voters, it's all based on this idea that there was somehow election fraud, and so, Hugh, you really cannot say that this was not--that all of this is not about election fraud. That is how the proponents have stated that it is.
I have long said that I think Liz Cheney is the future of whatever that Republican Party is that is going to be reinvented, but it is not the party that exists in the House of Representatives now or among Republicans around the country.
And I think Elise Stefanik's elevation, you know, if you look at her history, my goodness, she has been the go-to person for cosponsorship by progressive Democrats in the Congress for almost all of the time that she's been in Congress, and so this reinvention that she's going through is completely about her political ambitions. She has sealed them with Donald Trump and the cult of Donald Trump, and that is what is going to propel her. But it is going to be distasteful for all of those suburban Republican women who abandoned the Republican Party, and I think that this is a boon for Democrats in terms of them being able to tie the Republican Party to Donald Trump going into the midterm elections.
MR. CAPEHART: Hugh, help me understand something here, and as you said, you know the Cheneys, all of the Cheneys. You've known them for years. There is no doubt that the Cheneys as a family and individually are true-blue conservatives. How is it that Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has a much lower conservative rating among certain conservative groups--how is it that she now is rising to leadership?
MR. HEWITT: Well, Elise Stefanik did a wonderful job during the impeachment hearings and exposing them as partisan witch hunts, both of them, but I got to go back, Jonathan, and correct Donna, who is a wonderful person, but she's simply wrong here. There is a huge difference between saying that election integrity laws are necessary and saying that fraud occurred in any substantial way. I have been on the record from November 4th to the moment. Josh Hawley was on the record yesterday on my show. There is no evidence in any state that fraud significant enough to affect the outcome in any state was committed. Not one place, not one lawsuit, not one allegation has been proven, and that is a perfectly acceptable idea to hold. At the same time, we hold onto the idea that the practices of 2020, which are ad hoc and post hoc facto in many places to justify it, is that ballot boxes unobserved and mail-out balloting by the millions and ballot harvesting are bad practices for democracy, and we want to bar them.
As Secretary Clinton said on my show, you can hold two thoughts. One thought is Joe Biden is the president, and he won by a lot, 41,000 votes in all those states. There's no fraud that changes one of those. And second, we can do better on voting, and we are going to do better in Texas, Florida, and Georgia. And I'm not going to succumb to the woke narrative that it's voter suppression. That's nonsense.
Third point and last point--and I'll give Donna the rest of the show--if you turn on any television set from the left, you will not have me on there making that point, I hope, in a fairly articulate way. You'll have three people agreeing with the host who say the Republicans believe fraud happened. I can't help blue people if they don't go out and get the facts. You have to go out and get the facts and listen to Jonathan because while it's two to one here, at least I'm here.
MR. CAPEHART: Hugh, okay. I hear what you're saying. I just wonder why Donald Trump, the former president of the United States and now leader of the Republican Party, doesn't agree with you, but the other thing is I noticed that you mentioned Texas, Florida--I think you said Georgia, but you don't mention Arizona and the audit that is happening there. Why not?
MR. HEWITT: Because I don't think it's consequential. The Department of Justice sent a letter yesterday to the state senate president wondering whether or not it was violating federal law for the audit to be conducted. Arizona pushed back very, very dramatically and said, "No, it is not in any way voter suppression. We stand by our audit. We will secure the ballots as they are being recounted."
Are you afraid, Jonathan, that they will find fraud? Because if they don't find fraud, that's good, and if they do find fraud, that's good. What are you afraid of? I'm not afraid of anything.
MR. HEWITT: Hugh, I'm not afraid of anything. I just think it's a waste of Arizona taxpayer's money to conduct yet another audit in a state where other audits were conducted during the--after the election. There's no fear on this part--well, actually, maybe there is a fear that there is a major party trying to subvert the will of the people of Arizona.
Donna, the floor is back to you if you want to respond to anything that Hugh said in response to you in response to him.
MS. EDWARDS: Well, I would just say if the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, says that there was election fraud, then it's really hard to argue that the Republican Party doesn't believe that there was election fraud that justifies all of this legislation.
The fact that so many voters voted by mail and it turns out a lot of Democrats voted by mail, and so there is an effort to curtail and limit the ways in which people can vote by mail, even though there was no finding of election fraud with all of the elements that Hugh described.
I think this is a waste of time to argue. There was no election fraud. Republicans doing this in states is totally targeted at Black and Brown voters and keeping them from the ballot box. I don't think it will work, because I think that for so many voters, when you're trying to keep them from voting, they actually turn out in great numbers, and so I would worry if I were Republicans about what this is going to do to increase turnout among Democrats in midterm elections.
But going back to Elise Stefanik, I mean, you know, I want people to go and just look at her history of working with Democrats across the aisle up until she decided that she wants to be the party leader and the party messenger. Maybe that works for her in terms of leadership. I just think at the end of the day, after all of this is said and done, there is going to be a reincarnation of the Republican Party either outside it or within its existing structures, and they're going to have to work through this internal civil war before that happens.
In the meantime, Democrats are going to keep legislating, keep governing, and win elections.
MR. CAPEHART: Let's switch gears here, and, Donna, I'm going to stick with you. President Biden once asserted that Republicans would have, quote, "an epiphany" after Donald Trump left office. He said, quote, "This nation cannot function without generating consensus. It can't do it." That's what Biden said in 2019. Was he wrong about the modern Republican Party now that he has been in office for--January, February, March, April--almost four months?
MS. EDWARDS: Well, I don't think it's--I don't think that his--that epiphany has come. That's for certain. Maybe it's out there on the horizon.
I'll tell you what. I am a little "d" democrat who is--and I'm very concerned wrestling with my internal and external political selves about the Republican Party and about the state of it because I think that the best democracy demands these competing ideas, and I just don't think that we have that now when the Republican Party is so circled around this one individual who doesn't hold elective office anymore, and that is their--that's their party, and that it's built on and based on inventions, incarnations, lies. And so, it makes the little "d" in me, makes me very sad, frankly, along with Joe Biden that we don't have a really competing party on ideas.
I think that Democratic ideas, big "D" Democratic ideas, would win, but I don't think that we have that competition now. And I think that's not healthy for our democracy.
MR. CAPEHART: Hugh, you wrote a column, to follow on a little bit on what Donna was talking about, in terms of the Republican Party, her small "d" democratic concerns, about what it means for the country. You wrote a column about who you think the five Republicans, hopefuls to watch for a presidential run in 2024. There's Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. These five people, do you think if they were to run, they would be running a sort of Donald Trumpian campaign, or will they revert back to the Republican Party pre-Trump and run on ideas and substance and try to be a substantive counterbalance to President Biden in 2024?
MR. HEWITT: I think whoever the nominee is will be the nominee because they're running against Joe Biden's--"neosocialism" is what I'll call it.
I am worried about you two being worried about my party. I want to put your mind at rest. We whacked the Democrats in Texas last week, significantly in Texas 22. The Republican Party is gaining in every state. They're going to win the off years. They're going to take the House back.
I got to correct Jackie as well. Donald Trump lost the House in 2018, but in 2020, Republicans closed the margin dramatically in what was an extraordinary down-ballot strength and they control redistricting. The Republican Party is fine. The five candidates I identified as first-tier candidates, should President Trump not run in 2024, are all noted for their combativeness, which I believe he brought to the Republican Party. We simply don't put up with nonsense narratives anymore, and I'm not worried about the 3 percent who live in the blue bubbles of the world and populate most major media. I don't worry about them, and they don't worry about them.
And Ron DeSantis yesterday in defending the Florida voting reform law simply showed how Republicans win, the same way Tom Cotton shows when he talks about China or Mike Pompeo shows when he talks about the Chinese Communist Party or Tim Scott showed in that magnificent address that followed President Biden's address to Congress or as Chris Christie shows on ABC every weekend. They're not going to put up with nonsense narratives, as I don't, and so don't worry about my party. Worry about your party getting whacked in Texas 22nd, because that shows that the American people do not want to spend Joe Biden's $7.5 trillion, which is equal in inflation dollars to about 160 percent of what we spent--inflation-adjusted dollars--to win World War II.
The spending is out of control. The American people don't want it. Joe Biden will get rejected in 2024 if he runs again or Kamala Harris, and we'll be fine in 2022. Don't you two lose sleep. We're fine.
MR. CAPEHART: Well, I'm not losing sleep, Hugh.
[Laughter]
MR. CAPEHART: But, Hugh, do you think President Trump will run again? Should he run again? That's the real question. Should he run again?
MR. HEWITT: I don't make decisions for other people because I'm a freedom guy.
MR. CAPEHART: No, I'm not asking you to make a decision. I'm just saying, should he run?
MR. HEWITT: I don't make recommendations on people running. I chose never to run for anything because I think it's a nightmare proposition in this day and age when all of media or most of media is controlled by left-wing activists. Therefore, I don't know if he wants to put up with it again.
I believe, however, that if he does, he's probably the prohibitive favorite. If I'm wearing my Magic 8-Ball hat, I don't think he's going to. That's why I wrote the column I did for the Post about the five successors, but if he does, we'll deal with it then. In the meantime, we ought to be focused on the fact that Joe Biden is running the country into a ditch.
MR. CAPEHART: I just want to point out that--and the folks who are watching right now, they're news junkies, and they probably know this already, but in case you don't, the number one cable network in the country is called Fox News.
Donna, should--
MS. EDWARDS: You know--
MR. CAPEHART: Wait, wait. From a Democratic perspective, would it be a good idea for Democrats--or a good thing or a bad thing for Democrats if Donald Trump were to run for president again in 2024?
MS. EDWARDS: You know what? I think no matter who is on the ballot in 2024, the best thing for Democrats is to take this four years and focus on being competent, delivering for the American people, and communicating what they've delivered. We've not been so good at doing that communications part, the messaging part, making sure that the American people understand both what Democrats are doing and why they're doing it, and I think if they focus on those things in four years and even in the two-year midterms--which I agree that Democrats have not always been good at working the down-ballot, paying attention to what's going on in the states, and as a result, we've suffered from that, state legislatures that are controlled by Republicans and the losses in 2020 down-ballot, and so they need to pour all of their money, resources, time, messaging, opportunities into those midterm races at the center and down the ballot and then focus on 2024. And then it won't matter who's on the other side at the top of the ticket.
MR. CAPEHART: Okay. We've got less than a minute left, and so at the risk of going a little bit overtime, I need short answers on this one, and you'll understand why I'm laughing when I start asking this question. Facebook and Donald Trump. Should he be banned permanently, and in one sentence, why or why not?
Hugh, you go first. Should he be banned permanently? Why not?
MR. HEWITT: Facebook is making a huge mistake. I've talked to Mark Zuckerberg on my show about this. The oversight board is a sham. He should be owning these decisions because the oversight board is made up of 15 non-Americans, and we ought not to have 15 out of 20 in the oversight board making decisions about the most free speech-friendly platform in the world, which is the United States of America. So, no, he should not be banned, and Mark needs to review the oversight board and put it out of its misery because it's simply a bad idea.
MR. CAPEHART: Hugh, that was more than one sentence.
[Laughter]
MR. HEWITT: Well, but I used commas.
MR. CAPEHART: Donna?
MS. EDWARDS: Facebook is doing the opposite of what Congress is doing, shoving all of the responsibility over to their sort of legislature of these unelected individuals instead of the executive Mark Zuckerberg taking responsibility for Facebook, and I think that they should ban Donald Trump permanently. He's abused the platform, but they need to have a set of rules to make sure that the rules apply for Donald Trump and any other public figures who decide to abuse Facebook.
And I know I went over too. I did two sentences, though, I think.
MR. CAPEHART: With commas.
MS. EDWARDS: Two run-on sentences
[Laughter]
MR. CAPEHART: And just to put a finer point on this, this is when you know the world has shifted because German Chancellor Angela Merkel, not known for her nice relationship with President Trump when he was president, said that it was, quote, "problematic" that tech platforms would ban a head of state. This is probably the first time that the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, and Donald Trump were kind of on the same side of an issue.
Donna Edwards, Hugh Hewitt, we are so way overtime, but this was a fantastic conversation. Thank you both, as always, for coming to "First Look." Have a good weekend.
MR. HEWITT: Thanks, Jonathan. You too.
MS. EDWARDS: Thank you.
In the meantime, join me tonight for "Brooks and Capehart," on the PBS NewsHour. Check your local listings, and then join me on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Eastern for "The Sunday Show" on MSNBC.
In the meantime, join me tonight for "Brooks and Capehart," on the PBS NewsHour. Check your local listings, and then join me on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Eastern for "The Sunday Show" on MSNBC.
Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart having way too much fun on this Friday before Mother's Day. Happy Mother's Day. Thank you for tuning in to "First Look" on Washington Post Live.
[End recorded session]