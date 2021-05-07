MR. HEWITT: She's not in trouble. What she has done is the Conference--and I had on yesterday, on the record, Jim Banks, who is the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, which is the largest Republican caucus in the House, not named "the Conference." Jim Banks on the record said, "Liz is my friend. I'm going to vote for Elise Stefanik because when you go into leadership, you have to abandon certain privileges of a member." You have to advance the interest of the Conference as opposed to your own beliefs, and sometimes they separate. Liz is very sincere. She is adamant. She is not going to change her mind about her vote on impeachment. She is not going to say good things about President Trump. She is not going to try and move on, and I believe Elise Stefanik is not a liar. I believe she's very truth-telling, and I think she's ambitious, and that's where we are. She's going to be the new Conference chair. That's going to happen.