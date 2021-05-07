MR. KRISHNA: David, it is my pleasure to be here and speak with you.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, I want to begin with an announcement that your company made today about a new chip that the release says will be able to pack two-thirds more transistors on a chip. I read something that said you'll be able to put--if this can be right--50 billion transistors on a chip the size of a fingernail.
Tell us about this new technology, how you put it together, and what it will mean for computer users.
MR. KRISHNA: David, I couldn't be more proud of what our team has accomplished, here. So, to put it in terms, we often talk in the semiconductor industry about moving in nanometers, meaning how small are the features on these semiconductors.
And this one, at 2 nanometers, just to give you a sense, the world today is at 7 nanometers in its most advanced; so, this is quite a bit smaller. And in terms of the technology involved, even hair is 10,000 nanometers. So, that gives you a sense of how tiny these features are.
But apart from the technological model, let me talk about the advantages. It uses one-fourth as much energy as today's 7-nanometer technology. So, that tells you that you can make cell phones that may be four times longer in battery life, or you could power a data center with one-fourth as much energy as before. You also get twice as much performance--well, 43 percent more performance, but I'll call it 50 percent more performance. So, you put all that together and that really gives us a way forward on what we can do in semiconductors.
Now, if you look at semiconductors, it's a huge and important part of the global supply chain. So, having these kind of advances happen and be able to then work with our partners, whether it be people like Samsung or Intel, et cetera, to get them into manufacturing, is important.
And let's all remember, semiconductors, they power not just computers. They power 5G, which we all look forward to; they power artificial intelligence; and they're going to power quantum computing to put a point on what is coming down the road.
MR. IGNATIUS: We don't often think--or at least I don't--of IBM as a chip-making company. Tell us how your research extends to that area, first.
And then, second, there's been a lot of concern in national security debates about whether we're going to be dependent on foreign sources of high-end chips in the future. Will this advance help solve that problem? Will you be making some of these chips in the U.S.?
MR. KRISHNA: Yeah, David, great questions on both. Let me address the first one and then the second.
We are not a semiconductor manufacturer. So, we should be clear about that. However, we invest in advanced semiconductor R&D because it's really important to us to make sure that the technologies can progress. And then, we work with partners to bring those to market. And many of the advances we have made, be it at 10 nanometers before or at 7, and now at 2, they make their way into the market through our partners, and I mentioned a couple--we put Samsung and Intel in that model. It's critical because I don't believe we'll be able to get what we need to do in 5G or artificial intelligence or quantum computing without those advances.
For example, we at IBM make really advanced quantum computers, physical machines, not just software and simulation. In order to make those advances, we need to have tremendous skills and expertise in how semiconductors could get deployed over there. So, that's an area of incredible R&D for us, and that's why we keep investing in that.
Now, on the flip side, you asked about the national security implications. I think that the last year-and-a-half has shown us that having a supply chain closer to home is critical in many aspects of this. We strongly encourage the United States to be a powerhouse in semiconductors. And because of that, whether it's the CHIPS Act, whether it's the National Semiconductor Technology Center, we do urge the government to act on funding those and on getting those built up and in order to bring semiconductor expertise in here.
By the way, it's not just semiconductor process. It also behooves us to worry about semiconductor design, all the design tools, and then all those capabilities that allow those advances. Look, semiconductors underlie the fabric of what we do today in modern life. And so, it's important to be able to be self-sufficient on those technologies.
MR. IGNATIUS: We're having a reminder of that dependence on semiconductors with the current chip shortage, which is affecting all kinds of industries, automaking, a whole range of things you wouldn't think are linked to semiconductors. I assume this new technology is far enough down the road it won't have any effect on immediate supply problems, but do you think those supply problems are getting solved?
MR. KRISHNA: I think the supply problems, David, to the point you're making, are upon us, whether it's automobiles, whether it's computers, whether it's storage systems, whether it's tape drives, whether it's consumer electronics, we can see it all over.
As I talk to my peers in the industry, across all of them and more, I think it's a very real issue. The advances we just talked about will not come to market for some years. So, it is not going to help solve the immediate problem. Actually, I believe that it's going to likely take a year or two to solve the immediate issues in the best case. So, it's not that we can solve them very quickly. What we can do is work with the manufacturers outside the United States right now to try and solve and alleviate these issues for the most critical industries, but that is going to mean that somebody's going to have to make calls on which industry gets prioritized versus not, and that's a very hard call to make, I believe.
Because the impact--should I worry about education, which means I should worry about computers and laptops for children in schools. Or should we worry about medical care devices? Think about COVID-19 around the world. Or should we worry about auto manufacturing or should we worry about industrial automation? We can go on and on, and I think these are just really hard dilemmas. So, I think the correct answer is we need enough capacity to solve all of these issues. We shouldn't have to pick and choose, as we are having to do right now.
MR. IGNATIUS: That estimate that we could be one or two years away from having a sufficient supply of semiconductor chips is going to strike people, I think. And your point about triage, also, is concerning.
Let me ask you about another interesting thing that IBM had done over the last year, and that's to make a big acquisition. You spent $34 billion to buy a company called Red Hat, which is big in cloud computing. And I'm curious about your strategy going forward, what you hope to do with the Red Hat acquisition, how you want to be a player in that cloud computing environment where you've got some huge competitors: Amazon, Microsoft, Google, to name the most obvious.
MR. KRISHNA: Yeah, so, David, it comes from what we believe our clients want to do. As we talk to enterprises around the globe, the environment they look at is that they all are going to put some of their infrastructure on public clouds. Most that we talk to are not going to pick only one; they'll pick a few, at least a couple, whether that's for resiliency or for reasons of geography or of innovation. In addition, they are going to run a lot of their infrastructure still on private in their own data centers. So, the environment of the future is a few public clouds and their own datacenters.
If you take that to be the environment, then you need technologies that let you straddle across those. So, they might well do some development that may be unique to a public cloud, but they're going to do some that goes across these environments. Red Hat offers technologies that go across all of these. I think we'd all agree, Linux has become the operating system that people prefer over almost all others. So, Red Hat is one of the primary providers of Linux with the Red Hat enterprise Linux system.
There's this technology that's talked about that just--I mean, I'm not going to get into the details, but just the names, containers and QBinaries are often talked about as being the fabric that ties computing together. And Red Hat is one of the primary providers of these more modern technologies. So, you say what's the platform that can straddle multiple public clouds and your own datacenters, Red Hat provides that very fabric, what I call a hybrid cloud platform. And so, that is the capability that then allows our clients to go forward and modernize their environments, and that we estimate is a trillion dollars of opportunity for all of us, combined.
So, then, the other point you made is about--you called them competitors. I call them partners, because as you take Red Hat, Red Hat runs great on Amazon and on Azure, which is Microsoft's cloud, and on our own servers, and on customers' own datacenters. So, if it runs great across all these environments, I prefer to think of these as our partners, and we provide a hybrid cloud platform that straddles the public clouds and the private infrastructure.
MR. IGNATIUS: But clearly, from what you say, you see this area of computing as being a significant contributor to revenues going forward.
MR. KRISHNA: We do. So, when you look at Red Hat, I think the last quarter we reported 17 percent growth. For the year 2020, we reported 18 percent growth after we acquired it. And it is not just the growth of the Red Hat technologies alone. We then think about all of the software capabilities that ride on top. And we at IBM have containerized our software, as have many other providers--I mean, I can throw out some industrial names like Schlumberger, Siemens, Palantir, they all work with us to take their technologies onto this base; so, that's the next multiplier. And many clients need expertise and help to modernize their cloud journeys, and they have leveraged our services practice GBS to make those journeys forward.
It's almost a multiplier. For a dollar of Red Hat software, you can easily get another three to five to eight dollars in other places, some we will get, some our partners will get. And that's the wonderful thing about having an ecosystem: You all benefit and, in the end, the client wins the most, because they get the best capability for their own purposes.
And so, that's the journey we're on and that's why Red Hat, I view, has been an incredible success so far, but there is even more to come. It's going to become even more important and provide even more value to all our clients as we keep going.
MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask you, Arvind, about another area of computing future, you mentioned it earlier, and that's quantum computing. It's something that I have a particular interest in because I wrote a novel a couple years ago called "The Quantum Spy," which is a spy novel about U.S. and Chinese battles to dominate this technology.
Give us your basic primer on quantum 101, why this form of computing is different from the classical computing architecture that we know, and what the potential is in terms of transforming how we do our computation.
MR. KRISHNA: And David, that reminds me, is one of the reasons I was so excited to get interviewed by you and talk to you is I do have my copy of the novel and I got to find a way to get it to you to get a signed copy.
So, but going on from there, look, quantum computing is very different than today's computing. Today's computing is based on what we call digital bits, and those are perfect zeros and ones. So, in a deterministic world, today's computers work great. Think about your bank account; think about browsing information, et cetera. But we are running near the end of what Moore's Law can do. Much of the talk about 40 percent performance improvement, there are many problems we cannot handle on today's computers, even down the road, be it materials, be it certain risk computations. Something as simple as the caffeine molecule, you cannot possibly model on today's supercomputers.
So, you step back and say, is there a technology that could do that, and that is what quantum computing can do. In quantum computing, the underlying--I will call it "measure" as opposed to "bits" is qubits, as in quantum bits. And these work--I call it in a probabilistic realm. So, they kind of model out what's happening in the physical world and problems in risk, problem in materials--like, maybe a strong alloy for an airplane or maybe in batteries, the better lithium technology so I can make a battery that's ten times or a hundred times denser are the kinds of problems that quantum computers will solve.
Now, the underlying technologies of these are dramatically different. We talk about superconducting semiconductors; we talk about trapped ions and other technologies like this. So, going back to our first statement on 2 nanometers, semiconductor technology still plays a very important role, but a bit different than in classical computers.
Where are we now? So, talking about quantum computers, we're in that range of 30, 50, 60, maybe 100 qubits right now, this year, as we speak, as we look at ourselves and others who work on these technologies. We have put a roadmap out that, by 2023, we expect to be at a 1000th qubit computer. So, 2023 or 2024, we're going to be able to start solving problems that could have a large impact. Eh, there's some hard engineering challenges between now and then: reduce the errors in these machines; make sure they can stay up for long periods of time; make sure that they are fully programmable, but I have confidence we're going to get there.
And as we get there, problems in materials, problems in risk, problem in financial modeling such as pricing, maybe EV battery technology, then going down the road a little bit, problems around supply chain, how to minimize maybe fuel consumption, maybe weather predictions and modeling, though that's probably a little bit harder are all problems that will be in the realm of quantum computers. And that means you bring so much value when you think about the climate change crisis, we think about lightweight materials, we think about EVs, so much promise in what these technologies are going to deliver to us a few years down the road. And now it's now a few years; it's no longer a few decades.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, I want to just press you on that, because this question of how near real, practical quantum computing is--continues to be debated. I thought, Arvind, that you were just being pretty clear that, by 2023 or 2024, a few years away, you'll have a quantum computer that is usable, that is programable, that is robust enough to avoid rapid decoherence that--in other words, that works. And that's pretty striking if that's your expectation.
MR. KRISHNA: That's correct, David. And David used a few terms which we should just explain to the audience a little bit. You used "decoherence." So, there's entanglement, there is decoherence, and there's a few other words like that.
Decoherence is a measure for how long the computer can run before it kind of becomes chaotic. And entanglement is kind of how big can you get and still be very, very useful. I think we will make advances that decoherence becomes 10 times better than today; and I think we will make advances that the size will become between 10 to 20 times bigger than today. You put those together and that means that you are 100 to 1,000 times better than today, and that really brings a lot of problems within range.
So, David, I will say I have high confidence, but these are hard enough technologies that I shouldn't understate the difficulty of the engineering challenge. I don't think we actually have a physics challenge to this scale. Maybe when you go from a thousand to a million, we'll have another physics challenge of how do we connect these things. But I think at 100 to 1,000, the challenge is going to be engineering. Can we get these things working? Can we get them cooled appropriately? Can we get them all stable and talking to each other? Do we control them correctly? And those are all problems which we all believe are solvable but takes incredible skills and expertise to get there.
MR. IGNATIUS: Well, for the technologists in our audience, that's pretty exciting forecast, and thank you for that.
I want to ask you about your competitors in this new quantum computing space, both domestically who you think your key rivals are. And then, at a more fundamental level, how you assess the Chinese progress in quantum computing, and in other cutting-edge technologies, artificial intelligence and others. As you know, Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, just released a report on artificial intelligence in which he warned that the Chinese were really gaining ground and was concerned about the competitive challenge. What do you think?
MR. KRISHNA: Yeah, broad set of topics and broad set of questions here, David. So, first, on quantum, there are three or four different use cases for quantum that are really interesting to different nations and to different companies.
We are interested in quantum computing for all the use cases that I talked about, but there are other aspects around quantum communication and quantum sensing that are also of interest to a lot of other people. If I look at what is going on in the world, certainly not just China but some other nations have made a lot of advances on quantum communication. So, that is the ability to talk amongst different places without the ability to be overheard at all. So, you don't even need encryption in some sense because you can't be overheard. I think that's really, really important and that they are going to go do.
And I look at quantum computing, absolutely. Not just China but many other countries are also going to go after it. I believe that right now the United States is ahead on the technology, but it takes an incredible amount of investment to keep going there. You talked about competition. Is it competition? Is it coopetition? Inside the U.S., I can name some companies. Certainly, Google has a massive effort along these tracks. Microsoft has an effort along these tracks.
From what I can see, Google is definitely both hardware and software. Microsoft seems to be more software, but they do invest in some hardware, as well. There's quite a few startups in this space. IonQ, which is a company down in Maryland, in your neck of the woods, is one, but there are other associated with certain universities, and there's a few more in Canada. There's a couple more around Oxford and Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and I'm sure there are more than that. So, it's an area that is of such incredible interest. That said, we partner deeply, whether it's in these countries that I mentioned, whether it's some of the startups in order to keep going. And there is still some debate around which of the underlying quantum computing technologies will be the most successful.
So, I take a pause on that and just say, look, this is where public-private partnerships--because if some of these technologies are that risky, that is actually where federal funding for research really makes a big difference, because when you help on doing that, companies can take even more risks, bolder risks.
And as I'll give two examples before proved--it really results in a better national economic competitiveness. If I take what happened with NASA and moon landing programs, the technologies out of that I would say gave a boomtime in the '60s and '70s. If we're looking what DARPA did around the internet, I think we can give a lot of credit there for what happened in the '90s and 2000s for going forward.
So, sorry, long answer to your question, there.
MR. IGNATIUS: Long, but fascinating, and we thank you for really helping us think about the technology.
I want to shift gears away from problems of technology to a very human problem that the whole world is focusing on, but I'm sure you, as an Indian American, are focusing on especially, and that's the COVID crisis in India. You must have friends and perhaps family who have been affected by this. I think everyone is curious what news is coming out of India and whether you think India is beginning to get this problem under better control.
MR. KRISHNA: Yeah, David, it's really heart-wrenching, and for me personally to watch what's happening, there, and you're right.
When I watched last year, there was bad news, but similar to the rest of the world. This year, clearly, there is--whether it's a variant of the virus or whether it's behavior or something is causing a massive, massive issue there, and it is touching literally every family I speak with. So, what can we do about it?
So, first, I want to touch on our employees. So, what we do for our employees there is we got to step up what we can do around medical insurance so they feel that they're not going to be financially strapped. Can we offer more and more access to telehealth and telecare? Can we work, then, with the local authorities, because we work on raising funds or equipment that has to go through the local health authorities. So, a number of us got together, we created a global taskforce for pandemic readiness, and some of the first actions--so, this is under the auspices of both the American Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable. I think 40 of us have already signed up. We put up some numbers yesterday. We are trying to organize resources working with both the U.S. government and the Government of India to make sure we can get them what they need, first.
And some of the things we are acting on, I think, is 1,000 ventilators, most of which will be there in a short number of days, maybe a couple of weeks. And oxygen concentrators, because that's a big, big shortage--we have already committed 25,000, the first few thousand of which have already landed, and we'd like to get ourselves up to 100,000. We also want to work with all of the companies that operate in India and the United States to make sure that we share best practices with each other.
But what's the space? Everybody I've spoken to wants to help. People are willing to commit resource, willing to commit money, they're willing to coordinate. And David, I think it's a really important area where the governments also have to coordinate and I'm happy to see some of the positive statements that came out in the last few days out of the White House, as well as out of the national security advisor in order to help India but other countries as well, get through the crisis.
MR. IGNATIUS: That's encouraging. I want to ask about how COVID has affected and, in some ways, changed your company. You have 350,000 employees, roughly, and you've said that your workforce going forward will be a hybrid, that is, some work from home; some work at the office.
I'm curious, as you made this planning, how you saw the tradeoff in terms of giving employees the freedom to work from home but maintaining that IBM corporate culture which has been part of your secret for decades.
MR. KRISHNA: So, David, that's why the way I was--used the term "hybrid," it's not so much that some work from home and some work from the office. I use hybrid as in everybody could work from the office on some days and from home on some days. So, that's what I want to get to, which is the best of both worlds. So, insisting everybody be in the office five days a week, whether eight or ten hours a day, I think is what we can say we have learned and we can do our work from home, as well.
That said, there is serendipity, there is hallway conversations, there is creativity. There are some things that are just done a lot faster when there are six people around a large table--I say a large table so that we do it in a physically safe way these days--that you miss. Also, when you onboard new people, how do they learn from others? How do they learn the best way to do things? You can get that a lot easier when they have somebody experienced to speak with.
So, in order to get the best of both worlds is why I use the term hybrid. People I believe will work partly in the office or partly at home, or wherever they want to, and that is what will enable us to preserve the best of both, flexibility but also have the culture preserved.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, I want to ask you in the remaining two minutes that we have to speak about national security issues that confront IBM and all the tech companies. We had, over the last year, the revelation of the so-called "SolarWinds" hack which had pretty widespread and potentially devastating impact. The U.S. government has been a little bit behind in detecting what was going on. It was private companies that really had the first word.
Are you comfortable, as the chief executive of IBM, working more closely with the U.S. government going forward to detect attacks like this, and do you see yourselves as having a special responsibility in the United States where IBM was founded and originally based?
MR. KRISHNA: The short answer, David, is I actually believe cybersecurity will be the issue of the decade--not a surprise, because getting ahold of people's data and information is the modern way to capture value. All right, so this is only going to increase as an issue.
I actually fundamentally believe that the U.S. government should create maybe a program like NASA, equivalent to putting man on the moon, with that level of investment and a public-private partnership to work together. I am quite comfortable working with the U.S. government towards these goals.
That said, it's got to be done with certain protections. We are not going to give our clients' data to whoever wants to look at it; however, we should share information on what may be vulnerabilities, on what may be attack methodologies on what we're observing. We are more than happy to cooperate with those, as long as there is respect, still, for privacy of certain information and in what may be happening to certain named clients. So, I believe it's certainly possible to create those guardrails, as I call them, but I would encourage--if we don't spend 100 million or a billion, if I look at what NASA did and what DARPA did, you need to spend perhaps 100 billion on this.
And I really--it surprises me that we are not stepping it up to that level of public-private partnerships on these topics, because the consequences, as you pointed out, could be dire. I mean, infrastructure could be shut down, not just digital, physical, as well. Companies could be brought to their knees. And we need to go work on this so that it does not happen to us.
MR. IGNATIUS: So, Arvind Krishna, chief executive of IBM, thank you for a fascinating tour of some of the most interesting, cutting-edge issues in digital innovation. We really are grateful to you for joining Washington Post Live.
MR. KRISHNA: My pleasure to be here, David. Thank you.
