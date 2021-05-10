DR. GUPTA: Thanks for having me, Paige. Great to be here.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: So, let's talk about how the vaccine rollout is going. President Biden says he wants 70 percent of Americans vaccinated by July 4th. That's less than two months away at this point. Is that a realistic goal still at this point given the fact that we're seeing daily vaccination rates go down?
DR. GUPTA: You know, Paige, first of all, I think things are going extremely well because you're noticing that the key metric that we are going to be using to reopen is hospitalization rates and not testing positivity rates or care rates necessarily. And that number is really declining. The most vulnerable among us are vaccinated, or largely so, which is why most health systems across the country are no longer under stress, meaning at least 30 percent of ICU beds are taken up by COVID patients. And so, we're overall doing well.
I am optimistic that there's going to be--even though we're seeing these daily vaccination rates slightly dip from a peak that was a few months ago, I am optimistic that we're actually going to see us reach 70 percent plus by the middle of July. And it's purely because a lot of younger individuals, people I speak to, workforces, you name it, they just want to see their friends get it, or they just want to see more data, or they want to see the signal from the FDA that they're going to move towards full approval. So, with all these things happening, it's really going to be a boon for us, and I think we're going to get to 70 percent even though it might take a little bit of time.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: I want to ask you about herd immunity, because there's been so much chatter about this. And I know I've written about herd immunity as sort of being this goal. And now, there's a lot of--we're hearing increasingly from experts that maybe we're not going to get to herd immunity. But what I'm wondering about that is, you know, you mentioned hospitalizations and deaths as a key metric. At this point, we have vaccinated the most vulnerable among us, and we are seeing the death rate continue to inch downward. So, my question to you is, should herd immunity be the goal, or do you think we can sustain this place where we're at with fewer deaths, fewer hospitalizations, even if some people go unvaccinated because presumably those are the less vulnerable to those very things.
DR. GUPTA: Paige, I think it's the latter, and it has to be the latter. You know, ultimately, herd immunity in some ways is defined as, well, transmission of the virus has decreased because enough people are protected through vaccine-related immunity or natural immunity because they have the infection. At the end of the day, does it really matter if we see a deep decline in case transmission rates? Ideally, we would like to see that. But if we know that certain demographics, younger cohorts deal with COVID better than older individuals, really for the short term at least it matters more what's hospitalizations look like; what's the seven-day trailing average, which is of new hospitalizations from COVID. That's the metric that a lot of public health departments across the country are looking at to determine stress.
So, I would just redefine--I would urge us maybe instead of redefining what herd immunity actually is, urge us to really look at hospitalizations as the key metric here, because that's what matters. We're really not--Paige, we're not going to know what the true case rates are, day over day, because people aren't going to be wanting to test once they get the vaccine unless they're symptomatic. So, behaviors will change regarding resting, and as a result we need to look at different metrics to guide reopenings, and hospitalizations is key.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: I want to ask you about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause. And you know, there seem to be a lot of diversity of opinion around whether this was the right choice or not, and I know we've seen some polling at The Post and elsewhere that suggested the pause may have contributed at least to some extent to vaccine hesitancy.
What's your own take on that? Was that the right move, and were there any negative effects stemming from that?
DR. GUPTA: Certainly, there have been some negative effects. I don't know if they were avoidable, because I ultimately think it was the right move. One, as a clinician myself, it's helpful to know that this is an exceptionally rare risk potentially in middle-age woman and younger but that it's one in a million. But if I had the history--I've cared for younger individuals, Paige, who have COVID, who come in with stroke-like symptoms just because that's the way the virus acts in younger individuals, it's unpredictable--it's helpful to know that this is something to keep on our differential diagnosis if somebody comes in and meets certain criteria.
Having said all that, I would be not being transparent with you right now if I didn't acknowledge that there has been some spillover effect, that when I talk to young athletes, to workforces that are on the frontlines, whether it's in retail stores across the country or you name it in healthcare systems, they ask, well, "Hey, doc, can I get a blood clot from Pfizer and Moderna?" So there has been spillover. There has been this weakening of confidence as a result. I think it's just going to take time.
That's what--you quoted me earlier. I--most people are reachable. They just need it explained. But this has put the onus on all of us to be better explainers, more patient explainers, and to have in many ways less in the way of mass communication events and more one-on-one engagement or small group engagement so we can really get at these questions.
And then, lastly, I'll say, Paige, you know, if somebody says, well, I don't want to get the vaccine because I'm worried about Johnson & Johnson, luckily, we're in a place where we have options. We are fortunate here in this country, and we don't have time to waste. So, I say, well, if that's the issue, well, we'll just get you a different vaccine. So, I don't try to convince them if they're not reachable on J&J, I just say let's just move on. So, I also think we just need to be realistic.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: What's your level of concern about the Americans who are vaccine hesitant now and then the folks who say they absolutely don't want the vaccine? I guess what I'm asking is, how much is that going to get in the way of the country moving forward? Because as we already talked about, we're already seeing deaths and hospitalizations go down even with relatively low vaccination levels. So, can you kind of hash that out for us a little bit?
DR. GUPTA: Sure. I'm actually headed soon after this on a flight to a part of the country that is still having high rates of new hospitalizations for COVID and helping out, and that's what we're probably going to see, Paige, moving into the fall, winter when respiratory viruses like cold dry air. We're going to see parts of the country hop back up again as hot zones for COVID. Health systems will be stressed. Whereas other parts of the country like San Francisco, likely where I'm talking to you from, Seattle, will be relatively spared the worst of it because of higher vaccination rates.
So, the concern here is that we're entering a warm humid period where viruses don't like to spread as much. We're--largely speaking, deaths are coming down in most parts of the country. So, we're going to think we're doing better than perhaps maybe we are. And then come fall, winter, we're going to see a resurgence in certain ZIP codes, not in all ZIP codes. And it's going to be accompanied by health system strain in those ZIP codes. And that's the big concern here.
I think the nightmare scenario, Paige, is, well, does something happen in India, or in Brazil, or outside Paris, where ICUs are still full, where a variant emerges because things are amok and just in cataclysm there that then brings us to day zero here in U.S., a variant that escapes all protection from the vaccine. That's the big concern that keeps a lot of us up at night. But hopefully that does not happen, and hopefully we have--we see continued progress in those parts of the world.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: You mentioned India, and I want to spend the rest of our time talking about what's going on there. And the country seemed to actually be weathering this pretty well for much of the past year, and now we're seeing cases and deaths skyrocket. What's gone wrong recently there? Can you help us understand that a little bit better?
DR. GUPTA: Well, you're right. Eight weeks ago, we were not where we are right now. So, one, that should tell every one of your viewers right now that things can change on a dime here with something as dangerous and as changeable as COVID-19; so, that's number one. Things can change quickly.
Number two, this shows them the importance of leadership. In some ways, we're seeing the playbook of early 2020 played out in India with Prime Minister Modi and some of his leading health officials where they're not acknowledging truth. Some of their messaging is completely way off. The Serum Institute of India leader fled the country when he should be there actually in country trying to lead the institute out of what was a chaotic planning process. They didn't plan for enough vaccines to remain within the country, and now they're trying to play catchup. So, there's been a failure of leadership, failure of messaging. Fortunately, that's petered out in terms of behaviors. Large gatherings, indoors in some cases for weddings unmasked, and that's why you're seeing what you're seeing, on top of the fact that they just have a dangerous variant. So, it's just bad luck as well. That's the unpredictability of this virus.
So, coupled with lack of foresight, lack--and poor leadership or messaging and just pandemic fatigue, in a place like India that's poor, that has densely urban types of--its population is concentrated into dense urban areas, it's not surprising to see this. I think a lot of us that it was spared the worst of it early in '20.
I do think trying to--in addition to hoping that we can mitigate loss of life in the short term--and I'm heartened to see what the Biden administration has done--Paige, I'll say that I think they could do more. We have--I'm an ICU doc in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. We have the ability to actually do more in terms of deploying resources that could save lives now. It's not part of our conceptual framework, but we should do it. I'm happy to talk more about that.
Pharmaceutical companies are stepping up, sending monoclonals, you name it, ticilimumab. These are medications that can save lives now in intensive care units. Obviously, oxygen. But then, this is a call to action on the part of the Indian government. Sinopharm, their vaccine produced by manufacturers in China, was just given emergency use by the WHO. The Indian Government has not even considered it for approval within country primarily because of politics, as I understand it. That's wrong. They are putting all their bets on Sputnik, potentially on getting some J&J, another vaccine, Covishield. They should really try to go for any option possible. They should politics aside, Paige.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, and so you mentioned this, but can you elaborate a little more? And I know we're almost out of time, but I'd like to hear some more thoughts on what you think the Biden administration should be doing towards that situation.
DR. GUPTA: Well, you know, they waived IP, and hopefully the WTO will ultimately follow suit. So that's a great medium-term solution, intellectual property, and allowing the generic production of vaccines and therapeutics. I do think the Biden administration could deploy military resources. The U.S. Air Force has something called the Critical Care Air Transport Team. There's 50 teams ready to deploy. That's 50 different ICU teams that could set up mobile triaging, mobile ICU care in hotspots across India. C-5s, C-17s--and I've flown on several of them--we could be sending liquid oxygen around the clock to India, because right now we're seeing civil society trying to do what whole governments need to be doing, militaries need to be doing, which is mobilization of resources at a scale that no one individual can possibly do. So, that's--just moving more oxygen, that's something the U.S. military could do better.
And then, ultimately, donating more vaccines, lifting the export ban on vaccine allocation globally. That will actually be helpful in the short term. The IP waiver, that's helpful in the medium term. In the short term, let's get vaccines that are actually produced in the hands of Indians--in the hands of Brazilians, Paige. This is not just an Indian crisis right now. There's other parts of the world like Brazil and elsewhere that are really hurting as well. So, waiving the export ban on the distribution of vaccines would be helpful as well.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, unfortunately, we're out of time for this segment. But thank you so much for joining us today, Dr. Gupta. It was a fascinating conversation.
DR. GUPTA: Thanks, Paige.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Please stay with us. I'll be back with Dr. Peter Hotez after this short video.
[Video plays]
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Welcome back. If you're just joining us, I'm Paige Winfield Cunningham, a health policy reporter here at The Post. And for my next guest I'm joined by Dr. Peter Hotez. He's a dean and professor at the Baylor College of Medicine and the Co-Director of Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development.
Dr. Hotez, thanks so much for joining me today.
DR. HOTEZ: Thanks so much, Paige. Good to see you.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: So, I want to start off with the first question I asked our last guest, which is July 4th, this goal of getting 70 percent of Americans vaccinated. Are we going to make this goal, in your opinion?
DR. HOTEZ: I think we're going to make it in--we'll make that goal in parts of the country. I mean, if you look at the vaccination trackers, what you're seeing is a marked disparity. And so, the top states that are being vaccinated are up in New England, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New York state, and California and New Mexico, and they're hitting around 60 percent of the population with a single dose and 40 percent with two doses. And as that starts going up a little more, it will start approaching what Israel has accomplished, 50 percent with two doses and even 65, up to 70 percent with a single dose. And then, the numbers will start to decline.
Unfortunately, the rest of the country's not necessarily following suit. And when you look at the bottom 10 states--they're all deep red states--so it's Wyoming, Idaho, up in the mountain area; and then, in the South, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, they're in almost half that level. So really--so terribly underachieving. So, the concern is that we're going to have two nations--a nation that is well on its way to interrupting virus transmission, and another that's still at the early stages of that.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: I want to ask you about the CDC guidance that we've seen, and also the modeling from President Biden and his administration on mask wearing and such. And I've heard some criticism from experts who have said, you know, the CDC guidance is quite conservative on what you can do even after you've been fully vaccinated; and then, also noted the fact that the president has continued to wear his mask, social distance, those sorts of things. What's your own thought on that approach, and do you think that runs the risk perhaps of maybe discouraging some people from getting the vaccines who might think, well, even if I get the vaccine, nothing changes?
DR. HOTEZ: Yeah, the problem has been all along that, in terms of public health communication from the CDC and elsewhere, it's not really provided a synthesis and a roadmap to explain to the American people where we're heading.
And it goes something like this: When we're--as we move deep into the summer, virus transmission goes way down. And that's important because the vaccines are high performing vaccines, greater than 90 percent against symptomatic illness and even documented infection and asymptomatic transmission, but not 100 percent. So, if there's still a pretty high level of transmission going on, vaccinated people will still get infected and get sick. So that's--though the point is, if we can reach that high level of vaccination rate by the summer, transmission goes way down, then I think we can start operating very much like we were pre-pandemic, meaning masks can come off and high-quality life, with the exception of international travel--will still be treacherous because the rest of the world is not vaccinated, with a few exceptions. That's what--that's what--that's where we're headed. And what we're seeing now are a series of incremental steps of getting there as transmission starts to come down. And the problem is the guidance has been explained kind of in pieces as kind of one-off factoids rather than explaining that this is a continuum. And you know, when I explain it as a continuum like that, people say, yeah, okay, I get it, I can put up with masks now for a bit longer. And I think that could be very useful if they could put it in that context.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: What's your level of concern about variants of the virus? It seems like so far, we've seen our vaccines are effective against the variants, but there's always the concern that we could still see mutations. What's--do you have concerns about that, or do you think they're overblown?
DR. HOTEZ: Well, right now, the dominant virus is a variant of concern across the United States, the B117 variant, which came out of the United Kingdom. The good news is the vaccines and our vaccine supply look pretty good against that B117 variant, almost as good or as good as the original lineages they were built for. So, that's good news.
There will be other variants coming in. And remember, in the places where we're failing to vaccinate, in those deep red states, the worry is the B117 variant could acquire a second mutation in the 484 position that will make it look like a South African variant. And the reason why we've got to do better at reaching out to conservative groups to prevent that emergence. So--and that's another reason why we should anticipate the likelihood that we will have to contend with these additional variants like the extra mutation in the UK variant or the South African or the Brazilian variant, and we should expect a booster. I can't tell you when, whether it'll be by the fall or next year. But the booster will do--meaning if you've got two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you should expect a third dose, and if you got the J&J, a second dose. And what that booster will do, it'll elevate virus-neutralizing antibodies even further, give greater cross protection to variants, and that will be very important.
And then, the question that immediately follows, well, are you saying that we're going to need a booster every year. And there, the scientific community is somewhat divided. I actually don't think we will need to vaccinate every year. I think there's enough convergence around these variants it may not be necessary. Although I understand Pfizer BioNTech now is preparing a co-formulated COVID-19/flu vaccine in anticipation that it might be necessary, meaning co-formulating the COVID-19 vaccine with seasonal flu. So that remains to be seen. And hopefully if--the booster may make it possible to be one and done.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: As you've noted many times, there's anti-vax speech all over social media, and you've been harassed and threatened by trolls online for trying to share news about the virus and how the vaccines work. How has the rise of social media affected the spread of anti-vax sentiment?
DR. HOTEZ: Well, you know, my colleagues at the Center for Countering Digital Hate estimate around 58 million followers on these anti-vaccine group sites, social media sites--so it's become massive. And we now know that the Russian Government has been piling on with this systematic program of what's being called weaponized health communication that is specifically working to discredit COVID-19 vaccines.
The third element, though, is--and the one that's really been targeting me lately--is these links to political extremism on the far right and white nationalism groups, and that's newer in the sense that we started seeing it around 2015 under this banner of health freedom, medical freedom here in Texas, but it's become much more pervasive and cutting across the country and even across elements of the Republican Party and GOP. And that gives me a lot of pause for concern, that this new third component may be the worst yet for us.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Last week the U.S. came out in support of waiving intellectual property rights for COVID vaccines. But you've said that these patents aren't even close to being one of the top barriers for vaccine access. Why is that, and what are the top barriers?
DR. HOTEZ: Yeah, in fact I just came out this morning with a piece in Foreign Affairs with two colleagues. And it's not that patents are not--patent waivers and patent holds are not helpful; they are. It's just my feeling is they're less impactful than they are for small molecule drugs. You know, if you know the structure of a small molecule drug, like an antiretroviral drug, there's a good chance that you can bring together chemists and formulation experts, produce it, and the only thing standing in your way is a patent.
With vaccines, it's far more complex. Vaccines of course are biologics. They take years of training to know how to scale up production and do it under a quality umbrella for quality control and quality assurance. You need the regulatory oversight. And that's why so few countries actually produce their own vaccines. The one that's most notable in this context is India, but Brazil does it, Cuba does it. But for instance, there's no vaccines right now made on the African continent. Latin America underachieves. Same with the Middle East, and same with many parts of Asia.
So, the long-term prospect is to build capacity, and as was said in the last interview with Dr. Gupta, provide vaccines now. I mean, look at the scope of what we're talking about. You have 1.1 billion people in Sub-Saharan Africa, 650 million people in Latin America, half a billion people in some of the smaller low-income countries of Asia. That's two, two-and-a-half billion people. That's 5-6 billion doses of vaccines, and we need it now.
So, in addition to what was said earlier about donating vaccines, we need another big ask for the U.S. government that's as important or more important than the patent waivers, and that is help producing a bucket of vaccine. We need a ton of vaccine. So, for instance, we're scaling up production of our own low-cost recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine. Our colleagues at Biological E are scaling it up now to produce a billion doses that's going into phase three trials. We need a lot more than a billion. Could we get help, for instance, from the U.S. government to produce some of the other 4-5 billion doses that are necessary? Maybe partner with one of the big multinational companies? So, that's what we need. We need greater recognition that we need lots of vaccine, and we need it now. And it is doable, but I'm not certain there's that focus right now.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Pfizer and Moderna have, probably not surprisingly, argued against the patent waivers, and of course the industry says that it would undermine industry innovation. Do you buy any of that argument?
DR. HOTEZ: Well, I think there are probably ways around it. I mean, there could be some patent waivers in order to produce mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. But as I said, even if you were to waive all the patents tomorrow, it's not as if suddenly lots of mRNA vaccine doses are going to appear. I mean, the technology is still immature in the sense that--I mean, it's a great vaccine. I got my Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, and I'm grateful for it. And they're high performance in the sense of high levels of protection. But it's still the new technology to scale up. So, simply waiving the patents would not be adequate.
If we really wanted to do that, what need more than the patents is for the Pfizer BioNTech people to actually help set up facilities for production in low and middle-income countries. That would be--that would be probably a more helpful priority. It doesn't mutually exclude the patent waivers, but I think it's--the thing that I worry about is people are going to sit back and they say, okay, we checked that box on the patent waivers, okay, we're done. And the answer's no, we need help from the Biden administration to scale up our vaccine to work with Moderna and Pfizer for scaling up production in low and middle-income countries of the mRNA vaccines. And look at the patents--and I'm sure there are components that can be waived--but I worry that we're not keeping our eyes on the prize in terms of what really needs to be done.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: We're almost out of time, but I want to ask you a last question about the vaccine that's being used in India, Covishield. And we know the vaccines developed by China have been less effective. By using those less effective vaccines, how much of a delay is that going to cause in the ability of India and these other countries to really move past the pandemic?
DR. HOTEZ: Well, India--you know, India is probably--has more vaccine development capacity than most of the world. They're the one big asterisk maybe--and Brazil as well, and Indonesia to some extent, in terms of low- and middle-income countries that punch above their weight in making vaccines. So, Serum Institute is making AstraZeneca vaccine. Biological E is making our vaccine, and they're helping with the production of the J&J vaccine. You have Bharat that's making Covaxin and which is an inactivated virus vaccine, and another entity scaling up the Sputnik V, the adenovirus vaccine. So, they are--they are ramping up.
They do need help in terms of supply chain management and free access to everything they need. So, the question we need to ask--the most important thing is to ask the Indian manufacturers what do you need. What's missing in terms of your ability to scale up and then proceed accordingly? Don't forget, there's also a domino effect, because the whole game plan for vaccinating the world depended on India. India was supposed to be the biggest--one of the biggest suppliers to places like Africa and elsewhere, and now that's cut off because they're focusing on India. So, there's this horrific domino effect. And that's where we need--we need a more coherent foreign policy for how we're going to make lots of vaccine and make it now.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, we are out of time, Dr. Hotez, but thank you so much for joining us today.
DR. HOTEZ: Thanks so much, Paige. Appreciate it.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, please come back and join Washington Post Live tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. My colleague, Ann Hornaday, will interview director and screenwriter Oliver Stone. You won't want to miss it. As always, thank you so much for watching today. I'm Paige Winfield Cunningham.
[End recorded session.]