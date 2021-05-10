And it goes something like this: When we're--as we move deep into the summer, virus transmission goes way down. And that's important because the vaccines are high performing vaccines, greater than 90 percent against symptomatic illness and even documented infection and asymptomatic transmission, but not 100 percent. So, if there's still a pretty high level of transmission going on, vaccinated people will still get infected and get sick. So that's--though the point is, if we can reach that high level of vaccination rate by the summer, transmission goes way down, then I think we can start operating very much like we were pre-pandemic, meaning masks can come off and high-quality life, with the exception of international travel--will still be treacherous because the rest of the world is not vaccinated, with a few exceptions. That's what--that's what--that's where we're headed. And what we're seeing now are a series of incremental steps of getting there as transmission starts to come down. And the problem is the guidance has been explained kind of in pieces as kind of one-off factoids rather than explaining that this is a continuum. And you know, when I explain it as a continuum like that, people say, yeah, okay, I get it, I can put up with masks now for a bit longer. And I think that could be very useful if they could put it in that context.