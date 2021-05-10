And I got to tell you, one of the Cabinet positions, although it's a deputy secretary position is Julie Su of California who I had pushed very hard to be named Labor Secretary--not that I have anything against Marty Walsh, who is the current Labor Secretary, but she is up for deputy secretary. She may not get a single Republican vote. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that one or two Republicans may vote for her, but this is where we are. We need to do a lot better because, David, you know, that when diverse faces are at the table making decisions that it telegraphs to the entire country that diversity is not anything to be afraid of, that we should embrace it, and that diverse voices and opinions and views make for a better discussion, better decisions.