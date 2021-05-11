Oliver Stone
A fixture within the industry for almost 40 years, Oliver Stone won his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for Midnight Express (1978) and won his second and third as Best Director for Platoon (1986) and Born on the Fourth of July (1989) consecutively Other notable projects include Wall Street (1987), JFK (1991), Nixon (1995), W.(2008), Savages (2012) and 2016′s Snowden, along with the screenplay for Brian De Palma’s 1983 film Scarface which went on to become one of the most iconic films in history.