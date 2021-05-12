The point is I've been interested in this case, and I've done a hell of a lot of work with it, and so has my--so have a lot of researchers. And this is a solid--[audio distortion]--where we went to a war on a false basis. It was a lie, another lie, and that war was a disaster. It resulted in many changes, but not enough changes. Unfortunately, the same forces that made that war happen continued in our life, and they controlled us and pushed us into another war and another war and another war. And soon it was in Iraq, and then it was, as you know, in Iraq a second time and then Afghanistan, et cetera, and on and on and on. We're still stuck in this. We're stuck in a military industrial syndrome where a lot of money, trillions of dollars, are spent fighting wars abroad against forces that we call "darkness" and "evil," but we don't really know who the enemy is. I think we propagandize an enemy, make him far bigger than he is, and I don't know what we're fighting. We're just fighting because the military needs to keep going and needs to be funded, as though the intelligence agencies which have enormous amount of budget.