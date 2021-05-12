MS. HARTIG: Oh, thank you for asking. You know, as Lonnie shared, we all took part in the loss of earned revenue in particular, and really of course, you know, we live to welcome people through our doors, right? We welcome just for the American History Museum approximately 4 to 5 million people a year and reach another 8 or 10 million online. So, like so many museums across the nation, we pivoted. We--a hundred percent of the museums that are in our broader Made By Us coalition who responded to a survey changed and did their work online. So, it was a remarkable year, of course cascading crises, none the least of which was viral, that--in which we learned how to do our work differently. We still collected and tried to be in public service to so many, but it was remarkably challenging when, as Lonnie well knows, we exist to bring people in to educate, to embrace them on a journey of learning. So, it was--it’s been a remarkable year. And as you know, it’s continuing well into 2021.