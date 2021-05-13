Register for a live stream reminder here

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina called on fellow Republicans to remove former president Donald Trump from the party after the January 6 riots at the Capitol. The debate over the direction of the party is causing a rift in House Republican leadership. Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett Packard, talks with congressional reporter and author of the “Power Up” newsletter Jacqueline Alemany, about the leadership of the Republican Party, the role of women and what Republican voters want from their elected officials. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, May 13 at 10:00am ET.

Carly Fiorina

Carly Fiorina is Founder and Chairman of Carly Fiorina Enterprises, which counsels companies to create an equitable workplace culture, build high-performance teams, and teach the fundamentals of leadership, and of Unlocking Potential Foundation, a non-profit organization that invests in human potential by supporting local leaders who are solving problems in their communities and places of work.

In 2015, Carly launched a campaign for President. Running as a political outsider, she spoke about empowering and engaging citizens to take back government from a political ruling class that has failed to deliver results. During her run, many more Americans came to know her as a clear-eyed, direct leader capable of actually solving problems.

The esteemed career of business luminary and leadership expert Carly Fiorina has had two constants: leadership and problem solving. From helming Hewlett Packard (HP), to her 2016 run to lead the country, to heading several philanthropic organizations tackling global poverty and female empowerment, she’s channeled what is an innate ability to help others reach their highest leadership potential.