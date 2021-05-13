Carly Fiorina
Carly Fiorina is Founder and Chairman of Carly Fiorina Enterprises, which counsels companies to create an equitable workplace culture, build high-performance teams, and teach the fundamentals of leadership, and of Unlocking Potential Foundation, a non-profit organization that invests in human potential by supporting local leaders who are solving problems in their communities and places of work.
In 2015, Carly launched a campaign for President. Running as a political outsider, she spoke about empowering and engaging citizens to take back government from a political ruling class that has failed to deliver results. During her run, many more Americans came to know her as a clear-eyed, direct leader capable of actually solving problems.
The esteemed career of business luminary and leadership expert Carly Fiorina has had two constants: leadership and problem solving. From helming Hewlett Packard (HP), to her 2016 run to lead the country, to heading several philanthropic organizations tackling global poverty and female empowerment, she’s channeled what is an innate ability to help others reach their highest leadership potential.