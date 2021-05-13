Our democracy cannot function if you have a president claiming that the only way he can lose is if the election is rigged. That's what President Trump said over and over and over again in 2020. You cannot have a functioning democracy if a president, once he loses, continues to say that the election was stolen. You cannot have a functioning democracy if elected officials of one of our two Republican parties--two political parties goes along with that lie, the election was stolen. We must have--in order to have a functioning democracy, we must have both political parties accept the legitimacy of elections, especially when those elections have been described as free and fair and legitimate by observers on both sides. If we cannot accept the legitimacy of elections and we cannot have a peaceful transfer of power, we do not accept the legitimacy of those who were elected, we don't accept that elections have consequences, and therefore, we cannot have a debate about how to achieve our constitutional principles and ideals.