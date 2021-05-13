MS. HAMM: Well, Texas is unique, and I would say that Texas is an example of the need to change how we plan the grid, not necessarily all of the components that I talked about, but some of the challenges in Texas related to the fact that when they went about planning what generation resources they need for Texas, part of what they did was look at historical weather data. And we need to change that going forward. As we're planning the future needs of our electricity sector, we have to recognize that we have more frequent and more severe weather events, and that we can't base our decisions based on past weather data. And so, as part of that for Texas, they had made decisions to not invest in winterizing their generation and transmission on both the electricity and natural gas side of things. So that was a big piece of the challenge in Texas.