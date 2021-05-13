Drew Cullen is Senior Vice President – Fuels and Facility Services for Penske Transportation Solutions. In this position, he has oversight of facilities, real estate, fuel, and environmental affairs. Previously, he was Vice President – Fuels and Environmental Affairs. His areas of responsibility included fuel and energy purchasing and management, alternative fuels, utility management, environmental compliance, waste disposal and telecommunications for over 1,000 North America locations. Cullen also held the title of Vice President -- Environmental and Telecommunication Services for Penske. Upon joining the company in 1995, he has served in a variety of capacities for Penske, which included: Manager of Facility Compliance Engineering, Director of Environmental Services and Director of Environmental and Telecommunication Services. Before joining Penske, Cullen was employed by a leading civil and environmental engineering consulting firm, working on the evaluation, design, and construction of water, sewer, storm water and remediation systems. A registered professional engineer in California and Massachusetts, Cullen earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in environmental engineering, both from The Pennsylvania State University.