Pete Buttigieg
Provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation
Pete Buttigieg currently serves as the 19th Secretary of Transportation, having been sworn in on February 3, 2021.
Prior to joining the Biden-Harris Administration, Secretary Buttigieg served two terms as mayor of his hometown of South Bend, Indiana. A graduate of Harvard University and a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, Buttigieg served for seven years as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, taking a leave of absence from the mayor’s office for a deployment to Afghanistan in 2014.
He is the son of Joseph Buttigieg, who immigrated to the United States from Malta, and Jennifer Anne Montgomery, a fifth-generation Hoosier.
Growing up in South Bend—which was once home to Studebaker car manufacturing—Pete Buttigieg, like many other Americans in the industrial Midwest, grew up surrounded by empty factories and abandoned houses, sometimes hearing that the only way to a good future was to get out.
He returned to the Midwest after school, worked in the private sector, and was elected Mayor of South Bend in 2011 with a focus on delivering a new future for the city through a fresh approach to politics and bold ideas.
Soon known as “Mayor Pete,” Buttigieg worked across the aisle to transform South Bend’s future and improve people’s everyday lives. Household income grew, poverty fell, and unemployment was cut in half. The city established new resources to extend opportunity and access to technology for all residents, and he launched a “Smart Streets” initiative to improve street design in the downtown and the historically under-resourced West Side. This Complete Streets strategy led to benefits that included small business growth along previously neglected corridors, and hundreds of millions of dollars in new private investment in the once-emptying downtown.
His leadership helped spark citywide job growth and facilitated innovative public-private partnerships like Commuters Trust, a benefits program designed to improve the city’s transportation experience for workers.
At the same time, Mayor Pete worked to build a South Bend community where every resident could feel safe and included. His initiative on municipal identification cards for residents helped to bring undocumented immigrants out of the shadows, while a small business incubator established in a historically Black neighborhood worked to expand opportunity, and a surge of investment went into repairing or removing abandoned houses in lower-income neighborhoods.
In 2019, he launched his historic campaign for president. Throughout 2020, he campaigned for the election of the Biden-Harris ticket and served on the advisory board for the presidential transition. In December, he was nominated by President-elect Biden to be Secretary of Transportation. He was confirmed by the Senate on February 2, 2021, becoming the first openly gay person confirmed to serve in a president’s Cabinet. Secretary Buttigieg lives with his husband Chasten and their rescue dogs, Buddy and Truman.
Julia Hamm
Provided by SEPA
Julia is a visionary leader at the center of the transformation underway in the electric power sector to a carbon-free energy system. For the past 20 years she has been advising and collaborating with utilities, solution providers and government agencies on business models, grid modernization, electrification and clean energy policies, strategies and programs. Julia guides and oversees all of SEPA’s research, education, and collaboration activities for its 1,100 member companies, including 700 electric utilities. Julia has led the organization through significant expansion in recent years, including rebranding from the Solar Electric Power Association to the Smart Electric Power Alliance, and merging with both the Association for Demand Response and Smart Grid (ADS) and Smart Grid Interoperability Panel (SGIP). Prior to joining SEPA, Julia worked for ICF International where she supported EPA’s implementation of the ENERGY STAR program. Julia - a graduate of Cornell University - walks the talk, driving an EV and living in a PV powered energy efficient home in Northern Virginia.
A conversation on how Penske Transportation Solutions built its sixth heavy-duty electric vehicle charging facility, challenges overcome, and key learnings in electric vehicle advancement.
Drew Cullen, Senior Vice President, Fuels and Facility Services, Penske Transportation Solutions
Drew Cullen is Senior Vice President – Fuels and Facility Services for Penske Transportation Solutions. In this position, he has oversight of facilities, real estate, fuel, and environmental affairs. Previously, he was Vice President – Fuels and Environmental Affairs. His areas of responsibility included fuel and energy purchasing and management, alternative fuels, utility management, environmental compliance, waste disposal and telecommunications for over 1,000 North America locations. Cullen also held the title of Vice President -- Environmental and Telecommunication Services for Penske. Upon joining the company in 1995, he has served in a variety of capacities for Penske, which included: Manager of Facility Compliance Engineering, Director of Environmental Services and Director of Environmental and Telecommunication Services. Before joining Penske, Cullen was employed by a leading civil and environmental engineering consulting firm, working on the evaluation, design, and construction of water, sewer, storm water and remediation systems. A registered professional engineer in California and Massachusetts, Cullen earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in environmental engineering, both from The Pennsylvania State University.
Interviewed by John DeBoer, Head of Siemens eMobility Solutions & Future Grid Business in North America
John DeBoer leads the North American eMobility and Future Grids business for Siemens and is a member of the global eMobility management team. In this role, he is responsible for accelerating Siemens leadership in eMobility infrastructure across all vehicle categories through customer-centric solution offerings for the diverse requirements of this industry. John has held an array of different technology leadership roles including in EV charging, residential distributed generation storage, photovoltaics, and low voltage protection products. In these roles, he has worked with numerous start-ups and partner organizations to identify and integrate technologies to address larger energy management, distributed generation, and digital grid integration issues.
John holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds 15 patents in the areas of connected EV charging, intelligent distributed generation, micro electrical mechanical systems, and advanced energy controls.