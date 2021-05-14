I know this is not what you might call traditional infrastructure. This is not a road. It's not a bridge. But it's just as important. If there's one thing we've learned, especially in the pandemic area, but really, we've been seeing it for some time, it's that you need a connection to the internet just as much as you need a connection to the interstate highway system in order to participate in the economy, in order to be connected to other communities, even to be connected within your own community--and for kids, even to do your homework. This is not optional. This is not a luxury. And as long as some Americans lack broadband, we are being held back. So, we strongly believe that digital infrastructure is part of American infrastructure and want to get to work right away on making it available to every American. But first we've got to be willing to actually put up the funding that it would take. That's why we're making such a big commitment in the jobs plan framework that the president put out.