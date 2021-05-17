And then, the third thing, which is part of the second thing, but I think I would have liked to have--this is the editor in me, I suppose--that I would like to have seen explored more was the phenomenon of CNN calling out lies is not really all that new. And I mean, he used me a couple times as an example of that, but I don't think it's all that new, and I also see The Washington Post grappling with the same phenomenon, which is not really a media phenomenon but more of a, what do you do when a sizable part of a specific political party, in this case the Republican Party under the leadership of Donald Trump--what do you do when they just start lying? How do you cover that? And I've seen lots of Washington Post reporters and editors grappling with the same phenomenon. Maybe we do it a little more openly because we're doing it on TV. But that, to me, is a separate and distinct phenomenon from Jeff Zucker and how he--and us--and more a phenomenon of, well, we need to be telling the truth to our viewers and doing so--this is not a time for he said/she said. It's not like, "Well, he says that a whole bunch of ballots with bamboo threads were shipped in from Asia to tip the Arizona election fraudulently; and she says that's not true. We'll leave it up to you."