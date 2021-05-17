Welcome, Jake. Thanks for joining us, today.
MR. TAPPER: Hi, Jackie, good to see you again.
MS. ALEMANY: Likewise. I want to dig into your new novel, which I was totally immersed in all weekend, but first I got to ask you about some politics and media.
We wrote a story last week about how CNN anchors have become more emotional. Can you talk about the change in tone a little bit for us?
MR. TAPPER: Sure. I read the story. I'm a fan of Jeremy Barr. My opinion, I didn't know--he didn't ask me anything about the story before he wrote it. I thought he kind of conflated a few different things in the story.
One is that reporters and anchors often cannot avoid having emotional reactions to death, especially when it's mass death, like COVID or a massacre, a gun massacre. So, that part of it that had to do with Sara Sidner or, I think, Brianna Keilar, having emotional responses, I don't think that that's new. So, that's one. I mean, that's--you know, we're human and we have reactions to these sorts things. I remember, you know, covering 9/11. After 9/11, there were a lot of emotional responses.
So, then, there's the thing that I think he was onto, which is that Jeff Zucker has been a great boss for CNN anchors and journalists and he's our advocate and he encourages us to be who we are and report the news fairly and honestly, but also, you know, not hold to old versions of what being a TV journalist meant, maybe, like in the '50s. So, that part, I thought, he was onto thing.
And then, the third thing, which is part of the second thing, but I think I would have liked to have--this is the editor in me, I suppose--that I would like to have seen explored more was the phenomenon of CNN calling out lies is not really all that new. And I mean, he used me a couple times as an example of that, but I don't think it's all that new, and I also see The Washington Post grappling with the same phenomenon, which is not really a media phenomenon but more of a, what do you do when a sizable part of a specific political party, in this case the Republican Party under the leadership of Donald Trump--what do you do when they just start lying? How do you cover that? And I've seen lots of Washington Post reporters and editors grappling with the same phenomenon. Maybe we do it a little more openly because we're doing it on TV. But that, to me, is a separate and distinct phenomenon from Jeff Zucker and how he--and us--and more a phenomenon of, well, we need to be telling the truth to our viewers and doing so--this is not a time for he said/she said. It's not like, "Well, he says that a whole bunch of ballots with bamboo threads were shipped in from Asia to tip the Arizona election fraudulently; and she says that's not true. We'll leave it up to you."
No. The bamboo thing is crackpot insanity and, you know, the election was, by all accounts from credible sources in Arizona, clean and fair. So, I mean, I think that's the thing. So, that's my--you asked, so I'm giving my honest, candid answer. That's what I thought when I read the story.
MS. ALEMANY: Yeah, I think that's a really important distinction to make. And as a loyal viewer of yours, and CNN in general--I mean, cable is always on in my background--I do really appreciate the authenticity. It's something that makes me decide to watch certain people as opposed to others.
But you were covering January 6th live, the insurrection that we all saw play out on Capitol Hill. You were live on-air doing it.
MR. TAPPER: Yeah.
MS. ALEMANY: What was going through your mind as you were anchoring? How did you know just how far to go with what you were seeing and all that was incoming?
MR. TAPPER: Well, I mean, we'd been covering it--and you, too, Jackie--I mean, we'd been covering it for months. You know, this is what we were all afraid of happening. You know, when that Georgia election official, whose name right this second--Gabe Sterling, I think is his name--when he warned in early December, stop lying about the election--this is a, you know, a rock red Republican telling Trump and his minions--stop lying about the election, you're going to get somebody killed. This is what he was warning about, what happened January 6th.
It was all--I mean, I didn't--I don't care about Joe Biden's feelings being hurt. We were worried about violence. You know, that's what the fear was. When you incite enough people, when you mislead millions of Americans, when you tell them that there's this great injustice that's happening and you need to take the fight to the Congress--pardon me--nobody should be surprised when that actually happens.
So, I mean, that was my response, was, like, watching this and thinking this is what Mitch McConnell--this is why Mitch McConnel was mad at Josh Hawley when Hawley announced that he would actually be a Senator objecting to the election, not to--you know, because obviously you need somebody in the House and the Senate. And Ted Cruz, this is why he was mad at them, because it's creating this false narrative that the election can be overturned, and all Trump supporters need to do, because they're being lied to by Trump and Giuliani and the rest, is go there and, you know, whatever they thought they were doing--intimidating, convincing, rallying, whatever. All they need to do is tell Mike Pence, "Overturn the election," and he can do it based on these lies.
So, I mean, it was just disappointing to see but it was, in its way, eminently predictable. And I was worried about violence that morning. So, I'm astounded at the lack of security around the Capitol, because you know, I mean, not to put too fine a point on it, but we were--you know, our kids didn't sleep at our house that night, long before the attack.
MS. ALEMANY: But I also wanted [unclear] you've been covering D.C. for such a long time. There have been a spat of incidents, even in the wake of January 6th, that have been, as you noted, shocking, but not necessarily surprising considering the climate we are in right now and the aftermath of Donald Trump.
But last week, I witnessed Marjorie Taylor Greene shouting down and chasing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez through the halls of Congress.
MS. ALEMANY: Is this behavior that is normal in Washington amongst lawmakers?
MR. TAPPER: No. But you personally witnessed that?
MS. ALEMANY: Yeah.
MR. TAPPER: So, that's fascinating to me. I mean, AOC, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, told reporters, and maybe you among them, something's wrong with her. You know, that's not normal behavior.
And look, you can go back and find incidents in history of, you know, a member of Congress killing a reporter in the halls of the House, or people getting into duels. Do you know that spot in the House where there's bloodstains on the stairs, right?
MS. ALEMANY: Yeah.
MR. TAPPER: It's in my first book. Yeah, I mean, it's just--there's literally still bloodstains on the stairs.
Anyway, yeah, you can find aberrations like that. What's bizarre is that these are no longer aberrations. These are consistent, not-well--unwell behavior--demonstrations of unwell behavior by members of Congress on a consistent basis, not just somebody has a bad day or somebody gets into a duel 150 years ago. Members of Congress, from, you know, Democrats and Republicans, but when you're talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Gosar and some of these others, like, on a consistent basis that there's no apparent action by the leaders in her party, it's very, very concerning and very, very strange. And it's just not how adults are supposed to conduct themselves, much less members of Congress.
MS. ALEMANY: And I want to get back to the bloodstains and how that might inspire your overall writing process. From a selfish perspective, I am in awe of how prolific a writer you are, but just one more question on this current environment that we are reporting in.
How do you change minds when, as you noted, there are people that operate and traffic in facts; and then, there is a completely different universe of people who don't?
MR. TAPPER: You know, it's so crazy, I was thinking about it this weekend. I did some pop-bys at a couple--my publisher said, "Go to this Target and then go to a Barnes & Noble nearby and just sign books" and just to have, like, a social media presence to advertise the book. So, I did that. You know, unannounced, I went to Target and then, I drove to a Barnes & Noble in Alexandria. And just, you know, I think my assistant called, like, five minutes before I showed up and they brought out some books and I signed them.
And the same professional liars were out there, like, saying, "Look, Tapper had a book signing and nobody showed up." And it's just like, this is not--this is not a major incident in the annals of lies told, but it was just a--stunning to see, because it's like, this wasn't a book signing. I stop--I mean, it was just such a lie, but they don't care.
MS. ALEMANY: Right, just an easy manipulation.
MR. TAPPER: They don't care. And it's like anything, any weapon in their salvo, any lie they will tell about anything, whether it's about a local pizzeria and what they're doing in nonexistent basements or, you know, about elections.
I mean, it's just--and all you can do is the best job you can do telling the truth as fairly as you can and honestly as you can, not picking a side when it comes to policy debates, you know, because I don't think it's our role to say, "We should do this in Afghanistan," or, "We should do this when it comes to tax policy." I mean, that's for opinion journalists, sure, but not for people like you and me. And then, just hope and expect that ultimately people will realize that liars are liars.
I mean, I don't know if anybody who believed the big election lies--I mean, it looks like it sank in for a lot of people, but those people, I think of them as victims. They're victims of this misinformation/disinformation culture, and all we can do is try to tell the truth and correct mistakes when we make them, et cetera, and hold ourselves up to a standard that these professional liars do not have, and hope and expect that, at the end of the day, you know, we will have an audience when people realize, wow, these guys are just--nothing they've told us is true.
I mean, there's no bamboo ballots and every single courtroom that's looked into this has said there's no evidence of widespread fraud, and Republicans are saying that, too. And can it really be that the entire U.S. Supreme Court and Republican governors and Republican election officials and Republican-appointed judges--like, all of these people are in on some sort of crazy conspiracy? Or maybe is it just the Occam's Razor, that Trump lost?
MS. ALEMANY: Yeah, and it does feel like an information crisis, really, that the GOP has no interest in resolving at the moment, but that's a whole separate conversation, and we can have it at a later date.
MR. TAPPER: It's not just [audio distortion] resolving; they boost a lot of liars. They--you know, they embolden them; they broadcast their views. Not all of them, obviously, not all Republicans, but I mean, there's just a tremendous amount of disinformation and it's just--it's enabled and enhanced by a lot of the Republican leaders, especially in the House.
MS. ALEMANY: Let's talk about your novel, "The Devil May Dance."
MR. TAPPER: Right.
MS. ALEMANY: I have it right here.
MR. TAPPER: I saw [audio distortion]--
MS. ALEMANY: It's a follow-up to your earlier novel, The Hellfire Club, which was about the '50s. What was the impetus for you writing this second novel? Did you just need to get away from the pandemic?
MR. TAPPER: Well, no, I started it before the pandemic. I started it as soon as I finished the last book, The Hellfire Club.
I had heard this true story that Sinatra and the Rat Pack, you know, obviously, campaigned their hearts out for JFK in 1960. And Sinatra, who was legitimately friends with President Kennedy, expected that when President Kennedy came out to Los Angeles and California, that he would stay at the Sinatra compound, at Rancho Mirage, about two hours outside LA. And Sinatra started doing work on the compound there: phone lines, additional rooms, a helipad.
And at the same time, Attorney General Robert Kennedy was investigating organized crime, and it was pointed out to him that he's investigating Sam Giancana and other mobsters. And Sam Giancana's friends with Sinatra. So, Attorney General Kennedy had a decision to make. Do I offend Frank Sinatra and say, no, my brother's not staying there, even though this is one of the biggest stars in America and had been a huge--you can argue that Kennedy wouldn't have gotten elected without Frank Sinatra's help. Do I offend Frank Sinatra or do I let my brother stay at a house where, literally, mobsters have slept?
So, once I found that out, I'm like, "Wow, that's such an incredible true story." Why don't I have--for the sequel to The Hellfire Club, why don't I have Charlie and Margaret, the heroes of my book, go out there and figure out what's going on in Hollywood and whether or not Sinatra is really mobbed up?
So, it was just the real story that excited me. And then, I wrote a lot of it during the pandemic, and that was a welcome relief from covering that horrible story, but that's not why I wrote it.
MS. ALEMANY: And you go in and out, as you just noted, of factual events. It is historical fiction, everyone watching.
But you make some pretty courageous, I think, creative choices. How did you--how did that come about? What was your brainstorming process like? And you know, you had mentioned earlier that some of the actual true events that happened are even crazier than some of what you made up.
MR. TAPPER: Yeah.
MS. ALEMANY: How do you create a story around that?
MR. TAPPER: Well, I don't know what choices I made you think are bold, but I appreciate the compliment. But I mean, at the end of the day, you know, the goal is to write an entertaining yarn, a page turner so people want to know what happens next and, you know, keep it based in a real universe but obviously an alternative universe where, you know, my fictitious characters are interacting with real people.
So, you know, I can't have Robert Kennedy ripping off his shirt and he's wearing a Spiderman uniform; I mean, that's not the universe I'm in. I'm in a universe where, like, you know, what would Robert Kennedy do, what could he do, what might he actually do? What was Sinatra like? And you know, I just--I tried to make it as entertaining as possible. That is really, just, the bottom line.
So, I tried to make it so every scene was in an interesting place. Every--you know, and at a certain point, I just found it freeing, somewhere between the first draft and the second draft, I'm like, "Well, why don't I just set this at the Oscars," or, "Why don't I just end the book at the Madison Square Garden birthday for President Kennedy where Marilyn Monroe sings Happy Birthday, Mr. President?" I mean, the chronology works out. And so, I just tried to have fun with it.
And you know, there were times, when I'm a nonfiction guy, like you, where you feel weird about it because we're just so used to covering what actually happened, but you know, I just had to get over it. You know, it's a book; it's fiction. People understand it's fiction. I can have this happen because it's fiction, and I'm not the first writer to do such a thing. Plenty of writers have played with history.
MS. ALEMANY: No, but I do think it's rare for a journalist who, again, their main job is trafficking in nonfiction, to so successful, you know, teeter back-and-forth between the two.
For all the journalism writer nerds on this video right now, I've got to ask you, what is your process like? What is your advice? How do you do it? How do you write so much? How do you get so much every day?
MR. TAPPER: So, it's funny, George R.R. Martin says that there are two types of writers: architects and gardeners. And gardeners just go out and see what they can grow, and architects come up with an outline.
And I'm more--I'm much more of an architect, no question. And I should note that, like, it's really whatever works for you. I did a book event with Gillian Flynn, who is a hero of mine, and she's a complete gardener, to the point that she said that the bad guy in Sharper Objects wasn't even in the first draft of Sharper Objects. I mean, that's how much of a gardener she is.
So, you know, I do the outline and then I--well, first I do the research, then I do the outline, and then I do the writing. And you know, I'm researching the whole time and rewriting the whole time. And my general rule for writing is, and it's just a really good one, and it's--you know, if you want to get in shape, you need to work on diet and exercise; it's really that simple. And if you want to be a writer, you have to write and you have to write every day, really; that's how I see it. Have a schedule and--so, for me, it's like 15 minutes a day, minimum. That's my commitment to myself and to the writing.
Because everybody can find 15 minutes in their day. Maybe it's--maybe you're eating breakfast or lunch or dinner or maybe it's right before you go to bed. Maybe you have a break. Maybe, you know, you're on the metro and you have your laptop with you. Carrying a MacBook with me is a big thing, pre-pandemic, and post-pandemic, hopefully, so that I can write wherever I am.
And so, that's rule. And if you just do the bare minimum, 15 minutes a day, then, at the end of the week, that's an hour and 45 minutes, that's a few pages. I mean, that's not nothing. And even if what you wrote isn't any good, maybe you've worked something out in your head or you've figured out, like, "Well, that's not what I want to do," but it's not nothing. You're achieving something.
MS. ALEMANY: What are you writing 15 minutes a day right now?
MR. TAPPER: I'm not, right now, I'm promoting this book. But I am thinking about the next book, because the publisher wants me to do another one, and I'm thinking that it will take place in the 1970s, because I did the '50s and the '60s. And I think the main character might be Charlie and Margaret's son.
And so, Charlie and Margaret will still be in it, but they'll be in their fifties. And as somebody in his fifties, I can tell you I'm not up for any adventures. So, better to have the 18-, 19-year-old son, Ike--his real name is Dwight Marder in the book, but his nickname would be Ike, because Charlie's an Eisenhower Republican. And yeah, I think having Ike Marder being 18-19 years old, being the main character in the '70s, and I have some ideas for--but I don't want to spoil them. But I'm just thinking about it right now and reading about the '70s, but I'm not writing right now.
MS. ALEMANY: And during the pandemic, another one of your books, "The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor" about the war in Afghanistan was released as a feature film. Did you have any role in the film?
MR. TAPPER: I did. I was an executive producer on the film. I worked with Rod Lurie on the film. I offered thoughts--I mean, I wasn't--you know, I didn't have final cut or anything like that, but I offered ideas.
My main role, I think, was kind of serving as an ambassador between the film and the families who actually experienced what happened, and the soldiers and veterans who experienced what happened, like, keeping them informed, because it was Rod Lurie, the director, who did an amazing job with the film. He's a West Point graduate and it was very important to him that the families be part of the process.
So, we even had a special screening of the movie in October 2019, and the film came out in the Spring of 2020. And of course, it came out not the way we wanted it to come out, because the pandemic, but they all got to see it in the theater. And the studio, Millennium, flew Gold Star parents and spouses to Washington, D.C., and General Allen, who was a commander in Afghanistan, he now runs the Brookings Institution, he hosted it. And that was a very intense situation. But thankfully, after--because look, I mean, I wrote the book, and it's still the most meaningful professional experience of my life because just telling these stories was very moving and touching and I felt an immense responsibility.
And then, just watching it brought to the screen where Rod and the writers, Eric and Paul, and the production team and the actors, everybody was very respectful. But you know, when you tell--when you make a movie, you have to take some liberties. You're not making a documentary. I mean, you know, Orlando Bloom is not Ben Keating. So, there were some conflations of people who served in 2006 and 2007 and 2008 who were put in the movie in 2009. But beyond that, it's fairly accurate. And it was nerve-racking to show it to them but, to a person, they all thought the movie honored their loved ones.
And so, that was--once I got over that screening, everything else was just cake. I mean, it was disappointing that it couldn’t be released in theaters, really, but I mean, that's hardly the biggest tragedy of the pandemic. And you know, I'm glad people saw it.
MS. ALEMANY: And I imagine you're still in talks with some of these families of these Army soldiers. What was their responses to the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan?
MR. TAPPER: You know, it's all over the map, as you might imagine. I mean, a lot of servicemembers, especially NCOs, are more conservative than others, but there's some liberals in the ranks there, too.
I mean, I think, at the end of the day--well, first of all Trump--I mean, Trump made it easier for Joe Biden to--whether or not you agree with the decision of pulling troops out of Afghanistan this year, Trump made it a lot easier for Biden to do it. I mean, he was talking about--and wanted to do it for years and years and years. He didn't do it, but he reduced the number of troops. So, I think that probably, in a way, helped Biden make the announcement, because you know, Trump had already gotten the MAGA world on board with that idea.
And then, so, I mean, but I think they're all over the map. But at the end of the day, for people who have lost loved ones, which is everyone who I'm in touch with, whether or not it's a family member or just somebody with whom they served, I mean, it's not a theoretical debate. I mean, these are--you know, they lived it. And it's tough.
In "The Outpost," these eight men gave their lives defending a base that, literally, a few days later, the U.S. abandoned. I mean, that's just the facts of it. And there were a whole bunch of others that gave their lives. I mean, the book, "The Outpost"--I have it right here--the book, The Outpost, I mean, it's a big book and it's thick and it tells the story--it's from 2006 to 2009, and it tells the story of everybody who lost their lives or limbs or whatever on the way to building the base, building the base, keeping the base, doing the mission of the base, and then defending the base in any number of battles.
And at the end of the day, I mean, these men and some women served there, too, early on, the base isn't there, anymore. So, I mean, I think that they had very ambivalent and mixed feelings about it all.
MS. ALEMANY: And we only have a few minutes left, Jake, but you do a really fantastic job, I think, of incorporating the beats that you have been consistently reporting on, like military families, the war in Afghanistan, on a regular basis, even when it's not necessarily what D.C. might consider news at the moment.
MR. TAPPER: Right.
MS. ALEMANY: When you're making those editorial decision to prioritize things that are important, what's guiding those and how do you think other outlets and journalists can be doing that better?
MR. TAPPER: Well, I mean, I think The Washington Post does a great job. You have some amazing reporters. Greg Jaffe, who--he writes for The Post and he covers a lot of these issues, and he was an immense help when I was writing "The Outpost."
I mean, look, just for me it's--people know who work for me that if there's a story we can tell about veterans, you know, I'm interested in hearing what it is. And but, at the same time, I mean, I'm also trying to do more. My show just went to two hours a day about three weeks ago, and one of the things I've been trying to do is making sure--CNN has so many great reporters, I mean, on the Hill, at the White House, et cetera, but also, we have these amazing international reporters. And one of the things I've been trying to make sure is reporters like Clarissa Ward or Nima Elbagir or Arwa Damon or others, Nic Robertson, Ben Wedeman, et cetera, know that they have a home at my show for international news.
Because I think what's going on right now with news consumption is--you know, I think a lot of newspapers and news channels and everybody--everybody's lost some audience because of the election and the fact that it's over and Biden--you know, for whatever reason, whether they liked Trump or were horrified by Trump, people are not as focused as they were.
But that said, there's still a whole--millions and millions of Americans who, during the Trump era, across the political spectrum, realize they like news. They're interested in news. They're news junkies. And I mean, and that's what I am, at heart. I mean, if I were not a journalist, I would still be consuming news the way I do, so it's a good thing I am. And so, I'm just trying to figure out how can--they're there and they want to hear about what's going on all over the world and in D.C. and in Atlanta and Montana. So, how can we do that? What's the best way for us to do that?
And one of the ways I'm trying to do that is by making sure that we are bringing these great reporters and their amazing work, whether it's Clarissa going to Myanmar or Nima, you know, doing these reports from Ethiopia, and making sure people see that there's still a lot of news worth consuming.
MS. ALEMANY: And last question really quick before we wrap, I'm going to put on the spot. AT&T just announced $43 billion deal to merge Warner Media with Discovery.
MR. TAPPER: Yeah.
MS. ALEMANY: Any reaction to that?
MR. TAPPER: I'm not, like--I don't have any great insight into this, except I will say this: Jeff Zucker is an incredible boss, and if this helps keep him at CNN, which I feel like maybe it could, then that would be great news for CNN.
MS. ALEMANY: Jake, thank you again for taking the time out of your really busy day. Please keep us updated on your next book. Thanks for joining us.
MR. TAPPER: Thank you.
[End recorded session]