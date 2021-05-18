Register for the program here.

Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig is out with her new book, “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” which chronicles the agency’s fluctuation from the Kennedy assassination to mismanagement of the Obama and Trump years. Leonnig returns to Washington Post Live to examine her account of the successes and pitfalls of the nation’s presidential protection agency. Join Washington Post columnist David Ignatius on Tuesday, May 18 at 2:00pm ET.

Carol Leonnig

National investigative reporter focused on the White House and government accountabilityEducation: Bryn Mawr CollegeCarol Leonnig is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who has worked at The Washington Post since 2000. She won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for her work on security failures and misconduct inside the Secret Service. She was part of a Post team that was awarded the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for revealing the U.S. government’s secret, broad surveillance of Americans through the disclosures of Edward Snowden. She is a three-time winner of the George Polk award for investigative reporting. She reports on Donald Trump’s presidency and investigates Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Leonnig is also an on-air contributor to NBC News and MSNBC.