What I asked them all was "Okay, so thank you for calling me. It's really, really good. I love this conversation. I love the passion that we're starting to hear in your voice, but why are you calling me? Why are you not speaking to your African American people on your board or in your C-Suite or in your company?" and what we found pretty consistently was that they said that they didn't have any. The reason why they weren't calling their African American board member is because they didn't have one, and out of this--some of them did, obviously, but very many of them did not. Out of this simple set of back-and-forth, myself and a couple of other colleagues decided, you know, simple, very uncomplicated request for all corporations in America but around the world: You should have at least one Black or brown person on your board. You should also have at least one woman on your board, and we can keep going, right? But at least one Black or brown person on your board, and if you do that, then basically, you can start to sit in their seat in some ways. You don't have to go far. You don't have to reach very far to have a conversation about their ideas about how progress is happening, their voice, their background, their input on how to make the company a better place, and what better way to do it than to have part of the team have like a real personal sensitivity and involvement and ability to discuss a way to progress it. That was the start of this.