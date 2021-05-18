We need to help them further digitalize. Having a better digital economy prevents the kind of corruption that we're seeing. A lot of times, people when they think of corruption, they think of some politician having a big old bag of money, getting a bag of money in order to do something that benefits somebody else or to not do something that would hurt somebody else, but a lot of times what corruption in the Northern Triangle, how that is resolved is that if you're an entrepreneur and you need a building permit, you have to pay a bribe in order to get that public service that you're supposed to be able to get. If you're a business that's importing or exporting goods, you have to pay a bribe to that customs official to move that product back and forth. If you're a citizen and you're downtown in one of these places and you're lost and you go to a cop and you want to ask them for directions, you've got to pay a bribe, and if you can't get a police officer to give you directions, you're not going to be able to stop a crime or prevent a murder from happening. And so, these are some of the endemic problems that we see in those countries that is causing this push factor. Those aren't going to get solved overnight.