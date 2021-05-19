And climate change can be a kitchen-table issue if you just talk about it from the standpoint of what kind of jobs are we going to create. How do we make sure that we're investing in every community? How do we make sure we're not leaving workers behind? What kind of future do you want for your children? What kind of food do we want to have? What kind of homes can we build that are going to be efficient, and how do we keep our community safe with the resilience and adaptation efforts? That's the discussion that we are having in this administration across a whole of government, not just at EPA, but every agency is beginning to think about how we invest in a way that is actually going to move to that clean energy future, grow jobs, deliver on environmental justice, and I think, hopefully, give people who have been locked in their homes for a long time an opportunity to have faith and hope that we're moving out of this pandemic to a better future and that will provide--that future will provide opportunities for everyone.