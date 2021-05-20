Nicole was recently nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in HBO’s THE UNDOING opposite Hugh Grant, where she also received recognition for her role as an executive producer on the series along with her Blossom Films, nominated for a PGA Award in the category Outstanding Producer of a Limited Series. The series made HBO history as the first Original Series to grow viewership consistently week after week over the course of its season. She can also be seen portraying Angie Dickinson in Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the hit-Broadway musical THE PROM, alongside Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, and James Corden – the film premiered on December 11th. She has recently wrapped production on Robert Eggers’ THE NORTHMAN and NINE PERFECT STRANGERS for Hulu, a project she is producing under Blossom Films.