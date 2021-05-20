One scenario that has arisen that I bring up as sort of an example of how we've got to be careful about a misinterpretation is that you might have, for example, an establishment, whatever that establishment is, a business or what have you, a store, a department store, whatever you want to call it, and there are individuals who will be walking into that establishment who might be vaccinated and fall under the guideline of the CDC that indoors there's no real problem, you're protected, you don't have to wear a mask. But yet since we have no way, at least at present, of documenting or proving that a person has been vaccinated, and when you have such an establishment, you could have people in there who are not vaccinated and even people in there who are infected who might have the risk of infecting someone else. You can see how the owner or the person who is responsible for that establishment might say, "Understanding the CDC guidelines about what vaccinated people can or cannot do, since I as the responsible person don't know who's vaccinated or not, I'm going to say that if you're going to come into my establishment, you're going to have to wear a mask because I can't be monitoring whether or not you are or are not vaccinated." And we're actually seeing some of that.