MS. KIDMAN: What you also see in that scene is that you also feel it vibrate, you know, because there isn't that--and I've said this before. There isn't that thing where you go in and you--what I thought it was going to be, with the glass, where you're talking through the glass in the jail, and you're on the phone, you know, the scenes that you see regularly in films. This was sitting there with nothing between us. So, therefore, to feel the pull of that, of the humanness of him, that was fantastic as an actor to have that, and therefore, as a woman whose husband is really speaking like this in true--what she wants to believe and feel, to have those sensations moving and not locked was what was wonderful. And sitting there and watching Hugh do it, it was completely convincing, and I find that really interesting as a person where you go, "I want to believe this. I want to believe it. As much as there's so many things pointing towards it, I want what I had. So, I'm going to choose, even if it's 5 percent, so that I can believe it and run with that," which we see frequently occur, right?