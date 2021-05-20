MS. TRAN: I mean, I knew of her. I think we had met in passing like for two seconds. She was going this way and I was going that way. And I was like, "I love you!" and she was like, "I love you!" and that was our only interaction. But I just adore her so much. Obviously, she is such an incredible artist and a hilarious human being. But yeah, I feel really grateful that I got to spend some time and space with her on this project, and that we both get to be--yeah, she's amazing. So, I'm fan-girling a little bit and not giving you a cohesive answer. MS. LEE: Totally understood. I wanted to ask you about breaking barriers and the complexities that come with being first. Because in addition to Raya you are also the first woman of color to have a leading role in a "Star Wars" movie, the first Asian woman to appear on the cover of "Vanity Fair." History-making comes with a lot of celebration and power, but I imagine also pressure, responsibility, and scrutiny. And you have spoken about the racism and misogyny that you faced online, especially, and also how you try not to think so much about this, just to keep yourself sane.