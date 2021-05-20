MS. TRAN: Hi. Oh my gosh. I am so excited to be here. How are you doing?
MS. LEE: Great. We are so excited to have you. So, let's dig in. Okay. Let's start with "Raya and the Last Dragon." Give us a brief overview of Raya and her journey throughout this movie.
MS. TRAN: Yeah. Raya is a character who, you know, when you first meet her, she sort of has this very specific, idyllic way of viewing the world, and then this sort of traumatic thing happens to her. And then you cut to years later and she is sort of this hardened warrior, and she doesn't trust anyone, and her whole journey is about learning how to trust again. Yeah, and I think for me it's a very relatable story arc.
MS. LEE: Yes, trust, a major theme in the movie. I think it's one that would resonate with so many of us. You know, growing up, you watched Disney movies, I watched Disney movies, and now there are so many people who are going to be watching you growing up, you know, watching this movie, in this role as the first Disney princess and warrior of Southeast Asian descent. There has been enormous response to you in this role, and what does that tell you and say to you about the power of representation in media and the power of seeing someone like yourself depicted in the mainstream?
MS. TRAN: It says a lot. I mean, I think, you know, I was one of those kids, like you said, who grew up being such a huge Disney fan, and I know that when I grew up, I felt like it was so rare to see someone that looks like me, that whenever I saw anyone, it felt like I was grasping on for dear life, like this was, you know, the thing that I had to hold onto. I am just really excited to be part of a movie that really is honoring the specific part of the world that doesn't get to be honored that often.
And I'm also really excited to I guess be part of this positive change, that I think there has been a really big cultural shift in entertainment, specifically, as well as people are really trying to tell stories that are from communities that historically have not been told. And that means a lot to me.
MS. LEE: Yeah, and also telling stories about our culture and seeing the sounds and the food and color. I loved the emphasis on food. It was just beautiful to see, and I think seeing that reflected in something that you know the rest of the country is seeing has a real special meaning for our people who just have not historically been represented in those types of movies.
MS. TRAN: Yeah. No, absolutely. Everything that you brought up about the food, I was also a huge fan of that being in the movie. I think that there was an entire story trust that did all this research about this part of the world, and the food that you are seeing in the movie is all from Southeast Asia. You know, our two writers are both of Southeast Asian descent, as is our head of story. And I think that permeates through the entire film. Like it's a very authentic sort of portrayal of this part of the world, and again. And again, it is a fictional world, so, you know, it's not based on any one of those cultures. But to honor this part of the world and do it right, feels really wonderful.
MS. LEE: Well, let's watch a clip from "Raya and the Last Dragon" of your character, Raya, and Sisu, played by Awkwafina.
[Video plays]
MS. TRAN: Sorry. I have not seen--I haven't seen "Raya" in a while and sometimes when I watch it, I'm like, wow, that really is my voice. That's crazy.
MS. LEE: That's cool. I watched it with my two cats next to me and I was like, cats do have soul.
MS. TRAN: Oh, that's so cute.
MS. LEE: Well, so like in that clip and throughout the movie, I think one of the striking things about the movie and watching it was that this depiction of Asian women as adventurous and strong and really physical. Your character is in fistfights in the movie. And I think it's especially important to make notice of that, because of the stereotypes of Asian woman being meek and quiet and subservient, and as we know, in the past year, violence against Asian woman has been disproportionately reported by women in the Asian American community.
Was that something that you were thinking about as you made this movie? Did you have any hopes about maybe the way the portrayal of Asian women may be challenging some of those stereotypes?
MS. TRAN: So, I think that everyone was really aware of, you know, wanting to make sure that Raya was a character who was a different kind of princess. Like you said, she's very much a warrior. You know, she grew up wanting to be the guardian of the Dragon Gem. I think that everything you are talking about in terms of stereotypes, that is something that I am definitely aware of when I take on any roles or when I take on any projects. I always want to make sure that I'm not portraying a group of people negatively.
That being said, I think that, you know, we bring up this conversation a lot about representation and about stereotyping and about the ways in which people are being portrayed in media and how that affects the way that they, or people that look like them, are treated in the world. And I think that it is a really important conversation, because the majority of people who are not in this world, who are not, you know, you or I, who, you know, it is our jobs to almost dissect these things and then talk about them, the majority of the world is just sort of subconsciously accepting the things that they view in media, and not even realizing it.
You know, I can speak from own experience. I don't want to speak for anyone else, but I can speak for myself when I say that growing up watching the same image over and over, you know, stereotyping Asian people as nerdy or as, like you said, subservient or as quiet, do I feel like, as a young child, that affected my upbringing and who I became? Absolutely. Do I feel like I have had to do a lot of work in terms of dismantling the stereotypes and the racism that I learned about myself? Yes, absolutely. I mean, I have a lot of books that I'm currently reading about this.
But yeah, I think we have to have these conversations. We have to think about what we are saying about certain types of people, especially if historically that group of people has not been depicted or well represented across the entire, all these different mediums. Because people are subconsciously ingesting these ideas as facts, even if we don't realize that. And I think that that's a very important thing to consider.
MS. LEE: Right. And the role that media and movies and the mainstream culture can play in shaping those subconscious ideas and biases that we form, even without even knowing it, because it's the news that we are consuming, the films, the music, all of that, that we are consuming as we are growing up and having fun and just spending time in life, I think it's so important to think about that and just make note of that. And like you said, people like you and I, we dissect it, but most people probably just go day to day, and like, you just take in the movies and, you know, move on.
But speaking of Asian women in leading roles, what was it like playing with Awkwafina, working with Awkwafina? What was that experience like? Did you know her?
MS. TRAN: I mean, I knew of her. I think we had met in passing like for two seconds. She was going this way and I was going that way. And I was like, "I love you!" and she was like, "I love you!" and that was our only interaction. But I just adore her so much. Obviously, she is such an incredible artist and a hilarious human being. But yeah, I feel really grateful that I got to spend some time and space with her on this project, and that we both get to be--yeah, she's amazing. So, I'm fan-girling a little bit and not giving you a cohesive answer. MS. LEE: Totally understood. I wanted to ask you about breaking barriers and the complexities that come with being first. Because in addition to Raya you are also the first woman of color to have a leading role in a "Star Wars" movie, the first Asian woman to appear on the cover of "Vanity Fair." History-making comes with a lot of celebration and power, but I imagine also pressure, responsibility, and scrutiny. And you have spoken about the racism and misogyny that you faced online, especially, and also how you try not to think so much about this, just to keep yourself sane.
So, I was wondering if you could tell us how you grapple with that duality of being first, of the power and the pressure that comes with it?
MS. TRAN: Yeah. I think duality is a very good word, because like you said, you absolutely--I don't think I could have made it this far if I didn't celebrate the successes. Like you said, you know, being the first is something to be excited about, but it's also something for me that highlights all of the work that needs to be done.
I always want to make sure that if I'm the first at something that I will not be the last to do that thing. And I think what you were talking about in terms of the types of responsibility that you feel when you are breaking barriers, I think that was something that I used to struggle with a lot, because it felt as if I had this responsibility to represent an entire continent of people, which is just an unfair, totally not doable thing. And I think in my mind the thing that I really want to do is to continue to open doors for other people to follow, if that makes sense.
Like everything that I am involved in now very much is aligned with that mission. I am executive producing this documentary called "Lily Topples the World," that is about a Chinese adoptee by the name of Lily Hevesh, who is an incredible, you know, an incredible Chinese young woman who, at a very young age, fell in love with dominoes, and she is now the number one domino artist in the world. I am executive producing this movie, directed by my dear friend, Carlos López Estrada, about these 25 poets in L.A., and they are from historically underrepresented, marginalized communities. And, you know, I think my whole career is going to be about opening doors for people who have historically not been able to exist in this very exclusive space.
So yeah, I think about those things a lot. I think about what it means to be the first, and every time I think about it, the thing that I land on is that I do not want to be the last. So yeah.
MS. LEE: Right, because the definition of first means there is no one else at that level, and so you're constantly, I'm sure, reminded of the fact that you are singularly there. And I think that idea of carving spaces is very much something that people who are trailblazers and history-makers, that just comes with that word. And I do wonder about whether you actually have the space to celebrate yourself and that accomplishment, because it also comes, just by definition, with all of that responsibility, you know.
MS. TRAN: Yeah. What's wild is like when you--I hadn't seen that little piece that was played in the beginning, and it like made me emotional a little bit, because I feel like I go about my day and I don't really think about those things. Like I don't think about like I'm the first this, I'm the first that. What I'm thinking about is like, okay, how do I make space for other people? How do I continue to hopefully make radical, revolutionary art that opens the minds of the people who watch it? I think that I need to--and this is a good reminder--celebrate those things more. But for the most part I feel like I'm definitely a woman on a mission. I want to, as much as possible, use the power that I have to highlight, you know, other stories and people who have not been heard before. And so, I guess my answer is I need to celebrate those things more.
MS. LEE: Well, let's celebrate you.
Well, speaking of stories that are not often told, and our stories, I want to ask you about your immigrant story. Your parents moved here, to this country, as refugees from Vietnam. Tell us a bit about them and you and your journey.
MS. TRAN: My parents are superheroes. They really are. My parents both immigrated to the United States in 1978. They are both refugees from the Vietnam War. Which is funny, even as I say that now, the words "the Vietnam War," it's funny because, you know, I am very much viewing the Vietnam War through a lens of someone who grew up in America and learned about that war here. It's like not called the Vietnam War over there anyway. It's a whole thing that I'm figuring out.
My parents are amazing. They are immigrants who came to America with nothing. I mean, I think they really just had the shirts on their backs and they had to have sponsorships to come here. They also both had younger siblings they had to take care of, and they were separated from their parents for, I think both of them, almost two decades. So, they very much grew up in their late teens in America, learning how to assimilate into this world. They met an English as a second language class in San Diego, and they very much grew up in a world where they didn't really have the luxury of having a dream.
So, the fact that I'm sitting here with you today, talking about, you know, being the first woman of color in "Star Wars," being the first Southeast Asian Disney princess, to have that sort of career and to come from the place that I came from, from two people who, you know, their dream was to have food on the table and have a roof over their heads, and to provide opportunity for their children, which they very much did.
But yeah, it means everything that I have done would not be possible without me growing up, seeing my dad wake up at 4:00 a.m., going to work every single day, seeing my mom, you know, working. When we were younger, she worked at this foundation called Women, Infants, and Children, and she was working a full-time job and then also cooking and cleaning and doing all these things. And my parents are absolute superheroes, and I learned work ethic, I learned everything from them.
I don't think that I would have been able to have the life that I had, and to get to where I am, right before I booked Episode 8, I was still working in an office. I had been an assistant since I left high school. I was paying my way through college. At one point I was working four different jobs. I don't think I could have done all of that if I wasn't raised by the people that I was raised by. So yeah, my parents are amazing.
MS. LEE: I mean, that does sound amazing, and it's so interesting because I think it is sometimes not until adulthood, or you go through your own challenges of supporting yourself that you come to realize just how much our parents went through to bring us here and support us here, and how you kind of have to go through that full appreciation on your own. And by that time, you're like, I finally kind of get it. And it was a lot for you, and thank you, you know.
MS. TRAN: Oh my gosh. I was such a little A-hole kid. Like I remember being like--I imagined my parents with a bunch of work, coming back, like picking me up from school, and then I get there and I'm like, "I don't want spaghetti tonight." You know, like you don't think about how hard it is to just pay the bills, and to also take care of little human beings who are ungrateful. I think it's exactly what you said. I think as a young person your mind, as your mind starts to expand and you start to really understand what it means to be an adult, functioning in this world, in this society, I know for me I think it was not until my early 20s that I really understood just how much sacrifice and blood, sweat, and tears, you know, my parents--yeah, they are everything to me.
MS. LEE: So, tell me about the journey you went through embracing that. I read that when you were nine years old you stopped speaking Vietnamese altogether, because you were tired of hearing other kids mock you. And you've also spoken about your name, which is legally Kelly, a name that your parents gave you legally so that you don't have to go through that challenge of having your name mispronounced, but your Vietnamese name is Loan. And later in life you described that it felt like an erasure of culture. What was that reckoning for you like?
MS. TRAN: Man, I mean, it's a reckoning that's still happening, right? I think that when you grow up in a world like the one we all grew up in, where, you know, historically there has been one type of person in power and one type of person sort of heralded, I think my parents wanted me to very much, you know, be as easily digestible by that sort of--by that audience, if that makes sense. They didn't want me ever to feel uncomfortable. They always--they always wanted--gosh, this is such a hard thing to explain--they always wanted me to feel like I was accepted within the society that sort of celebrated one type of lifestyle and one type of upbringing.
So yes, they did what I think I probably would have done in their same place, which was give me a name that was easily pronounced, but I think what I didn't understand was that even that act--and what an act of love that is, you know, to want your child to feel accepted--what I didn't realize is I don't even know who I am outside of this system, because at birth, already, something was changed to make me fit into that system, and that is a problem. I have done--and I think, you know, my friends and I talk about this all of the time--we don't even know what our identities are because we cannot unravel our identity with the world that we grew up in. And it's a very difficult thing to talk about, because we talk about, you know, white supremacy, we talk about all these things that are so engrained in our society that we can't even recognize it sometimes.
I forget who I was talking to. Someone was talking to me about culture and the way that we all walk around in culture and we don't even realize it. For example, like fish are in water but they're not really--they probably don't think like, oh, hey--you're not aware that you're in water. That just how you've always lived, if that makes sense. So that's kind of how we all have grown up, in culture.
And now there's this sort of--the wonderful thing is I feel like there's this heightened awareness now. People have words like "micro-aggression" and "gaslight," and these were not words that I grew up with. You know, those were experiences that I had that I did not know how to define. I remember feeling weird whenever something like that would happen to me, but if you don't have a name for it, you can't put it out into the open, and it sort of becomes this like spiral of shame, and did that really happen. And now we're living in this world where we all have this sort of shared vocabulary for these things, which I think is wonderful, and I am continuing to try and dismantle the system with inside myself.
Yeah. Did I answer your question? I feel I just sort of went on a rant or something.
MS. LEE: No, you did. I mean, it is a hard question to answer. But at the same time, it is so relatable, and I asked it because I guarantee you there are some people who were nodding just as I was, just listening to you talk and process it, because it is something that so many immigrants and children of immigrants can relate to.
I was legally Ye Hee when I was born in Korea, Seoul, Korea, and I moved to the U.S. when I was seven. And I took on the name Michelle because when I used Ye Hee in school I was made fun of, and, you know, I was ashamed. And so, I wanted to just fit in and go with what the system says should be my name and could be my name, and it was Michelle. And it wasn't until adulthood that I really realized that I kind of came to that too, which is like maybe I erased my own culture on my own, when I was so little, and what were those factors that shaped me then, and would I have even had that vocabulary at age seven? You know, maybe not. Maybe I'm putting too much on myself.
But I think it is that journey that we all go through. And now, you know, since I got naturalized, Michelle Ye Hee Lee is my full name, and it is my professional name, but that is in so many of us.
So, what would you say is like our message to other Asian Americans, young Asian Americans, specifically, who are navigating this, navigating the feeling of not belonging, which is being forced on them by other people, whether it is them being made to feel, you know, feeling embarrassed about their culture or food or language or anything? What would you be your advice to them?
MS. TRAN: My advice to them is also still sort of my advice to myself, if that makes sense. Find the people that are your people. I think community, for me, is the thing that combats any sort of negativity or any sort of isolation. Any time you find yourself in a situation where you feel like you're not being understood or you're not being heard, I think making sure that you have safe spaces and pockets of people who also share those experiences so you don't feel so alone in that. That's something that I think has helped deliver me through really difficult times in my life.
And also, I think something really important to share is, you know, we talk about Raya and we talk about being the first Southeast Asian princess. That, for me, was such a full-circle healing experience, because, Michelle, like you said, I grew up very much someone who felt like I had to hide the parts of myself that made me different. And now the experience of doing something that so very loudly and publicly celebrated the parts of myself that, as a little girl, I wanted to hide, like that is such an impossible, miraculous, magical experience, and I want everyone to feel the way I felt doing that.
I think when you're young it's so easy to feel this sort of tunnel vision, like this moment is everything and it's so difficult, and yes, it is difficult to sort of have moments of isolation and feel like you are different and unheard and unseen. But if I can say one thing, if my journey has taught me anything it's that as you get older you start to realize the things that made you different are the most powerful things about you, and I am learning how to reclaim those parts of myself. I am in Vietnamese classes, so the parts that I wanted to hide are definitely the parts that I am relearning and figuring out how to embrace. And I want that for everyone. I wish I could hang out with every kid who felt, you know, these sort of feelings of isolation, because I know so deeply what that is.
But yeah, I guess my words of advice would be you're not alone. It gets better. Find your people. Surround yourself with people who love and support you. And one day I do think that if your journey is anything like mine, and, you know, I know that I'm speaking from a very privileged place because I had a rare journey, but I do think that impossible things are possible, and I do think that with age you start to recognize that those things that you wanted to hide are things to be celebrated. And I can't wait for the world to celebrate all these things with you and everyone.
MS. LEE: Thanks for that. Well, in our final minutes, tell us what's ahead for you. What's next? You've talked about some of the projects. It sounded like you're executive producing like everything. And you talked about wanting to tell stories that are not being told. What is your vision for how you want to use your voice and this enormous platform that you have to tell stories?
MS. TRAN: Yeah. Like I mentioned before, "Lily Topples the World," which is this beautiful documentary that I'm excited about, and then the second project that I told you about is called "Summertime," and it has changed my life fully. I have spent the last two months learning poetry with the poets, a lot of whom star in the film, and, you know, this movie is starring 25 poets who have never been in a film before, and it's really just a magical piece of art that I hope that everyone gets to go out and see. For me, it's very much depicting a world that I want to live in. You know, it's seeing all of these people who are just in their own truth, talking about their pain and their trauma and their life experience, with these beautiful words. It's just life-changing. So, I'm really excited about that.
And I guess your question about what I want my career to look like or what I want to use my voice for, would just be more things along the lines of that. I want to continue to make radical, revolutionary, magical things with radical, revolutionary, magical people, and I want to open people's minds and hearts and make room for those who have historically not had room in this space.
And yeah, I want to do things that scare me. I think I am right now. I'm very scared. But I'm still doing those things, and that's the important thing.
MS. LEE: I'm really looking forward to that. So, in the one minute we have left, in the spirit of celebration, reframing narratives, refuting all the lies that society has forced on us, and the shame in otherness, refuting all of that, tell me one thing that you are so proud of about your heritage, like the thing that makes you, in your gut, so proud. What is that thing?
MS. TRAN: Oh my gosh. The thing that makes me so proud of my heritage. I think -- gosh. I mean, I think my heritage is defined by so many different things, I can't really pinpoint one part of it that I'm proud of. But I think what I'm really proud of, I guess, when I talk about my parents, when I talk about my family, when I talk about like the people I descended from, is this ability to continue to strive and look for a hopeful world, despite things getting really bad sometimes.
So yeah, the ability to survive and thrive in a world that maybe taught you that you don't belong, I think is something that I'm really proud of.
MS. LEE: Resilience and strength. Absolutely.
MS. TRAN: Yeah.
MS. LEE: Well, thank you so much. Unfortunately, we have reached time. Really, I appreciate this conversation. Thanks for being with us.
MS. TRAN: Oh my gosh. Thanks for having me. It was so nice to chat. It felt like talking with a friend.
MS. LEE: And, well, thank you and the audience for joining us.
I'm Michelle Ye Hee Lee, and thanks for joining us at Washington Post Live.
