“Four Good Days,” starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close and based on the reporting of Washington Post national reporter Eli Saslow, tells the story of a young addict who must not use drugs for four days to receive a promising treatment. Join Kunis, director Rodrigo García, and co-screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning Saslow, for a conversation about the trauma of addiction and bringing this true story to life on the big screen. Post chief film critic Ann Hornaday will lead the discussion on Monday, May 24 at 5:00pm ET.
