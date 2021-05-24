The new diplomatic thriller “Oslo” tells the story of a Norwegian couple who guided the back-channel talks and secret negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Co-stars Ruth Wilson, Golden Globe winner for her role in “The Affair” and Andrew Scott, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for portraying the priest in “Fleabag,” and renowned director Bartlett Sher, who first directed the Broadway play, join Washington Post chief film critic Ann Hornaday for a conversation about bringing this historic moment to life on the big screen. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, May 24 at 10:30am ET.
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.