Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott is an acclaimed Irish actor, who has starred in a diverse array of projects across film, television and theatre.
Scott begins production this summer on the eight-episode SHOWTIME drama series, RIPLEY, written and directed by Steven Zaillian and based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling quintet of Tom Ripley novels. He will star in the title role as ‘Tom Ripley,’ alongside Dakota Fanning.
Scott recently finished production on Lena Dunham’s British medieval comedy feature film CATHERINE, CALLED BIRDY, in which he will star alongside Bella Ramsey; and he will be seen this summer in Amazon’s limited series from Emily Mortimer, THE PURSUIT OF LOVE, which premiered in the UK on BBC to rave reviews and will release domestically on July 30th. He will also star in the HBO original film OSLO alongside Ruth Wilson, which releases on May 29th.
Scott received widespread acclaim in 2019 for his portrayal of ‘The Priest’ in Season 2 of Amazon’s FLEABAG. Also that year, he appeared in Sam Mendes’ 1917 and in John Carney’s Amazon anthology series MODERN LOVE. Other recent work includes DENIAL, starring alongside Rachel Weisz and Timothy Spall, SPECTRE from the James Bond franchise, ALICE THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS with Johnny Depp, KING LEAR with Anthony Hopkins, Ken Loach’s JIMMY’S HALL, as well as his acclaimed role in the hit British film PRIDE, for which he received the British Independent Film Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
Scott is perhaps best known on television for his role as ‘Moriarty’ in the international hit series, SHERLOCK, for which he won a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor. Other television credits include THE HOLLOW CROWN, THE TOWN, THE HOUR, JOHN ADAMS, BANDS OF THE BROTHERS and BLACK MIRROR.
A celebrated stage actor, Scott has had roles in notable productions such as the critically acclaimed revival of Noel Coward’s PRESENT LAUGHTER, directed by Matthew Warchus, at the Old Vic. He also starred in COCK and A GIRL IN A CAR WITH A MAN at The Royal Court, both for which he received an Olivier Award. Most recently, he was nominated for the Olivier Award, the Evening Standard Award and won the Critics Circle Award for his acclaimed performance as ‘Hamlet’ at the Almeida and its subsequent transfer to the West End.
Ruth Wilson
Two-time Olivier award-winner, Golden Globe winner, and Tony and BAFTA nominated actress Ruth Wilson has paved her way in theatre, television, and film. Best known for her portrayals of Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials, Alison Bailey in The Affair, Alice Morgan in Luther and for her Olivier Award winning work on the London stage, Wilson has quickly become one of Britain’s most lauded actresses.
Wilson’s television performances include; Mrs Coulter in the BBC/HBO popular television series of Phillip Pullman’s His Dark Materials, Showtime’s Golden Globe-winning original series, The Affair, for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2015. BBC miniseries Jane Eyre, receiving a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress, along with a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress Miniseries or Television Film. Wilson has also appeared in the popular UK psychological police drama Luther as the sociopath Alice Morgan. Most recently she was BAFTA nominated for her performance as her own grandmother in the BBC miniseries, Mrs Wilson.
Film performances have seen Wilson team up with a diverse list of directors, including, Oscar nominated Lenny Abrahamson in The Little Stranger. Dark River saw the collaboration with BAFTA nominated director Clio Barnard, for which Wilson received a BIFA Best Actress nomination. Additionally, Wilson has worked with directors such as Joe Wright, Gore Verbinski, Steven Knight, John Cameron Mitchell and John Lee Hancock.
Wilson is a mainstay on the London and Broadway stages. Most recently the Broadway production of King Lear saw Wilson play both Cordelia and The Fool opposite Glenda Jackson. Lear earned Wilson her second Tony Award nomination. Her first received in 2015 for her Broadway debut in Constellations playing opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. In London, she has worked at prestigious theatres such The National, the Donmar Warehouse and the Almeida Theatre. Her performance of Hedda Gabler directed by Ivo von Hove in 2016 earned her a third Olivier Award Nomination. Wilson’s previous Olivier wins were for her work at the Donmar Warehouse with director Rob Ashford. She won a Best Actress award for her performance in Eugene O’Neill’s Anna Christie opposite Jude Law and a Best Supporting Actress award as Stella in Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire opposite Rachel Weisz. In 2013 Wilson made her directorial debut in the production of The El train, a series of Eugene O’Neill one act plays performed at Hoxton Hall. The play and her performance in it received 5 Star reviews.
In 2018 Wilson moved into production, serving as Executive Producer on the BBC/PBS Masterpiece mini-series Mrs Wilson alongside Snowed in Productions. A Story based on her own family history, Mrs Wilson received 4 BAFTA nominations including Best Mini-Series, Best Hair and Make-up, Best Support Actress and a Best Actress for Wilson’s portrayal of her own grandmother.
In 2020 Wilson set up her production company, LADY LAZARUS. This year currently in post-production is an adaptation of True Things written and directed by Harry Wootliff, recently BAFTA nominated for her debut feature Only You. This will be the first feature made under Wilson’s production company in collaboration with The Bureau and Riff Raff UK, and alongside BBC films and the BFI. Wilson will serve as producer as well as the leading role. Other projects include TV and film productions in partnership with HBO and Animal Kingdom. With Wilson at the helm of these projects LADY LAZARUS is set to become the home of female driven story telling, in film, television and theatre.
Bartlett Sher
Bartlett Sher is the Resident Director at Lincoln Center Theater, where he won a Tony Award for his production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific (which he also directed in London and Australia); and was nominated for Tony Awards for his LCT productions of My Fair Lady, Oslo (2017 Tony Award for Best Play, Obie Award, also National Theatre, London), Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I (also London), Golden Boy, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Awake and Sing!, and The Light in the Piazza. His other LCT productions include Blood and Gifts and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (also London). Broadway: Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird (Tony nom.), Fiddler on the Roof (Drama Desk Award), The Bridges of Madison County. Off-Broadway: Waste (Best Play Obie Award), Cymbeline (Callaway Award, also Royal Shakespeare Company), Don Juan, Pericles (TFANA, BAM). He was the Artistic Director of Seattle’s Intiman Theatre (2000–2009) and was previously Company Director for the Guthrie Theater and Associate Artistic Director at Hartford Stage. Opera: Rigoletto (Staatsoper); Roméo et Juliette (Metropolitan Opera, Salzburg, Milan, Chicago); Faust (Baden Baden); Two Boys (ENO, Metropolitan Opera); Barbiere di Siviglia (Baden Baden, Metropolitan Opera); Otello, Il Les Contes d’Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L’Elisir d’Amore (Metropolitan Opera); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera, New York City Opera). He serves on the board of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers. Bart is currently directing a chamber opera production of Lynn Nottage’s Intimate Apparel at Lincoln Center Theater. His film of Oslo premieres on HBO May 29th.