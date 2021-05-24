But, in any case, I wanted to write this book because I think this issue has been boiling up now for decades, and if you wonder why your cable rates are so high or why we don't have proper privacy protections on social media platforms or why you don't get the good deal that you wanted to get on travel or the like, you got to look at antitrust because our country has been basically asleep at the wheel when it comes to antitrust, whereas in past decades and past centuries, actually, this was a major cause to reduce income inequality to make it easier for innovation and for new ideas and for small businesses. Monopolies stand in the way of that, and it isn't to say that monopolies don't have good ideas and give us great things. There's all kinds of examples of how as they grow, they develop new products. It's just at a certain point in this country--and I had a front-row seat to this when I represented MCI as they took on the Bell operating monopolies many, many years ago when I was in private practice. I got interested because of that. I got interested because of my family history with my grandpa working for monopolists his whole life down in the mines, basically not even getting a high school degree because his family needed him.