LeMay is the opposite. LeMay is a kid from the wrong side of the tracks in Columbus who is about as ruthless and unsentimental and uninterested in big ideas as you can get. He was a tactician, not a strategist. In fact, he's responsible for some of the most extraordinary tactical innovations in air warfare in the Second World War. There are those who will say he was the greatest combat commander of the Second World War. I mean, the people who say that are Air Force people who are inclined to pick one of their own for that, but he's really a--I mean, he is a warrior in the kind of classic sense of the word who believes that the only responsibility of a military leader is to fight war with such brutality that the war will be over as soon as possible. He thought that was your job. Go in there and do absolutely everything you can, observe no nicety, in order to get the thing over as quickly as possible.