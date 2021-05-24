Welcome to all of you.
MR. SCOTT: Thank you.
MR. SHER: Hello.
MS. WILSON: Hello.
MS. HORNADAY: It's great to see you.
Bart, I will begin with you because not only did you bring "Oslo" to the stage, but you brought it into being. Can you tell us a little bit about the genesis of this project?
MR. SHER: Yeah. It's kind of a weird story, but my daughter's best friend in second grade was named Emma [phonetic] Rød-Larsen, and I met Terje and Mona at school and got to know them through going to soccer matches and things like that. And it turned out to be a kind of story that I thought could make a good play and then introduced Terje to J.T. Rogers, and away they went. They made a play.
MS. HORNADAY: And then I would imagine, at that point, did you step out of the process, or were you involved in the research and writing process yourself?
MR. SHER: Yeah. Like all these things when it comes to theater, it became a very long-term process of workshopping. We did, like, four or five workshops, both in New York and in Philadelphia, and we worked all across--we worked in two productions. We did a small production in what's called the Mitzi E. Newhouse at the Lincoln Center and then moved upstairs to the Vivian Beaumont where it was a Broadway production, and that turned out to be very successful. From there, it just kept growing and growing, and doing it on the Upper West Side in New York was something we were excited to do, and it became pretty successful.
MS. HORNADAY: I think that's an understatement, sir.
Ruth Wilson, tell us about Mona Juul. I hope I'm pronouncing her name correctly. Who is she? What drove her in this process?
MS. WILSON: Well, we find her as a junior minister in the Norwegian foreign ministry. Her age at the time this all happened was around 32.
Is that right, Bart? I think that was about her age?
MR. SHER: Yes.
MS. WILSON: But she was incredibly young and in this position, married to Terje, and together they sort of thought there's another way to find an avenue through negotiations, the way the official talks going on, obviously, between the Israelis and the Palestinians being mainly negotiated by the Americans and the Norwegians and people higher up than her in the foreign ministry.
But it was the two of them that felt these were stalling. These negotiations weren't really working, and there must be a better way to try and get these two warring sides into a room and to communicate in a better way. It's kind of like it's extraordinary, actually. You think about Mona, her age, and how brave and brazen both these two characters were in a way, to act outside of the legitimate talks and find an alternative, and the risks they were taking alongside with everyone involved in the negotiating talks around that table were huge. It was their livelihoods, but also their lives were at risk.
So, I think she's an extraordinary woman that is now still fully involved in the UN, and she's made it her mission throughout her life to sort of be someone that is helping create more peaceful--make a better world, basically, working for the UN and trying to sort of create political peace across the world.
To play her and to have the opportunity to sort of step inside her shoes was an extraordinary experience, and in these--I didn't know about this--I knew about Oslo. I knew about the accords, but I didn't ever know about what really went on behind the scenes and the role these two people played in these negotiations. So, for me, it was a completely eye-opening experience.
MS. HORNADAY: Oh, you are not alone. I had no idea either. I think to the degree that the play opened eyes, I think this film is going to just peel back this fascinating veil.
We read the term "back channels" in our news accounts all the time, but this is just such an extraordinary dramatization of what that term can mean.
Andrew, I wanted to ask you about Terje Rød-Larsen, your character, Mona's husband. Tell us about--I mean, I too was struck by Mona's age and that audacity of like, "I think I know how to fix this" or just that instinct that she seems to be moving from. Tell us what was driving Terje during this time. Tell us about him.
MR. SCOTT: I think he is a genuine risk taker, and I think what's so extraordinarily impressive about both of them is that they understand that these people are human beings, and I think we get--I think so much of what happens in the world when terrible things take place is that people are dehumanized. And I think, Ann, he's unafraid of the idea that these people are human beings, so that there has to be a human way in which these conversations can happen and sometimes a very dehumanizing way of having a difficult conversation is by placing them in huge intimidating places, formal places. The basic idea of prejudice not surviving proximity, that you should sit down with somebody and you should have good food. You should have an atmosphere that's convivial, and you put people around a dinner table or you give them a glass of whiskey, and you let them talk about what their experiences are as human beings. You look them in the eye. You start by putting them together in a room where it hasn't been set up to intimidate but rather to communicate. It's something that it seems like a very simple idea, but it's a very human idea, and it's something I think that they--that he understood greatly--or both of them did.
But I suppose with him, I do feel that he has an audacity which is to say the unsayable because with diplomatic talks, of course, people are concerned with being diplomatic, and sometimes, actually, it's better to be dogmatic. I think that's why the two of them have different skill sets before they make such an extraordinary team, I believe, as a married couple but also as a dynamic duo to play as characters.
MS. HORNADAY: Did you meet Terje, spend time with him?
MR. SCOTT: [Audio distortion] It's a very purposeful choice. Ruth will have something to say about that as well because it's something we talked about a lot because I think you want to do your work, and you want to--so what's the best way of approaching these characters, and we wanted to--both of us were very concerned of getting it right.
But actually, what they are is facilitators, and the story is about facilitating this peace process. So, actually, the story isn't really a biography about--in fact, there was very little personal dynamics in relation to what the background--where they might have met or what their own biography as two individuals is. It's really about their talent and their abilities as facilitators.
So, in that way, as actors, we kind of have to be--we have to facilitate the story, and so sometimes it's very important, I think, to meet real live people, but in this one, I think because of the very nature, I think people will understand that once they see the movie that actually it's important that we understand what their obsession is--certainly in this part of the story is their work. And the most important thing, I think, both for Ruth and I was to really understand everything, which was a tall challenge, about what the story is and who the big players in the peace talks were.
MS. HORNADAY: Right.
MS. WILSON: It's that feeling that--I mean, it's a very present movie. It's in the moment, and the focus for us is really to see--understand exactly the people, what was happening, the intricacies of what solution they had to find, what problems they're up against, and how they were going to find--or solve that puzzle, what was the next step. It felt like a really present piece of performance, in a way, and you had to land right in the middle of these two, their relationship and their circumstance. It wasn't going to tell you. The film does not tell you what--like Andrew says, what happened before, what happens after. It's in a very specific moment in time in their lives. We both had to learn within that, and it was really, again, about the machinations of the political play that was going on, and we had to understand that more than anything else. Yeah, it was fascinating to be part of it.
MS. HORNADAY: I can imagine.
Bart, when it comes to your--not just Andrew and Ruth but the entire cast and even the crew, to some extent, to Andrew and Ruth's point, it's sort of in medias res, right? Like, you're there. You're in the middle of things. How important was it to tutor everybody in what was going on? I mean, did you have to kind of do a crash course in the events of the day, in the history? Creatively, then do you have to kind of pull them out? How does that dynamic work?
MR. SHER: Well, luckily, we had the cast for all the negotiators, Palestinian and Israeli, were all from the region. They all had very, very, very specific and precise strong feelings about the world, and all had--so, when we did our very first reading of the piece, many of them were incredibly moved because they had grown up in that time. They remembered Oslo very well.
I think for all of us, we were learning as much from them as I was helping them understand anything. They were teaching us all the time. They were very much in the middle of it, and they were just an extraordinary resource all the way through.
MS. HORNADAY: I know in theater, you do trust-building exercises and different exercises to create bonding, but did that have extra challenges because of the circumstances and the cast and where they were coming from in their personal histories? Did you do any extra work around that?
MR. SHER: No, they all know each other. I mean, the Palestinians and Israelis know each other. They all had experience, but some of them grew very close. Jeff Wilbusch and Waleed Zuaiter have become incredibly close friends. I think they would challenge each other, and they were tough with each other.
I think what was also true was we would fight a lot. I remember Igal Naor really, like, being very, very strong with me about one particular scene--he plays Singer--and he was right. There was a lot of freedom of conversation, and we were all pitching in and changing things. Ruth and Andrew helped me hugely with a lot of the structural things, with different parts of it that we moved around and shaped, and I tried to keep the environment as much as I could as open as possible for everybody to pitch in as much as they could, because we were changing it every second as we went along.
MS. HORNADAY: That's amazing because, I mean, obviously, you had taken the play all around the world--
MR. SHER: Yes.
MS. HORNADAY: --certainly all around the country. I'm surprised to know that it was still in a dynamic state of change, even at this late time.
MR. SHER: Yeah. That's partly the way I like to--I think the only way you can work is if the people doing it have as many ideas as you do and if you are listening to those ideas as deeply as you can and allowing that to happen, and especially if I'm in the presence of an extraordinary group of actors from the Middle East who have lived through this experience, I have to be listening. But I would try to be listening, in any case, and it's just a better way to work. It feels like things are kept more alive. It's a little scarier that way, but I think it can make for a more alive, more present experience.
MS. HORNADAY: Right. Ruth, I couldn't help but note this is not your first go-around with playing a real live character, one of the most recent being your own grandmother in the wonderful series, "Mrs. Wilson," that was just so spectacular. So, tell us a little bit about the responsibility you feel playing a real live person, whether they're living or dead, but as an artist, you immerse yourself and then you have to kind of be ruthless, I would imagine, in terms of saying, "No. Now, this is a separate thing that I'm doing."
MS. WILSON: Yeah. I mean, obviously, it's different for every project you do, depending on the material and the nature of the writing itself and what it demands of you as an actor.
With my grandmother's one, I mean, the thing I felt very odd about with that was that I just couldn't remember the way she spoke. I was trying to--I couldn't remember her voice, which really annoyed me and upset me, and it was actually a point at which I realized I had to let go of certain things of trying to re-create her. I had to sort of manifest her. Just me being here and telling her story was going to be enough, but that upset me that I couldn't re-create that in some way.
But I think that's always the nature of your job is that you are, you know, not doing a replica, not doing a caricature, not doing--you're manifesting a version. You're interpreting something, and I always think that actors are like translators. They translate what's on the page into what's on the screen, and so they put their own spin on it. But they're enabling a connection to the audience. How you get word to make it affect someone watching is to kind of have a translation of that, and that always involves a form of interpretation from yourself.
So, yeah, to play my grandmother and to play real people is--certainly, my grandmother is a huge privilege and to step inside her shoes.
And one thing I would say about this job and about "Oslo" in particular but about our job as actors and the beauty of our job is that we have the ability to step into people's shoes for a split moment to try and understand for a moment what it might feel like to be someone else and to experience things that other people feel and do and why they might act in certain ways. And, you know, that's, in a way, what the negotiators were doing in Oslo too. They're like if you can have the imagination to empathize and to understand someone else's experience, then that is the few steps to humanity, and that's what we have. That's the only thing we have going for us.
I feel like as an actor when you get to do that, that's a huge privilege, and playing my grandmother was an enormous privilege because for me I got to understand so much more about who she was and by doing so who I was and in turn who my father was and everyone else. So, yeah, it's quite a privilege to be able to actually be a real person or to sort of try and step in their shoes for a brief moment.
MS. HORNADAY: So well said about how that empathic work of an actor does mirror a great degree of diplomats, and I've often thought sometimes when I'm reading about these negotiations that go nowhere or break down, I wonder what would happen if they sent an artist instead of trained diplomats, just because of that empathic work and those trust-building--you know, those things that you all work with, that material of your lives is so helpful in terms of just getting to people's wants, desires, buried truths. I feel like this movie kind of gets to that.
Andrew, part of diplomacy is performance, right? In addition to being a great consummate host, is Terje something of an actor himself?
MR. SCOTT: Oh, I think so, yes, absolutely.
You know, it's so interesting to hear Ruth. I think that's so true. I think there's something about the ability to be able to say, "I don't know," which is incredibly important at the start of any artistic or scientific or governmental process. I think you have to, in some way, start with the idea of "I don't know," and that takes a certain degree of vulnerability and a certain degree of humility.
We live in a world now where we're required to know everything. We're sort of hypervigilant about knowing everything, and I think you have to say, "I don't know this." And I think revealing your vulnerability in whatever way you can is very important, and I think that maybe relates to your point about artists because you're required to make a fool out of yourself for a living. You know, you have to make mistakes.
So, in relation to Terje, I think he's unafraid of making a joke. I think it's incredibly important as certainly something that's very exclusive to human beings, which is the ability to be able to laugh at ourselves, and there's this idea, I think, of virtuous people being kind of humorless. And I actually think the opposite is true. I think the idea of people, people who are certainly in my life--I feel like the people who have got a strong sense of humor have an enormous amount of empathy, as Ruth was saying, and so it also breaks down barriers, and it also--it teaches us how to communicate. I think that's very much a part of his personality, but I also think it's something that works as socially, and I think it's something that works in a diplomatic process because he says the unsayable. And that's so much of what a diplomatic process and a negotiation is. It's what do we say and when do we say it and how do we say it. So, yeah, it's a performance. Of course, it is, what do you say now and what do you reveal for later and all that kind of stuff. So, yeah, there's definitely a relationship there between facilitating and acting.
MS. HORNADAY: I noticed you said on a podcast--I think it was last year--that acting without humor is bad manners; it's just not the way human beings are and to your point.
MR. SCOTT: I think that's true. Yeah, I do think that's true because I think it's the combination of both. I think anything that's just without any degree of likeness, I just think it isn't as truthful.
MS. HORNADAY: Right. And I also think it's a misnomer and I think also to your point that moral seriousness equals humorlessness, right? I mean, I think that's a false--I've never bought that, and I'm so happy to hear that you and that Terje are waving the flag for that. It's hugely important.
Bart, so this is, I think, your first movie, if I'm not mistaken. Is that right, the first one you've directed?
MR. SHER: Yep.
MS. HORNADAY: So, did you have any--as a theater director, I'm sure having seen lots of film adaptations of plays, were there things you wanted to avoid, pitfalls that you've noticed along the way that you said, "I'm not going to do that," and then either you did it or you managed to avoid the things you can't stand?
MR. SHER: I'm not sure I manage to avoid anything I didn't do correctly. It was a very, very intense experience.
I think the thing about making a play is that it's very sequential. It's somewhat similar to theater--to film in its overall structure, but film is very, very different in every possible way, and all I could do is try and stay inside of what I knew best and apply it as deeply as I could.
I was lucky to have a film which was built on scenes, real scenes. It wasn't a purely visual film. So, I could stay focused on that part, and I had the support of Janusz Kamiński, who is like the greatest cinematographer in the world. I had help to understand how to see, but the main thing is really how to see and how to show focus in a completely different way than I had ever thought about it before.
It was a big journey, to say the least, and it was also a great challenge and especially the post-production process, which is also the amount of things that you can change and shift and rethink are so extraordinary with the toolbox that you make when you shoot the film. It turns out to be a pretty extraordinary art form.
MS. HORNADAY: Wow! Maybe I'll ask, Bart, at the risk of discomforting Andrew and Ruth, but can you tell us--I've always been fascinated by the art of stage acting and the art of screen acting, and now that you've experienced both--
MR. SHER: Yeah.
MS. HORNADAY: --can you just sort of tell us a little bit about what's going on with an actor and a camera? Because it's a source of infinite curiosity to me. It's like, what is that alchemy? What is happening there? Are you any closer to being able to explain that?
MR. SHER: Yes. Well, I mean, the main difference between theater and film is scale because in a theater, it might be 1,100 seats. And you have to send the thought in a much larger trajectory to get the same thought, and then when you get into film, everything is absolutely minute and small and focused. So, the thoughts vibrate--they seem to vibrate in a different way.
I was lucky with Ruth and Andrew because they were both exceptionally good at both. They're both wonderful stage actors and film actors. I was spending most of my time catching up with them in terms of the scale. I had to just observe well to track and provide as much as I could in terms of pure thoughts.
I think especially when it came to humor, because humor is manifested completely different in terms of scale in film than it would be on stage, it was--they were both incredible, and I was very lucky to have them in every way as I was marching my way through seeing. But mostly for me, it was an exercise in learning how to see everything differently.
MS. HORNADAY: That's fascinating.
I don't know, Andrew and Ruth, if you would like to tell us a little bit, how do you calibrate when you're making that shift.
MS. WILSON: I find the process--I mean, the process of watching a character, it feels pretty similar, in a way, but theater for me feels always much more physical. It's a much more kind of all-encompassing experience, and my whole physical being is used so much more, the voice, the body, everything, to express feelings, thoughts, story. And film always does feel a lot more sort of intense and minimal and in the minutia of thoughts.
I don't know. I keep wanting to play with that. I think that that's not a set, set of rules, and I think that, actually, it's fun to kind of push the boundaries on both sides and to keep exploring actually--I think it's a mystery to everyone, actually. For me, it's still a mystery, although I've got--
MS. HORNADAY: That's good to know.
MS. WILSON: Yeah. To best honest, I'm talking rubbish because I think it's every time you do a job, you're like, "I'm not quite sure if this is working or what's being seen," or, you know, it's always a mystery how the camera sees.
And, I mean, I know Andrew--both Andrew and I love doing theater, and we both do a lot of theater, and for me, always, I get such a high from the experience of live performance and with an audience and that special connection you have of sharing the imagination, actually, with audience and actor in a scale, that ground, like 800 people can be watching you, and you're all deciding to choose to tell a story and to believe in that story that's on the stage. That's kind of an extraordinary energy that, yeah, is like none other.
MR. SCOTT: I think the difficulty sometimes in film acting is your imagination is constantly interrupted. You know, what's wonderful about being on the stage is that you're telling somebody a story, and the energy of the audience is they're with you all the way and it's chronological. And you're filming--you know, you're filming things sometimes, and you're shooting--you're not shooting the scenes in order, certainly. There's people in fleeces, holding a boom, and you're supposed to be, you know, in the middle of a forest or whatever, all those things that--so the focus it requires, I think, to be a film actor, it's about kind of holding onto the original story. Sometimes the original read-through is kind of very important because I think it's nearly the only time you get to hear the story from start to finish.
But I think like Ruth is saying, I don't think there's rules. I feel like a stillness on stage is incredibly powerful, and I think sometimes there's a fallacy that's thought to young actors, which is that on screen, you just don't do anything, which sometimes is true. But then also, people have an extraordinary way in reality of expressing themselves. Sometimes people are very animated. I don't know. Exactly like Ruth is saying, sometimes it works, and you think, "Oh, that matches the energy of the movie," and sometimes it's a little short, and sometimes it's too big. It's very much made a lot of the time, I think, in post-production as well, which is difficult sometimes for us actors.
[Laughter]
MS. HORNADAY: I can only imagine.
Bart and then also to Ruth and Andrew, to the degree that you'd want to weigh in, obviously, the events in Oslo are almost 30 years ago now. Sadly, they are utterly relevant today as we know too well. Often with these interpretive histories, we use the term "spirit," right? It captures--it may not capture the literal tic toc of events, but it captures the spirit of events, and so, I guess, to all three of you, what spirit do you want this movie to convey?
MS. WILSON: I always feel that the attempt was worthwhile, the attempt of reconciliation, the attempt to sort of find common ground or common humanity is worthwhile, even if the results aren't what you hope for, wouldn't achieve quite what you aim for. The culmination of many attempts will change the status quo, and I think that what was--as I said earlier about all these people that took this extraordinary risk to do these negotiations, they were risking it because they had the desire to change the status quo, to change what was the norm. And I sort of feel we can only attempt, you know, and hope, and that's what I think the movie suggests and gives that impression. The attempt is worthwhile.
MR. SCOTT: Absolutely, absolutely. And I think the idea that the story is never over--I don't know. I feel coming from Ireland--and my mother is from Northern Ireland. Imagine the turbulence that we've experienced in Ireland. It gives me hope, to a certain degree.
But the extraordinary thing about art and good art particularly and just in the process of making the film, number one, something that I learned from it certainly was just I feel so incredibly grateful to have met the people, the actors that we met, and their extraordinary generosity of spirit. They're in no way different or other than people that artisan colleagues that I've met before, incredibly fun, passionate, caring, wonderful people, and I just adore the idea that art and its attempt, whatever you may think of the work we've made, the attempt is a valiant one, and that art is incredibly subjective. And so, I feel like the attempt to try and understand this and to continue to try and understand it will always be worth it. Storytelling is not a frivolous undertaking, and we should keep telling the story because the story continues to emerge, and it's not over yet. The world still keeps on going.
I do feel incredibly grateful to Ruth and to Bart but to all those amazing people that I got to work with because I feel like I understand the situation, that I really didn't on a heart level before.
MS. HORNADAY: Yeah. Wonderful. Well, unfortunately--
MR. SHER: I also--if you don't mind--
MS. HORNADAY: Oh, Bart.
MR. SHER: --I want to say that as much as the basic premise that getting people into a room together and seeing each other as human beings is a huge thing, I think the thing I've learned over the last months of working and working on the film is that great leaders also make a huge difference, that everything that happened with Oslo was possible because they brought these incredible people together, and they all took huge risks. But also, people like Rabin took huge risks too, and in the circumstances we're in now and where we find ourselves, we kind of rely on people to--the courage it takes to seek peace is really extraordinary and really important. And I think that, hopefully, it will encourage people to see there are models for that. There are things that can help them see it a little bit better.
MS. HORNADAY: Well said.
Thank you all for being with us, Ruth, Andrew, Bart. We're so happy to have had you here. Thank you for joining us.
MR. SCOTT: Thank you.
MR. SHER: Thank you.
MS. WILSON: Thank you for having us.
MR. SCOTT: Thanks so much.
MS. HORNADAY: "Oslo" premiers this Saturday, May 29th, on HBO. Tune in then.
Keep tuning in to Washington Post Live. We have a really busy, full day today. At 1:00 p.m., my esteemed colleague, David Ignatius, will interview the former Washington Post reporter, now best-selling author, Malcolm Gladwell. Keep tuning in all day. We have more shows coming up.
Thank you so much for joining me again. I'm Ann Hornaday, chief film critic for The Washington Post. Thank you.
[End recorded session]