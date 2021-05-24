So, in relation to Terje, I think he's unafraid of making a joke. I think it's incredibly important as certainly something that's very exclusive to human beings, which is the ability to be able to laugh at ourselves, and there's this idea, I think, of virtuous people being kind of humorless. And I actually think the opposite is true. I think the idea of people, people who are certainly in my life--I feel like the people who have got a strong sense of humor have an enormous amount of empathy, as Ruth was saying, and so it also breaks down barriers, and it also--it teaches us how to communicate. I think that's very much a part of his personality, but I also think it's something that works as socially, and I think it's something that works in a diplomatic process because he says the unsayable. And that's so much of what a diplomatic process and a negotiation is. It's what do we say and when do we say it and how do we say it. So, yeah, it's a performance. Of course, it is, what do you say now and what do you reveal for later and all that kind of stuff. So, yeah, there's definitely a relationship there between facilitating and acting.