So, you know, the actors read the script. I tell them how I see it, and then I wait for them to suggest things, and I react to them. You know, I don't--I think Mila was talking before about how she came to the physicality of it all. You know, obviously, the script said that she looked very diminished, to say it kindly, after being on the streets in the most recent chapter for months or a couple of years, but, you know, actors, good actors, are great at this. I waited for her to pick the hair and what the skin might look like and how much she should weigh. I'm basically waiting to react, and the same with Glenn. When you're working with artists like that, I think it's better to delay direction so that the actors aren't working with the director's voice in their head.