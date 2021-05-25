Welcome to all of you.
Eli, let's start with you because it starts with you. You wrote this extraordinary story in 2016 that was really cinematic, I think, in its own right. I think your writing is very cinematic. It's very character-driven and scene-setting. What was the most important thing for you to preserve about this story when you went to adapt it for the screen?
MR. SASLOW: Well, first off, that's kind. Thanks, Ann.
You know, I think the most important thing, I guess, was to preserve sort of the emotional truth of it, which is that I set out to report that story because we were in the middle of, we're still in the middle of an overdose epidemic that's killing 80,000 Americans every year. It's a massive ongoing tragedy where we have huge numbers of people in active addiction who are sort of numbing themselves out to the circumstances of their lives, and I was trying to find somebody who is in the process of trying to become un-numb, who was going to try a new treatment for opioid addiction and see if it would maybe be a way to finally start getting clean.
Once I was there spending time with these two women, Libby and Amanda, what was also clear was that it was a codependent, complicated mother-daughter relationship in a cycle of addiction that had defined this family for a decade, and I think preserved getting sort of the truth and the heart of that relationship, the toll it had taken on them, and also the love and the heart that was still there. It felt like a really important thing to both Rodrigo and I when we started the project.
MS. HORNADAY: So, Rodrigo, I'd like to bring you in. Did you read the article and immediately see it as a movie, or did Eli write something on spec? Tell us a little bit about the genesis of the film.
MR. GARCÍA: Well, I read the article, and yes, it was very tempting. I mean, there's always a moment of hesitation because--and I don't mean to sound callous when I say this, but, you know, addiction stories are tragic, not just for the addict but for the family. But sadly, they are, you know, not unsimilar, the one to the other. It's a tragedy, but, you know, is there a movie here?
What I liked about the article was really these two particular characters and the mother-daughter relationship and also how the story began already 11 years into this tragedy and how tired the mother was and how pissed off they were with each other and just the level of exhaustion.
You're starting at the bottom. Yes, there's some good intentions. Of course, they still love each other, but they're both just so over it. And I thought that was fresh from the storytelling point of view, and then, of course, it had that ticking clock, which never fails in movies.
MS. HORNADAY: Yes, indeed.
And, Mila, you know, this is an incredible performance, so impressive, and I think what I appreciated about your performance is that you play a daughter. You're not playing that kind of addict character that I think we have seen and that we might be expecting, but tell us a little bit--and it's not just a daughter. You're also a mother. So, can you just tell us a little bit about how you--you seem to be playing on a lot of levels at once in this film.
MS. KUNIS: Thank you. I don't know. I think I have a lot to say. I'm very grateful to Rodrigo, I will tell you, and to Glenn for the day-to-day--the everyday. I mean, these type of movies can take on a character of their own during production, and I will give Rodrigo all the credit for setting a really beautiful working environment, where you feel really safe and someplace that you can play around in and feel safe in that world. And then, the testament to Eli for simply writing a very well-rounded character.
I think that oftentimes we will get a character from a single lens, and I think that in this particular script, given the fact that it takes place over four days in one location where it's just two people talking, you are able to actually explore all the facets of a human. And particularly, my character, yes, she's a daughter, she's a mother, she's an addict and probably not in that order.
So, it was just more fun than anything because no single person is just one thing. I think we're all, you know, juggling a million which ways. We're all someone's kid. Some of us have children. Some of us have partners. We're someone's husband. We're someone's wife. We're someone's daughter. We're someone's son. Like, there's all these different elements to us that make us who we are.
MS. HORNADAY: Exactly. And I so appreciated the nuance with which all of you, the whole creative team, approached that and made that incredible.
You also undergo a remarkable physical transformation. We can see that in the trailer. When you're going through that, the makeup and the hair and the prosthetics, how does that--do you feel like you're turning in--I remember Michael Douglas once told me when he did "Wall Street," once he got that suit on and he lit that first cigarette of the day, he was Gordon Gekko, like it helped. So, tell us a little bit about that transformation.
MS. KUNIS: For me, I had, I think, at the time maybe eight months to lose weight to look like a heroin addict, which is enough time, right? Like, for me, I'm pretty small built anyway, so given five to ten pounds makes a very large impact on my physique.
So, weight loss aside, I think that when we talked about her visual, the wardrobe stylist actually came across a couple different visuals to help facilitate the character's look, and there was one in particular. And I looked at this girl, and I was like, "I want this hair." They were like, "Okay. So, let's get you a wig," and I was like, "No. I think I'm going to go and bleach my hair." And they were like, "Okay." Rodrigo is like, "Yeah, do it."
So, I will tell you the hardest part was simply finding a stylist or a hair colorist that would allow me to color my hair purposefully to look bad, was one of the hardest, funniest things to go through because I was like, "No, no, no. I Intentionally--I want roots, and I want it to look like"--she went like this with some green dye, and they're like, "I don't understand." I was like, "Just give me the dye."
And then when we were doing the hair coloring process, I took the dye in my hands and I was like, "Like this. Like this. It's very easy. Don't touch it," and I was like, "Don't make it look pretty." And I felt like the colorist was having, like, a panic attack, but when that was all done and I looked at myself in the mirror, I genuinely was like, "Oh, I can do it now."
So, for me, above all else was having this visual. I mean, I looked sickly, right? Like, I looked like I was already unhealthy due to my weight loss, and then on top of it, I just didn't look like myself with bleached yellow hair, dark black roots. It was all off of a photo that I saw online, and I am super grateful for having that photograph. So, I loved the transformation. I loved it.
As far as like the pockmarks and that kind of stuff, probably less so of an impact on me daily than it did looking at myself in the mirror and not recognizing myself.
MS. HORNADAY: Yeah. Were you able--were you and Glenn--were you able to spend some time with Libby and Amanda, the mother and daughter that Eli wrote about?
MS. KUNIS: I would say pretty minimal time.
Oh, I'm on Washington Post.
This is the thing about Zoom.
My husband is like, "I'm going to the bathroom, guys." I was like, "Okay, babe."
MR. KUTCHER: Hi, guys. I'm going to take care of some family business.
MS. KUNIS: I mean--
MS. HORNADAY: It's the pandemic. It's the life we live.
MS. KUNIS: It's real, right?
Glenn and I, yes, on Zoom. We spent minimal time on Zoom. We chatted with them. I think I spoke to her maybe twice, maybe.
The thing about it was they're now in a place where they made amends with where they were. And so, talking to them about where she was, it's a little hard. That's the truth. I think whenever you talk to an addict about where they were ten years ago, their perception of reality is going to be skewed, and so I didn't want that to skew what Eli had written. And I didn't want her to think that I was going to be imitating her or mimicking her or doing an impersonation of her. So, for me, less her, I think was more watching videos of addicts talking about being an addict while still being an addict. That to me was more interesting than actually talking to an addict post-addiction or post-rehab.
MS. HORNADAY: Fascinating.
This really is a story of two recoveries, you know? It's Molly's recovery, Mila, your character's recovery; and it's also Deb's recovery from all those years, as Rodrigo was saying, you know. She's had it. She's over it. We saw that great clip in the trailer for just shutting the door, so many years of deceit and betrayal and pain.
I'd like to show a clip from the movie, and then, Mila and Rodrigo, we can circle back and talk about it after it, but let's roll the clip.
[Video plays]
MS. HORNADAY: Rodrigo, you've worked with Glenn Close quite a few times now. Tell us about casting her, how you talked to her about the role, and how you worked with her and Mila in developing that incredible dynamic.
MR. GARCÍA: Well, you know, I think for me, the biggest piece of direction is the script itself. You know, it's what--it tells you what I'm interested in, how I'm interested in seeing it. It says something about the tone. It says something about the aspect that I'm interested in.
So, you know, the actors read the script. I tell them how I see it, and then I wait for them to suggest things, and I react to them. You know, I don't--I think Mila was talking before about how she came to the physicality of it all. You know, obviously, the script said that she looked very diminished, to say it kindly, after being on the streets in the most recent chapter for months or a couple of years, but, you know, actors, good actors, are great at this. I waited for her to pick the hair and what the skin might look like and how much she should weigh. I'm basically waiting to react, and the same with Glenn. When you're working with artists like that, I think it's better to delay direction so that the actors aren't working with the director's voice in their head.
I'll answer questions if you want me to, but tell me where you're at. Tell me what you're responding to. If something comes back to me that I don't understand or I don't like, then I'll speak up.
But I'm usually--you know, I think often it should be called "reacting" and not "directing." You have to leave a space there for the other artist to step in and make it theirs.
A lot of what you call the "dynamic," the relationship between them was in the script and it was in the article, a lot of love and a lot of suspicion and mutual exhaustion and mistrust, and all of it sort of revolving 24/7. Now I love you; now I don't. Now I trust you; now I don't trust you. It's that ongoing spinning wheel, and under it, of course, hope, hope which is essential. It helps us get out of bed in the morning, and yet it can be slippery.
You know, I think, in some ways, we thought of the character, the mother, as someone whose addiction was hope, but can you blame her?
MS. HORNADAY: Well said.
MS. KUNIS: I miss you, Rodrigo.
MR. GARCÍA: Hey.
MS. HORNADAY: And, Eli, I can't imagine what it must be like to be a newspaper reporter and then pivoting and writing a script of your own story. Tell us about--was it hard to let go of certain things? Were there things you wanted to keep in, or did you feel completely liberated? I mean, that must have been quite a challenge.
MR. SASLOW: Yeah, it was strange. I mean, normally, obviously, as a journalist, if I make anything up, I get fired. I would lose my job. So, learning to sort of have the liberty to change things when they worked better for the story and to realize that Rodrigo and I weren't writing exactly the story of these two women, but the story of Deb and Molly was a learning process for me. I think I was super lucky to be working with Rodrigo and Mila and also Glenn who were not only generous and kind but also, like, really collaborative and going back and forth with Rodrigo on versions of the script.
But there were moments where it was just a little bit strange because not only did I write the story, but I was--as a journalist, it's my job to witness the things that I write about. So, I'm not only calling and talking to the people on the phone. I'm there embedded in their lives, and so many of the things that ended up being scenes in the movie, I was there in the car for with Amanda and Libby as they were unfolding in real time.
I remember on set sort of walking through the trap house, the drug house that was set up on the set and done remarkably well and just feeling like it was so strange and bizarre to have been in that place with Amanda and Libby in real life and then seeing it re-created for the film. So, mostly, it was a huge gift and a great learning experience.
MS. HORNADAY: Wow. I was going to ask you--
MR. GARCÍA: I was going to say, Ann, that one of the few unpleasant things about working on this thing was that, you know, Eli and I worked together at the beginning, trying to break down what the bones of the story was going to be, and then he would write a draft. I would correct it, send it to him. He would rewrite it. I would rewrite it. And the horrible thing was, you know, usually, when you hand your cowriter a draft, you feel like you're on vacation, but of course, Eli works at reporter speed. Sometimes he would return his draft two days later, and that was just insufferable, absolutely insufferable.
MR. SASLOW: I love the indication of my reporting speed here. I'm definitely going to save this clip and send it to my editor who is waiting for a draft of a story that's a little overdue, so thanks, Rodrigo.
MR. GARCÍA: Well, you know, in movies, sometimes we wait for a draft for 12 to 14 months.
MR. SASLOW: Yeah. I mean, we also had--the first thing that Rodrigo and I did together after the story ran and after we decided to work on this was the two of us made a trip to go spend time with Libby and Amanda, and I think that deepened my own knowledge of their situation. And for Rodrigo and I, we spent a day in the car driving around with Amanda and sort of touring through the places where she used to get high or where things had happened in their lives. I think that was a hugely helpful trip also just for texture.
And you also mentioned earlier, Ann, sort of thinking about the ways that Mila and Glenn interacted with Libby and Amanda and learned from them. One thing I remember from Glenn that sticks with me is that Libby every morning while Amanda was in the throes of this addiction, the first thing she would do, she would wake up, and she would go on this Facebook page called the "The Addict's Mom." Which is--there are about 30,000 members of this page, and every morning, it's parents from around the country posting about what's going on with their kids. And it's kind of this real-time diary of the heartache of this epidemic.
During some of the filming, Glenn would ask for me to send her--you know, "Send me a bunch of the things that are on The Addict's Mom this morning," which was similar, frankly, to how Libby wakes up every day. I think that helped her in some ways too.
MS. HORNADAY: That brings up what impresses me so much about this movie. I am old enough. I don't think--Mila and Eli, you're too young to remember. Rodrigo, maybe you might remember "Go Ask Alice," which was the big scare movie in my generation.
MR. GARCÍA: Yep.
MS. HORNADAY: That was the movie they made to scare us straight from doing drugs, and we've come a long way from that kind of a genre.
What you just said about the Facebook moms, I mean, this is existing in a changed world, and I think I would like for all of you really to tell me a little bit about where you want this to land and what you want this to accomplish as opposed to those older sort of addiction narratives that we've all grown up with.
Maybe I'll start with--I'll start with Rodrigo on this one.
MR. GARCÍA: Well, I mean, from the selfish point of view of telling a story and putting it out there, you know, it must resonate with the people that have gone through it, otherwise you have failed completely. I think judging from the comments that I've read and even received or that had been published or that we see on blog posts or on social media, people who have gone through things like this identify with this a lot, and I think one of the main things is to remind one more time that the person with an addiction is more than the person with an addiction.
Unfortunately, one of the first things addiction does is rob you of your personality. You just become a drug-seeking thing, but there's still a person there. It's a good reminder, I think. Any story that humanizes someone going through something unimaginable, I think is necessary, and it's another reminder that it's a medical issue rather than a criminal issue. Not to get all sociopolitical, but it is in that way a political film also. It's not just a person with an addiction. It's a person with a whole world like mine and like yours who has fallen into this terrible trap.
MS. HORNADAY: Mila, did working on this film change your understanding of addiction? Did you come in with some certain assumptions that were transformed as a result of doing the project?
MS. KUNIS: Oh, yeah. I think--yeah. You know what it is? It's the fact that all the movies that you were mentioning or like the after-school specials that, for instance, I grew up with, everything was all a scare tactic. It was like, "Don't do this. It's bad. You will die. This is scary. Don't do drugs," right? Like, that's what it was.
And I think that there's humanity behind addiction, and I think only recently have we as society identified addiction as a sickness. I think before, we looked at it as a choice. You have a choice. Like, just stop doing drugs, right?
And I myself was, you know, in my twenties when my friends were addicted to drugs. I was like, "I don't understand. Just stop. Like, just don't do it," and it's so much easier said than done.
I am really fortunate that I didn't fall into that trap, and I also in my twenties didn't allow myself to have sympathy for somebody who did. And so doing this film and trying to genuinely wrap my head around somebody who's so addicted and it's such a sickness that they can't even stop it for their children, I myself in my twenties would have been like, "That's not possible."
And now having kids, I look at it and I go there's nothing--I would move a mountain for my children. How--what's the psychology for not being able to stop doing drugs? And so, I think that I've become a very different person. I think that there's like an honest disease that we need to acknowledge and wrap our head around and realize that it's more than just a choice of like, "Do I, or do I not?" It's not that simple. It's not so black and white.
MS. HORNADAY: You know, and as a mother, I will add that I think one of the most powerful scenes in the film is between Stephen Root, who plays Chris, Deb's husband, where they're just talking about--he's talking about the utter randomness of this and how it can happen. It can happen at this point in somebody's life or that point or what if--the whole contingency of it, I thought, was just so brilliantly captured in that sequence.
Without committing spoilers, because I think it kind of gets into this theme, Eli, tell us a little bit about how you wanted to end, because I think that the way that--where you bring us, it's a very delicate place. It's not--you know, it's kind of in between the happy ending and we don't know. Tell us how you came to that and what was important to you about that.
MR. SASLOW: Yeah. It's a wonderful question and observation and a conversation that Rodrigo and I had a dozen times, back and forth, writing the script, and even I remember, Mila, talking about it with you when you were rehearsing.
I think the biggest thing about the ending, that did this movie for me--and I believe it's true for Rodrigo too--is it had to feel authentic, and the truth is, like, endings in addiction stories are not tidy. Like, the reality is since I first went to visit Libby and Amanda and write about the life, she's relapsed and recovered six times. You know, it's a story that continues to unfold, and so making the ending too neat and too clean would not have done justice to what life as an addict and life as a parent of an addict is.
At the same time, it felt like an authentic ending also needed to have some versions of hope because, particularly in the moment where Amanda is in her life now, still clean and doing well and every day sort of waking up and taking her addiction on, there's hope in that, and what sustains her is that hope. Finding that balance and ways to write into that balance, while still making it feel like a satisfying ending was definitely one of the trickier parts of the writing process, and I think Rodrigo and I ended in, I think, what we felt like was a balanced place.
MS. HORNADAY: I'm happy to hear the update from Libby and Amanda. Have they seen the film?
MR. SASLOW: They have, yeah.
MR. GARCÍA: Yeah, they've been--yeah. I mean, they've been incredibly generous from the beginning. Obviously, Eli had a relationship with them. Then I flew in there, and we did the tour that Eli was talking about. It was a tour of some really rough neighborhoods where Amanda had spent terrible periods of her life, and it was tough to watch because despite her good will and her desire to help us and, of course, I suppose also feeling a little flattered that a movie was going to be made, et cetera, you know, revisiting that, we could see her batteries draining during the day.
I mean, you know, she took us to a lot of places, and sometime in the middle of the day, she said to us, "How long are you guys going to be here?" and then I realized, "Oh, we're asking her to do something really difficult," you know, to revisit hell.
But they were both great, and like Eli said, Amanda has been doing very well, and I think they are, you know, not unhappy with the movie. It never really is a portrait of you. It's something that--it is you and it's not you. But Amanda has been doing well for a long time, and that's great.
Obviously, I was--personally, I was worried that we would be launching this film and that she wouldn't be doing well, not because of it would hurt the film in any way but just because it would have been hard to celebrate telling the story if she had been in a bad place. But she's done very well now for quite a while, so that's really great.
MR. SASLOW: Yeah. And I also think that it's--you know, for them, the reason that they allowed me to be there and meet them in the first place and I think the reason they were enthusiastic about this project is because addiction is stigmatized, heavily stigmatized in this country, and the headline of the original article was "How is Amanda?" The question that it felt like Deb was asked again and again and again, how is her daughter, and it was a question that she was afraid of because she didn't want to talk about it. She didn't know how to answer it, and I believe the gift I hope that this project is giving them--and I say it because they've told me and I know it's true--is that now that's a question she feels like she can step into. She's living out the truth of what her daughter has been going through more honestly, and I think that was like a hugely courageous thing to do.
It's hard to let a stranger come into your life, even harder to then let people fictionalize parts of the story to tell it, and so I always want to make sure to credit how brave that is. And I hope that it's paid off for them in terms of seeing it destigmatized a little bit.
MS. HORNADAY: Right. Again, to your point about the Facebook families, there are very few families left in America who are not touched by some story of addiction. The fact that it's so stigmatized, it's almost ironic because it's happening. It's not really in the shadows anymore.
MR. SASLOW: Yeah.
MS. KUNIS: Yeah.
MR. SASLOW: I think we equate addiction with personal weakness in ways that don't make scientific sense necessarily, and that's also informed a lot of how our medical community has treated addiction over the last 20 years, and the way that doctors have obviously been taught to prescribe for pain drove a lot of the opioid epidemic. I think we're seeing some changes now, and I think part of that is because we talk about addiction as the real medical problem that it is rather than as like a personal weakness or a societal ill.
MS. HORNADAY: Right. Mila, I'd like to--yeah, go ahead. I'd like to give you the last word in terms of how you see your character, Molly, and I guess to the degree that she overlaps with Amanda, what's the essence of that character that you would like for the audience to take away from the film?
MS. KUNIS: You know, I know that this word is overused in the zeitgeist, but I do honestly believe in empathy. I think forgiveness and acceptance and lack of judgment, I just hope that people have a different understanding of what real addiction is like instead of villainizing it because it's so easy to look at it and be like, "Well, she's the villain in the story," and I think it's so much more complicated than that.
What do I hope people take away from the character is that she's doing the best that she can, and having then since--you know, once I signed onto the project, I ended up talking to a lot more recovering addicts, addicts, people that wouldn't admit that they were addicts, and they're all good people. They really are. It's not like this one villain in the story where they're a horrible person and they're out to get you and they want to do ill in the world. They actually do want to succeed, and they just can't figure it out, but they're trying really hard.
MS. HORNADAY: Well said.
Well, unfortunately, we are out of time. So, we'll have to leave things there. Mila Kunis, Rodrigo García, Eli Saslow, thank you so much for joining us. This has been an incredible conversation.
MR. GARCÍA: Thanks.
MS. KUNIS: Thanks for having us.
MR. SASLOW: See you all.
MS. HORNADAY: And the movie is "Four Good Days." It's on demand now.
