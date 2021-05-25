Second, that we have to expand the concept of resilience. After the global financial crisis, we concentrated on one thing, the banking system, and good we did it because we are not faced with a financial crisis as a result, but that is simply not enough. We have to invest in resilience of people that are healthy, educated, skilled, and protected against shocks. We have to recognize that we are likely to be hit by the climate crisis, so we have to invest in the resilience of our planet to reduce the risk coming from there, and we need to continue to expand the resilience of the economy by building clear indicators for pandemic of the future and integrate the lessons we have learned from this one so we are fast to see it, fast to act, and act together.